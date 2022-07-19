Winnebago Launches Mobile App to Improve the Ownership Experience

FOREST CITY, Iowa, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago , the flagship brand in outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer Winnebago Industries, Inc., announced a new mobile app at its annual Grand National Rally event for owners. The robust, customizable app provides reliable, relevant information for Winnebago owners on a secure platform, making it even easier to learn about their vehicle’s key features and systems and find a service provider. With this app, Winnebago owners can enjoy greater convenience and peace of mind during their travels and throughout their ownership experience.



“This app gives customers the information they need right at their fingertips to own and operate their RVs,” said Kim Weckert, director of digital customer engagement. “With a greater understanding of their vehicle systems and service needs, owners can travel with ease and more fully enjoy the benefits of RV ownership.”

Winnebago’s ongoing research uncovered the desire among customers to simplify many facets of ownership. This app reflects Winnebago’s commitment to listen to customers and create innovative solutions that address their evolving needs. Indeed, it is emblematic of Winnebago’s efforts to harness digital technology and deliver next-generation experiences today.

Key features of the user-friendly app include:

How-to Videos. Owners gain access to Winnebago’s extensive library of general and model-specific how-to videos, which provide detailed and engaging instruction on using (and troubleshooting) the features and systems of their RV.

Owners gain access to Winnebago’s extensive library of general and model-specific how-to videos, which provide detailed and engaging instruction on using (and troubleshooting) the features and systems of their RV. Owner Manuals. Searchable operator manuals contain important information to help owners safely enjoy their RV, from driving and camp set-up to major systems like plumbing, electrical, entertainment, appliances, furnishings and more.

Searchable operator manuals contain important information to help owners safely enjoy their RV, from driving and camp set-up to major systems like plumbing, electrical, entertainment, appliances, furnishings and more. Service Locator. A dealer locator feature makes it easy to find a service provider, even when traveling.

A dealer locator feature makes it easy to find a service provider, even when traveling. Maintenance Checklists. Essential maintenance check-lists help owners optimize the life of their RV. Owners can review recommendations for maintenance at multiple intervals, including before a trip, after a year, and everything in between.

Future updates will include features to assist with additional aspects of owners’ RV travel experiences.

The Winnebago consumer app is available now, for free, on iOS and Android platforms.

About Winnebago

Winnebago brand RVs have been stitched into the fabric of the American outdoor experience for generations. Winnebago offers legendary innovation, quality and service across a full spectrum of travel trailers and motorhomes ranging from Camper Vans to luxury Class A diesel pushers. For more information, visit www.winnebago.com. Winnebago is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), a manufacturer of premium outdoor lifestyle products. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.