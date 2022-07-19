Backyard Discovery Launches Two New Gazebos

PITTSBURGH, Ks., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backyard Discovery, the leaders in outdoor play and patio products, is introducing their Barrington and Norwood Gazebos to help enhance outdoor spaces and extend time outside beyond the warmer summer months. The two new products come in both 14x12 and 16x12 size options and are sure to beautify any outdoor space.



Features of the Norwood Gazebo by Backyard Discovery:

This Cedar Wood structure is naturally resistant to decay and provides comfort and protection from the outdoor elements with its thermal insulated steel roof, which reduces heat transfer by up to 20 degrees.

The gorgeous, yet functional design features a prominent peak roof design perfect for entertaining or relaxing.

Exclusive PowerPort™ with three electrical outlets and three USB ports for convenience of charging devices or hanging outdoor lights.

Pro-Tect™ certified performance structure able to withstand up to 8,200 pounds and up to 100 mph winds.

Assembly is easy with pre-cut, pre-drilled, pre-stained and supported by the interactive BILT® app.

SRP: $2,799 - $3,299

Features of the Barrington Gazebo by Backyard Discovery:

This Cedar Wood structure is naturally resistant to decay and features a thermal insulated 29 gauge steel roof which will reduce heat transfer by up to 20 degrees.

Durable construction features powder coated steel brackets and hardware, steel anchoring brackets and dent-resistant steel roof.

Exclusive PowerPort™ with three electrical outlets and three USB ports for convenience of charging devices or hanging outdoor lights.

Pro-Tect™ certified performance structure able to withstand up to 6,500 pounds and up to 100 mph winds.

Assembly is easy with pre-cut, pre-drilled, pre-stained and supported by the interactive BILT® app.

SRP: $2,799 - $3,299





“These two new beautifully designed gazebos are the perfect addition to any backyard or outdoor space,” said Heather Napier, Director of Marketing for Backyard Discovery. “Our products are durable and weather-resistant, and the steel roof structure allows people to enjoy being outside into fall and winter months ahead.”

For more information on Backyard Discovery, or their new line of products, visit www.backyarddiscovery.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Backyard Discovery

For over 30 years, Backyard Discovery has been producing the highest quality wooden swing sets, playhouses and backyard leisure products for the home. Our team of innovators and specialists are passionate about bringing our love of quality family moments to your backyard. We are everyday parents just like you, while also expert craftsmen with a long legacy of building great products for millions of customers. We strive to take kids outside (just like we were) where they can flex both their muscles and their minds. Learn more at www.backyarddiscovery.com.

