Wrap Shares Body Cam Footage of Successful Prevention of Escalation with BolaWrap 150 Deployment on a Call to a Subject with a Knife

TEMPE, Ariz., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) (the “Company”), a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services, today shared new agency body cam footage demonstrating the successful outcome from the deployment of a BolaWrap 150 remote restraint device.

On June 30, 2022, officers of the Avon Police Department in Colorado responded as a mutual aid assist to the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, an adjoining jurisdiction, to a report of a subject entering a gas station, armed with a knife, and stating that he was going to kill the clerk. The male subject then backed into another vehicle as he fled the scene in his vehicle. After a short search, Avon Police Officers located the subject parked on the shoulder of a roadway. The subject exited from his vehicle and refused to comply with officer commands, advancing in a threatening manner toward one of the responding officers.

Officers gave loud verbal commands to gain the subjects compliance. A second officer then approached the subject from behind and coordinated the safe deployment of a BolaWrap 150 device to detain the subject. When the subject did not respond to the verbal commands, the BolaWrap 150 was deployed to the subject’s torso, restricting the subject’s arms, and preventing further escalation.

The subject was startled by the deployment, allowing officers to take the subject into physical custody. Officers were able to safely secure the subject quickly in handcuffs without any injury or escalation of force.

“Through the support of the Avon Town Council, we have recently deployed BolaWrap 150’s to all of our officers, in ongoing efforts to deescalate use of force situations, as much as humanly possible,” said Chief Greg Daly of the Avon Police Department in Colorado. “This event is a great example of restraint used to detain a potentially violent subject who was advancing on and who was disregarding lawful commands from our officers. Ultimately, we could have lawfully used higher levels of force to his resistance, but we were able to detain the subject without any injury to the subject or to the officers.... a win, win.”

“We’re excited to share this new body cam footage of the safe outcome for the officers using our BolaWrap 150 device,” said Wrap CEO, TJ Kennedy. “We’re glad to see this video which shows how the officers showed the safe use of the BolaWrap helping to prevent escalation in this dangerous encounter while also preventing any injury to the subject while quickly being safely brought into custody. We continue to be impressed by our law enforcement partners at the Avon Police Department and their commitment to leveraging innovative solutions to the complicated situations they’re faced with each day.”

The body cam footage can be viewed here. Previous body cam footage of BolaWrap deployments can be viewed here.

All suspects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

About Wrap

Wrap Technologies (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a global leader in innovative public safety technologies and services. Wrap develops creative solutions to complex issues and empowers public safety officials to protect and serve their communities through its portfolio of advanced technology and training solutions.



Wrap’s BolaWrap® Remote Restraint device is a patented, hand-held pre-escalation and apprehension tool that discharges a Kevlar® tether to temporarily restrain uncooperative suspects and persons in crisis from a distance. Through its many field uses and growing adoption by agencies across the globe, BolaWrap is proving to be an effective tool to help law enforcement safely detain persons without injury or the need to use higher levels of force.



Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field.



Wrap’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, please visit wrap.com.



Connect with Wrap:

Wrap on Facebook

Wrap on Twitter

Wrap on LinkedIn



Trademark Information

BolaWrap, Wrap and Wrap Reality are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to: statements regarding the Company’s overall business; total addressable market; and, expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should”, “believe”, “target”, “project”, “goals”, “estimate”, “potential”, “predict”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Moreover, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to successful implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company’s ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company’s ability to develop sales for its new product solution; the acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company’s product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the impact resulting from geopolitical conflicts and any resulting sanctions; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the US; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company’s ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors mentioned in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Contact:

Paul M. Manley

VP – Investor Relations

(612) 834-1804

pmanley@wrap.com



Media Contact: media@wrap.com