Material Expands Senior Leadership Team as Growth and Evolution Accelerate

Laurie MacLaren Assumes Role of Chief Operating Officer



Rajdeep Endow Joins as Chief Transformation Officer

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, global customer experience transformation company , Material, announces the appointment of two key leadership hires to further support its growth and evolution. Laurie MacLaren assumes the role of Chief Operating Officer and Rajdeep Endow joins as Chief Transformation Officer.

Over the past five years, Material has evolved and integrated its diverse capabilities across strategy, design, insights and technology to become a leading customer experience company. The push for companies to become more customer centric, which intensified during the pandemic, has further accelerated demand for Material’s cutting-edge expertise in driving customer experience transformation through the application of behavioral and data science, and systems of activation and measurement.

“As our clients continue to build their businesses with increasing customer centricity, Material is expanding our role as a key strategic partner given our integrated strategy, insights, design and technology capability– what we refer to as the science and systems of customer experience. Having Laurie and Rajdeep join allows us to even more rapidly enable our strategy and scale our business to better support our clients’ transformation agenda. I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Laurie and Rajdeep to the Material leadership team,” said CEO Bill Kanarick. “Their proven expertise in helping scale and transform industry leading customer experience transformation businesses creates real acceleration of Material’s vision.”

Prior to joining Material, MacLaren served as Chief Operating Officer at Ansira, a marketing technology and services company focusing on customer experience. Before that, as Chief Operating Officer at Sapient, she established a best-in-class operating infrastructure that helped the company achieve and sustain industry leading growth. As Material’s Chief Operating Officer, MacLaren will oversee all aspects of the company’s internal operations, focusing on business enablement and people experience.

“As we continue to build a high growth company, how we evolve our operational capability to create an engine for scale, to deliver a fantastic people experience and enable great client experience becomes critical. I’m excited to be part of the team making us world class in this ambition,” stated MacLaren.

Prior to joining Material, Endow had an over 17-year long career at Sapient, Endow played a key role in the company’s capability transformation. He designed and led what was widely recognized as a best-in-class global delivery model, led Sapient’s India Operations which housed 90% of the company’s technology capability, and also had regional P&L responsibility as Managing Director of Publicis Sapient’s Asia Pacific operations. As Material’s Chief Transformation Officer, Endow will drive the integration and evolution of Material’s overall capability footprint, with a focus on enabling next generation technology, global delivery, and evolved data science capabilities. Endow has most recently been a Private Equity Advisor & Operating Executive advising leading digital transformation services firms around the world.

“Material shines as a customer experience transformation partner with its tremendous capabilities across behavioral and data science, brand and experience design, and technology. Our ability to infuse science based deep human understanding into everything we do for clients is unmatched in the industry. I am excited to be a part of the team that further evolves our capabilities, to partner with clients as they build the customer centric business needed to powerfully move to the future,” said Endow.

Said Kanarick, “Laurie and Rajdeep are fantastic additions to our already strong Material leadership team as we continue to build a high impact, deeply valued partner that can uniquely help clients build the customer centric businesses necessary to thrive in today’s customer driven digitally enabled environment. I couldn’t be more excited.”

MacLaren and Endow start in these new roles immediately.

Material is a global strategy, insights, design, and technology partner to companies striving for true customer centricity and ongoing relevance in a digital first, customer-led world. By leveraging proprietary, science-based tools that enable human understanding, we inform and create customer-centric business models and experiences + deploy measurement systems – to build transformational relationships between businesses and the people they serve. Learn more at materialplus.io.

