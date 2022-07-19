CDM Smith Premieres 75th Anniversary Documentary: “Fortifying the Future: The Lasting Impact of CDM Smith”

Boston, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOSTON–CDM Smith has released the highly anticipated documentary, “Fortifying the Future: The Lasting Impact of CDM Smith,” as part of its year-long 75th anniversary celebration. The powerful historical journey, told through the eyes of past and present employees, encapsulates the firm’s first 75 years and touches upon the very bright promise of its future.



CDM Smith has been changing the world for the better since 1947 and the documentary honors some of the pivotal moments and pioneers in the firm’s history. Highlighting various milestones from strategic growth initiatives to innovative projects, it looks at how the firm’s founding principles propelled it to where it is today and how it has helped solve some of the greatest challenges facing our built and natural environment. Challenges like the cryptosporidium outbreak in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, that pushed innovation in water treatment; lifesaving Superfund cleanup of contaminated sites such as Libby, Montana; using data to alert the city of Newark, New Jersey, that they had lead in their drinking water and implementing a landmark lead pipe replacement program; and more moments that bettered the world.

Reflecting on the documentary and its overarching message, CDM Smith Chairman and CEO Timothy B. Wall said, “Our founders and our 75 years of history, they set the foundation for who we are today. What we have now–as we look to the future–is the great opportunity to make sure that the next generations–75, 100, 200 years from now–are grounded in CDM Smith innovating with the best people in the industry, solving the most impactful challenges.”

Set against a backdrop of landmark happenings in the engineering and construction industry, “Fortifying the Future: The Lasting Impact of CDM Smith,” wows audiences about CDM Smith’s rich history while creating excitement around its vision for the near future and beyond. To watch the documentary and to learn more about CDM Smith’s 75th anniversary, visit https://www.cdmsmith.com/FortifyingTheFuture.

CDM Smith is a privately owned engineering and construction firm providing legendary client service and smart solutions in water, environment, transportation, energy, and facilities. Passionate about our work and invested in each other, we are inspired to think and driven to solve the world’s environmental and infrastructure challenges.

