New Data from TVision’s “State of CTV Advertising” Report Shows Viewers Spending Less Time Watching SVOD; FAST Apps are on the Rise; and CTV Ad Attention is Improving

New York City, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today TVision, the company measuring every second of TV and CTV viewer engagement, released its semi-annual report: “The State of CTV Advertising” including data on household reach for Netflix and all major competitors, growth of ad-supported apps, and the CTV ad attention and viewability metrics that only TVision can provide.

With major CTV shifts happening now, such as Netflix’s upcoming ad-supported subscription option and the rapid growth of FAST apps, it has become even more important for marketers to understand CTV viewer behavior, app engagement, and category ad investment in CTV. The State of CTV report includes more than 20 pages of insights and data on the evolving CTV landscape.

Important Insight for Those Reporting on Netflix and Other CTV Apps

The report provides key insights and perspectives on the apps that CTV viewers are spending time watching, how viewer behaviors are shifting; the value of premium content, and improvements in CTV ad viewer engagement. According to TVision’s data:

Netflix’s “Share of Time Spent Viewing” dropped almost 15% from Q4 2021 to Q2 2022. Although it’s still the dominant app capturing 17.1% of all time spent viewing CTV.

FAST apps like The Roku Channel, Pluto and Tubi increased their share of time spent.

Netflix (59.7% HHR), Hulu (45.1% HHR) and Disney+ (35.8% HHR) all saw lower Household Reach in Q2 2022 than the prior six months. Paramount+ increased its Household Reach by 30%, up to 21.2% for Q2. TVision measures Household Reach as the portion of households who have used the app on their TV at least once in the time period.

“Casual Viewers” are making up an increasing percentage of Netflix’s viewing audience. A “casual viewer” watches less Netflix than other audiences and is defined as a viewer who consumed lower volumes of Netflix content per day from 2021 through Q2 2022.

Viewers Per Viewing Household (VPVH) is an important metric to understand person-level reach of apps. Most of the major CTV apps post VPVH rates of 1.4 or higher (Disney and Apple are at 1.7 and Tubi is at 1.5) well above the proxy rate of 1.2 that the industry often uses to count viewers.

The app landscape is still dynamic. More apps are available to viewers, customers are churning through premium subscriptions, and trying out new FAST apps. In the first half of 2022, 30% of households are accessing 10 or more apps on their TVs, and the average household has used 7.2 apps.

Premium content is critical to CTV apps engaging viewers. Attention to premium content on CTV is 19.2% higher than attention to syndicated content.

“It’s clear that the future of CTV is ad-supported,” explains Yan Liu, CEO of TVision. “Netflix has a massive opportunity to capitalize on this. While its share of time spent and household reach are declining it is still the far-and-away leader in the category and its premium content is the type of programming CTV viewers engage with best.”

Report Unveils Key Insights into CTV Advertising; Including Brand Specific Performance from TVision’s Ad Scoreboard

As brands formulate their CTV advertising strategies and investments, and as FAST apps grow in popularity, CTV ad engagement is an increasingly important metric. The report shows the following:

CTV ad attention is on the rise. The average CTV ad now commands 34.5% attention, up from 31% in 2021. Viewability also increased from 60% to 64% in the same time period.

MVPDs delivered the highest average attention to 30-second ads in H1 2022, with Hulu, Peacock and YouTube TV all delivering attention well above average as well.

Shorter CTV ads deliver proportionately more attention - with viewers giving 11.6 seconds of attention to 30-second ads and 7.4 seconds to 15-second ads.

Apple, AARP and Kohls performed well for CTV attention, earning scores of 8 or higher for CTV Attention and Viewability in H1 2022, according to our Ad Scoreboard. TVision’s Ad Scoreboard ranks brand’s CTV Attention and Viewability against all other advertisers on a scale of 1-10.

“TVision is the only measurement provider delivering apples-to-apples, cross-platform attention and viewability metrics for CTV advertising campaigns,” explained Liu. “This report shows some of the brand-level insights our accessible, easy-to-use SAAS platform Ad Scoreboard delivers to marketers.”

Report methodology:

The data for this report was collected from January 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022 except when indicated differently, from 5,000 homes across the United States. All data is weighted to represent the country. All demographic data was self-reported by the respondents. All data is measured second by-second, person-by-person. All data is for H1 2022, and viewers P2+, unless otherwise noted. Top programs and ads are limited to English-speaking content only.

