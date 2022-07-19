AvePoint Strengthens Executive Leadership Team for Continued Growth

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (NASDAQ: AVPT), the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, today announced several leadership appointments that position the company for sustained and scalable growth with Thomas (Tom) Lin named Chief Revenue Officer and Stuart Robertson named Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.



“These leadership appointments underscore our continued focus on sustained and scalable execution and growth,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), Co-Founder and CEO, AvePoint. “As we continue to evolve as a public company, we look forward to Tom and Stuart ensuring we have strong leadership, are empowering the right talent, and scaling our proven ability to execute.”

As the company continues to project strong growth, Tom Lin has been named Chief Revenue Officer. The company’s first sales executive, Lin has been instrumental in growing AvePoint’s business over the last two decades. In his new role, Lin will focus on ensuring AvePoint’s global sales teams continue to bring strong value to each customer’s unique business context, while scaling globally.

“I’m passionate about building world-class teams focused on customer success, delivering business outcomes and creating winning cultures,” said Tom Lin, Chief Revenue Officer, AvePoint. “With my experience, I’m confident we will continue to implement the right programs and processes to capitalize on the tremendous growth opportunities in front of us as we move into the next phase of the company’s growth.”

Stuart Robertson will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer. The company’s first Chief People Officer, Robertson will focus on building leadership strength, scaling the global organization and operational execution, and leading a culture where AvePoint colleagues thrive.

“Talent is everything for AvePoint. Making sure we have the right leadership and team, set up to thrive is essential,” said Stuart Robertson, Chief Operating Officer, AvePoint. “Our People and Operations teams already work hand-in-hand and are very well integrated, so this is a natural transition as Tom focuses on his new role as our Chief Revenue Officer.”

About AvePoint

Collaborate with confidence. AvePoint provides the most advanced platform for SaaS and data management to optimize SaaS operations and secure collaboration. More than 9 million cloud users rely on our solutions. Our SaaS solutions are also available to managed service providers via more than 100 cloud marketplaces, so they can better support and manage their small and mid-sized business customers. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is a five-time Global Microsoft Partner of the Year and headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.avepoint.com.

