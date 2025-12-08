Thor Equities Chairman Joe Sitt Discusses AI Investment Surge and New York’s Future on Bloomberg TV

New York, NY, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joe Sitt, Chairman of leading global real estate firm, Thor Equities Group, joined Bloomberg TV’s The Close to discuss the powerful forces shaping the U.S. economy, with a focus on artificial intelligence, data centers, the real estate sector, and New York City’s evolving political landscape.



Mr. Sitt emphasized that AI is far more than a passing trend, describing it as a transformative driver of financial markets with direct effects for real estate. He noted that the surge in AI-related investment has accelerated demand for data centers, an area where Thor Equities has been focused for many years. Sitt noted that rising investment in AI and data centers has a positive trickle-down effect and, looking to the future, concluded “… New York City tends to be one of the greatest beneficiaries of good business cycles.”



Turning to politics, Sitt reiterated his long-standing support for Mayor Eric Adams, acknowledging the importance of stability for business, public safety, and economic development. Addressing the city’s incoming leadership, he expressed optimism that Mayor-elect Mamdani will gain a rapid understanding of the realities facing New York. Sitt highlighted his decades of work and philanthropy in the Middle East, and expressed hope that his global perspective could serve as a constructive voice during the transition for the incoming administration. He also noted that New York must work to keep businesses and talent from relocating to new markets. Sitt praised continuity in key leadership roles citing their importance to both the business community and public safety, and ended his segment by emphasizing that the world, and the real estate sector, is in a period of major transformation.

Mr. Sitt's full interview can be found at Bloomberg.com and Thor Equities' YouTube page.

###

About Thor Equities Group: Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of industrial, laboratory, residential, office, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 20 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property’s potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit www.thorequities.com.