Posifa Technologies Introduces New PVC4100 Fully Calibrated MEMS Pirani Vacuum Transducer Designed for Cost-Effective OEM Integration

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Posifa Technologies today introduced its new PVC4100 series fully calibrated MEMS Pirani vacuum transducer. Designed for cost-effective OEM integration, the device consists of a surface-mount MEMS Pirani sensor and microcontroller-based measuring electronics — all packaged in an ultra-compact PCB assembly featuring a connector-terminated wire harness.



The PVC4100’s sensor element is based on Posifa’s second-generation MEMS thermal conduction chip, which operates under the principle that the thermal conductivity of gas is proportional to its vacuum pressure. The transducer’s microcontroller-based measuring electronics amplify and digitize the senor’s signal, providing output via an I²C interface. To compensate for variations in thermal conductivity due to changes in ambient temperature, the device features a temperature-compensation algorithm, which takes its input from a built-in temperature sensor.

The transducer released today is ideal for digital vacuum gauges and leak detection in closed systems maintained under primary vacuum pumps, such as vacuum-insulated panels. For these applications, the device combines low power consumption with extremely fast response times of 250 ms and a wide effective range from 0.1 millitorr (0.013 Pa) to 1 atm (760 torr, or 101 kPa), with accuracy of 15 % from 1 millitorr to 200,000 millitorr. Readers may contact Posifa to discuss options for customizing the transducer’s specifications.

Samples and production quantities of the PVC4100 are available now and may be ordered directly from Posifa’s authorized distributors.

About Posifa Technologies

Formerly known as Posifa Microsystems, Posifa Technologies designs and manufactures high-performance, low-cost sensor and sensing solutions, including gas and liquid flow sensors, air velocity sensors, and vacuum sensors. The company’s products are designed to meet the needs of demanding applications in consumer electronics, HVAC, medical devices, data centers, and more. Posifa serves its global customer base through direct sales and a network of distributors in the United States, Europe, Korea, and Taiwan. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an office in Shenzhen, China. More information on Posifa Technologies is available at http://posifatech.com/.

Link to photo of PVC4100:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/192469730@N06/albums/72177720300517351

Link to detailed product information:

https://posifatech.com/pvc4100/

Agency contact:

Bob Decker

Redpines

+1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com