Blink Charging Selected as a Purchasing Program Vendor by Florida Sheriffs Association Cooperative

Thousands of local government and subsidiaries can directly contract with Blink for electric fleet charging solutions through preferred vendor agreement

Miami Beach, FL, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the successful contract award with the Florida Sheriffs Association Cooperative Purchasing Program (CPP) as an official vendor for electric vehicle power stations.

Founded in 1993, the Cooperative Purchasing Program (CPP), a cooperation of the Florida Sheriffs Association with the Florida Association of Counties and the Florida Fire Chiefs Association, offers streamlined statewide purchasing contracts for local governments, county sheriffs, county government, local county boards, municipalities, police agencies, other local public or public safety agencies, and state universities and colleges.

“The Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) Cooperative Purchasing Program is excited to welcome Blink to our new electric vehicle charging stations and software contract,” said FSA Executive Director Steve Casey. “The new FSA contract will streamline the integration and execution of electric vehicle deployment for local governments and municipalities, improving mobility and safety for the ever-increasing number of Floridians that drive electric cars.”

The CPP provides value to public procurement departments, allowing agencies to aggregate demand to procure EV hardware and services from pre-selected EV charging suppliers including Florida based Blink. As a CPP vendor, Blink products will be made widely available to CPP participants, providing them with direct access to Blink’s EV charging solutions. As a preferred CPP vendor, Blink now has the potential to reach and contract with thousands of state and local agencies, municipalities, and educational organizations across Florida.

“As the EV industry continues to grow, we are thrilled to see the number of EV options now available for law enforcement agencies and public safety fleets,” said Amy Dobrikova, vice president of fleet solutions at Blink. “To meet the demands of new EV fleets, it’s imperative that public agencies begin the process now for installing EV chargers to be ready and able as new vehicles are delivered.”

Dobrikova continued, “The Florida Sheriffs Association is setting an example for all agencies, not only in Florida but nationwide, as an innovative and forward-thinking association. By being proactive in EV Charging purchases and planning, they will better serve their communities.”

Blink is the only complete, end-to-end global EV charging provider, delivering advanced technology solutions for all EV customers, including consumers, fleets, businesses, retailers, developers, and municipalities. Blink’s unique owner-operator model provides customers and partners with industry-leading charging stations for every location and a 360-degree solution they can rely on in a rapidly evolving market. Offering the most flexibility in the industry, Blink’s personalized and strategic business models also achieve customer goals whether partners want to own, partner with, or host their charging infrastructure.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 48,000 charging ports across 19 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .

About Florida Sheriffs Association:

The Florida Sheriffs Association is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 corporation made up of the Sheriffs of Florida, approximately 3,000 business leaders and 100,000 citizens throughout the state. Founded in 1893, FSA has steadfastly served the citizens of Florida by supporting the needs of the state's law enforcement community. Through the Florida Sheriffs Association, Sheriffs are given a forum to address lawmakers to push for positive changes in Florida’s public safety arena. FSA also provides Sheriffs' Offices much-needed programs such as affordable training, special task forces and legislative and legal services. Dedicated to the prevention of juvenile delinquency and the development of lawful, productive citizens, FSA has established and funded the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches with facilities throughout the state to help restore hope, fulfill dreams, and prepare boys and girls for the future. It has grown to be one of the largest and most successful state law enforcement associations in the nation. For more information on the Florida Sheriffs Association, visit www.flsheriffs.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

