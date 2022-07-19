Half-yearly financial report 30 June 2022

English Dutch French

GOOD PERFORMANCE OF THE ENTIRE PORTFOLIO IN A CHALLENGING ECONOMIC CONTEXT.

Increase in net result from core activities per share of 8.3% to € 2.36 at 30 June 2022 (€ 2.18 at 30 June 2021);

Slight increase in fair value of the investment property portfolio (+ 1.4% compared to 31 December 2021);

Increase of EPRA occupancy rate of shopping centres from 96.1% at 31 March 2022 to 97.0% at 30 June 2022;

Strong increase of the EPRA occupancy rate of the office portfolio from 68.8% as of 31 March 2022 to 77.2% as of 30 June 2022;

Higher footfall in the shopping centres compared to the market and better turnover performance of most retail tenants compared to 2019;

Maintaining strong balance sheet structure: healthy debt ratio of 29.3% as at 30 June 2022 (28.2% as at 31 December 2021).

