Thor Equities Group Signs Lease with Joe & The Juice at 933 Broadway in NYC

New York, NY, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Equities Group, a global leader in urban real estate development, leasing, and management, today announced it has signed a lease with Danish juice bar and coffee shop concept, Joe & The Juice.

Joe & The Juice was founded in 2002 in Copenhagen and has since grown to operate over 300 stores throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia. With a commitment to promoting healthy lifestyles, Joe & The Juice sells fresh and organic juices, smoothies, sandwiches, coffee, tea, and more. The popular chain has expanded rapidly across New York City with over twenty outposts in Manhattan. At 933 Broadway in Flatiron, Joe & The Juice will occupy a total of 2,500 square feet across the ground floor and lower level and benefit from 20 feet of frontage on Broadway.

“We are pleased Joe & The Juice has selected 933 Broadway to grow their footprint. The Flatiron District is one of Manhattan’s top destinations and we are positive the brand will thrive in this latest location,” said Executive Vice President of Thor Equities Group, Jack J. Sitt.

Approximately 2,400 square feet remains available at 933 Broadway, adjacent from the recently opened Harry Potter Experience store.

Thor Equities has been actively building its logistics platform with acquisitions in Los Angeles and Savannah in the past two weeks. In the past year, Thor acquired a mix of high-quality industrial facilities, development sites, and outdoor storage properties in Atlanta, Dallas, Northern New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Chicago. Abroad, Thor recently sold a collection of prime industrial assets across Spain, France, and the Netherlands, and has been especially active building its Spanish logistics portfolio. Last month, Thor launched its latest venture, Thor Digital, a division specializing on the acquisition and development of data centers across Europe with an equity commitment of up to US$3 billion and goal of US$9 billion in acquisitions value.

About Thor Equities Group: Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of office, industrial, laboratory, residential, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier urban locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 18 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property’s potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit www.thorequities.com.