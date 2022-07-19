CNB Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Per Share Of $0.85 Compared To $0.76 For Second Quarter 2021

CLEARFIELD, Pa., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNB Financial Corporation (“CNB” or the “Corporation”) (NASDAQ: CCNE), the parent company of CNB Bank, today announced its earnings for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022.



Joseph B. Bower, Jr., President and CEO, stated, "Loan growth continues to exceed our already robust projections for 2022, resulting in higher earnings and profitability. Through our multi-bank branding approach, shareholders and communities continue to benefit. Our Region Presidents’ autonomy and local decision making is truly community based banking."

Executive Summary

Net income available to common shareholders was $14.4 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the three months June 30, 2022, compared to $12.9 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, reflecting increases of $1.4 million, or 11.2%, and $0.09 per diluted share, or 11.8%. Earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 benefited primarily from growth in commercial loans and investment securities, stable credit quality, and an asset sensitive balance sheet supporting increased net interest income in the current rising rate environment.



Processing fees on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans (“PPP-related fees”) totaled approximately $559 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2022, remaining deferred PPP-related fees totaled approximately $96 thousand.



Net income available to common was $28.5 million, or $1.69 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $26.0 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, reflecting increases of $2.5 million, or 9.7%, and $0.15 per diluted share, or 9.7%.



PPP-related fees totaled approximately $1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $4.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.



At June 30, 2022, loans, excluding the impact of (i) syndicated loans, and (ii) PPP loans, net of PPP-related fees (such loans being referred to as the "PPP-related loans"), totaled $3.8 billion, representing an increase of $290.5 million, or 8.4% (16.9% annualized), from December 31, 2021. The growth was primarily driven by the Corporation's ongoing expansion in the Cleveland and Southwest Virginia regions, combined with continued loan growth in its Private Banking division, and increased lending opportunities in all other regions in which the Corporation operates.



As part a continued targeted liquidity management strategy to invest excess funds in credit-quality assets, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Corporation's balance sheet reflected an increase in syndicated lending balances of $27.4 million compared to December 31, 2021. The syndicated loan portfolio totaled $153.2 million, or 3.9% of total loans, excluding PPP-related loans, at June 30, 2022. The Corporation expects the level of this syndicated loan portfolio to remain stable or decrease going forward.



At June 30, 2022, total deposits were $4.7 billion, reflecting a decrease of $13.8 million, or 0.3%, from December 31, 2021. While noninterest-bearing deposits increased approximately $59.1 million, or 7.5%, total interest-bearing deposits, decreased approximately $72.9 million, or 1.9%, from December 31, 2021.



Total nonperforming assets totaled approximately $20.7 million, or 0.39% of total assets, as of June 30, 2022, compared to $20.3 million, or 0.38% of total assets, as of December 31, 2021, and decreased from $33.2 million, or 0.64% of total assets, as of June 30, 2021. In addition, for the three months ended June 30, 2022, net loan charge-offs were $479 thousand, or 0.05% of average total loans and loans held for sale, compared to $614 thousand, or 0.07% of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended June 30, 2021.



Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"), a non-GAAP measure, was $21.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $19.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, reflecting an increase of $2.6 million, or 13.8%. 1



PPNR, a non-GAAP measure, was $42.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $38.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, reflecting an increase of $3.5 million, or 8.9%.1

1 This release contains references to certain financial measures that are not defined under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Highlights

At June 30, 2022, the Corporation’s cash and equivalents position was approximately $284.2 million, including excess liquidity of $217.8 million held at the Federal Reserve, reflecting, in management's view, a strong liquidity level.



During January 2022, investments with an amortized cost of approximately $100.6 million and a fair value of $101.1 million were transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity as a result of the Corporation's asset/liability management strategies. The transfer included $95.7 million of U.S. Government agency securities and $4.9 million of U.S. Treasury notes. During April 2022, mortgage backed securities with an amortized cost of approximately $120.2 million and a fair value of $112.6 million were transferred from available-for-sale to held-to-maturity as a result of the Corporation's asset/liability management strategies. These bonds continue to provide liquidity through pledging and can be utilized as collateral against borrowings. In addition to these internal portfolio transfers, some of the investment purchases made by the Corporation during the first half of 2022 were also classified as held-to-maturity securities. As of June 30, 2022, the total balance of investments classified as held-to-maturity was $413.3 million. There were no securities classified as held-to-maturity at either December 31, 2021 or June 30, 2021.



Book value per common share was $21.70 at June 30, 2022, representing a decrease of 1.5% from $22.04 at June 30, 2021. Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, was $19.08 as of June 30, 2022, reflecting a decrease of 1.8% from a tangible book value per common share of $19.42 as of June 30, 2021.1 The decreases in book value per common share and tangible book value per common share were mostly due to a $49.3 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income primarily from the temporary unrealized valuation changes in the available-for-sale investment portfolio, which was substantially, but not completely, offset by a $44.2 million increase in retained earnings.

Performance Ratios

Annualized return on average equity was 14.55% and 14.26% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, compared to 13.22% and 13.45% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.



Annualized return on average tangible common equity, a non-GAAP measure, was 17.81% and 17.34% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, compared to 16.06% and 16.38% for the comparable periods in 2021, respectively. 1



Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP ratio, was 59.47% and 59.99% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, compared to 57.91% and 58.04% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. The increases for the 2022 periods were primarily a result of expected increasing costs associated with the Corporation’s expanding franchise investments into the Cleveland and Southwest Virginia markets, coupled with its continued strategic investments in technologies focused on customer sales management, while expanding and improving customer connectivity capabilities.1

Revenue

Total revenue (comprised of net interest income plus non-interest income) was $54.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $8.3 million, or 17.9%, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to the following:



Net interest income of $46.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased $8.0 million, or 20.9%, from the three months ended June 30, 2021, primarily as a result of loan growth and the net benefit of higher interest rates. Included in net interest income were PPP-related fees, which totaled approximately $559 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, was 3.73% and 3.28% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. 1



The yield on earning assets of 4.01% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 increased 29 basis points from 3.72% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, primarily as a result of the Corporation redeploying excess cash at the Federal Reserve to investment securities and loan growth. Net interest income also reflected the net benefit of higher interest rates, partially offset by lower PPP-related fees in 2022 compared to 2021. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 20 basis points from 0.55% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 to 0.35% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, primarily as a result of the Corporation’s targeted deposit rate reductions.



Total revenue (comprised of net interest income plus non-interest income) was $106.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $13.2 million, or 14.1%, from the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to the following:



Net interest income of $88.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased $11.5 million, or 14.8%, from the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily as a result of loan growth and the benefits of higher interest rates in 2022 from variable-rate loans and new investments. Included in net interest income were PPP-related fees, which totaled approximately $1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $4.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, was 3.61% and 3.42% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. 1



The yield on earning assets of 3.90% for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased 3 basis points from 3.87% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily as a result of the Corporation redeploying excess cash at the Federal Reserve to investment securities and loan growth. Net interest income also reflected the net benefit of higher interest rates, partially offset by lower PPP-related fees in 2022 compared to 2021. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 20 basis points from 0.56% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 to 0.36% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, primarily as a result of the Corporation’s targeted deposit rate reductions.



Total non-interest income was $8.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing an increase of $289 thousand, or 3.7%, from the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily comprised of a $508 thousand increase in income from charges on deposits and an $886 thousand increase in bank owned life insurance mostly due to an $830 gain resulting from death benefit proceeds. These increases were partially offset by a $991 increase in unrealized losses on equity securities and a $244 decrease in mortgage banking activity.



Total non-interest income was $17.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, representing an increase of $1.7 million, or 10.6%, from the same period in 2021. Included in non-interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $651 thousand in net realized gains on available-for-sale securities. Excluding the impact of the realized gains on available-for-sale securities, a non-GAAP measure, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, total non-interest income increased $1.1 million or 6.5%, from the same period in 2021.1 During the six months ended June 30, 2022, Wealth and Asset Management fees increased $299 thousand, or 9.1%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021. Other notable increases during the six months ended June 30, 2022 included increased income from charges on deposits and pass through income from small business investment companies ("SBIC"). These were partially offset by unrealized losses on equity securities and decreased mortgage banking activity.

Non-Interest Expense

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, total non-interest expense was $32.6 million, reflecting an increase of $5.6 million, or 20.9%, from the three months ended June 30, 2021. The second quarter of 2022 included the expenses related to expanding the Corporation's remote workforce and additional personnel in the Corporation's growth regions of Cleveland and Southwest Virginia, as well as increased investments in technology aimed at enhancing both customer experience and the Corporation’s sales management. Also, included in the second quarter of 2022 is approximately $1.3 million in accelerated retirement benefit expenses related to a pending executive retirement, coupled with additional personnel costs primarily from increased incentive compensation accruals related to a higher financial performance level.



For the six months ended June 30, 2022, total non-interest expense was $64.5 million, reflecting an increase of $9.7 million, or 17.8%, from the six months ended June 30, 2021, primarily as a result of the same drivers discussed above.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $7.0 million, representing a 18.5% effective tax rate, and $6.5 million, representing a 18.7% effective tax rate, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets were $20.7 million, or 0.39% of total assets, as of June 30, 2022, compared to $20.3 million, or 0.38% of total assets, as of December 31, 2021, and $33.2 million, or 0.64% of total assets as of June 30, 2021. The reduction in non-performing assets compared to June 30, 2021 resulted primarily from the resolution of an $8.7 million commercial real estate loan relationship and a $1.4 million non-performing commercial real estate loan relationship with no additional loss to the Corporation in the fourth quarter of 2021.



The allowance for credit losses measured as a percentage of total loans was 1.04% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 1.03% as of December 31, 2021 and 1.06% as of June 30, 2021. In addition, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 213.9% as of June 30, 2022, compared to 193.6% at December 31, 2021 and 114.3% as of June 30, 2021.



Provision for credit losses was $2.9 million and $4.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, compared to $2.0 million and $4.1 million for June 30, 2021, respectively. The increase in provision for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was primarily due to the growth in commercial loans. Included in the provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $586 thousand related to the allowance for unfunded commitments compared to no accrual towards the allowance for unfunded commitments for the six months ended June 30, 2021.



For the three months ended June 30, 2022, net loan charge-offs were $479 thousand, or 0.05% (annualized) of average total loans including loans held for sale, compared to $614 thousand, or 0.07% (annualized), during the three months ended June 30, 2021.



For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net loan charge-offs were $1.0 million, or 0.05% (annualized) of average total loans including loans held for sale, compared to $1.5 million, or 0.09% (annualized), during the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Capital

As of June 30, 2022, the Corporation’s total shareholders’ equity was $423.6 million, representing a decrease of $19.3 million, or 4.3%, from December 31, 2021, mostly due to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income, resulting primarily from the temporary unrealized reduction in the value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio exceeding the amount added to retained earnings during the six months ended June 30, 2022.



Regulatory capital ratios for the Corporation continue to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” levels as of June 30, 2022.



As of June 30, 2022, the Corporation’s ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, a non-GAAP measure, was 6.12%, and reflected the above-noted impact of the Corporation's decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income.1

About CNB Financial Corporation

(unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, % % 2022 2021 change 2022 2021 change Income Statement Interest and fees on loans $ 44,666 $ 38,895 14.8 % $ 85,816 $ 77,303 11.0 % Processing fees on PPP loans 559 1,639 (65.9 )% 1,796 4,370 (58.9 )% Interest and dividends on securities and cash and cash equivalents 4,516 2,994 50.8 % 8,383 6,150 36.3 % Interest expense (3,440 ) (5,223 ) (34.1 )% (7,077 ) (10,397 ) (31.9 )% Net interest income 46,301 38,305 20.9 % 88,918 77,426 14.8 % Provision for credit losses 2,905 1,967 47.7 % 4,548 4,089 11.2 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 43,396 36,338 19.4 % 84,370 73,337 15.0 % Non-interest income Service charges on deposit accounts 1,771 1,446 22.5 % 3,528 2,794 26.3 % Other service charges and fees 784 601 30.4 % 1,439 1,091 31.9 % Wealth and asset management fees 1,803 1,765 2.2 % 3,586 3,287 9.1 % Net realized gains on available-for-sale securities 0 0 NA 651 0 NA Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on equity securities (641 ) 350 (283.1 )% (1,035 ) 470 (320.2 )% Mortgage banking 292 536 (45.5 )% 767 1,771 (56.7 )% Bank owned life insurance 1,390 504 175.8 % 2,084 1,444 44.3 % Card processing and interchange income 1,992 2,079 (4.2 )% 3,801 3,913 (2.9 )% Other 755 576 31.1 % 2,979 1,326 124.7 % Total non-interest income 8,146 7,857 3.7 % 17,800 16,096 10.6 % Non-interest expenses Salaries and benefits 16,771 13,518 24.1 % 33,759 28,091 20.2 % Net occupancy expense of premises 3,335 2,935 13.6 % 6,565 6,204 5.8 % Technology expense 4,024 2,888 39.3 % 7,396 5,558 33.1 % State and local taxes 1,037 1,029 0.8 % 2,085 2,046 1.9 % Legal, professional, and examination fees 1,176 897 31.1 % 2,013 2,050 (1.8 )% FDIC insurance premiums 710 557 27.5 % 1,433 1,173 22.2 % Core Deposit Intangible amortization 25 28 (10.7 )% 50 56 (10.7 )% Card processing and interchange expenses 1,256 1,408 (10.8 )% 2,285 2,088 9.4 % Other 4,275 3,705 15.4 % 8,915 7,503 18.8 % Total non-interest expenses 32,609 26,965 20.9 % 64,501 54,769 17.8 % Income before income taxes 18,933 17,230 9.9 % 37,669 34,664 8.7 % Income tax expense 3,495 3,240 7.9 % 6,986 6,493 7.6 % Net income 15,438 13,990 10.4 % 30,683 28,171 8.9 % Preferred stock dividends 1,075 1,075 NA 2,150 2,150 NA Net income available to common stockholders $ 14,363 $ 12,915 11.2 % $ 28,533 $ 26,021 9.7 % Average diluted common shares outstanding 16,815,124 16,824,700 16,829,535 16,811,836 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.85 $ 0.76 11.8 % $ 1.69 $ 1.54 9.7 % Cash dividends per common share $ 0.175 $ 0.170 2.9 % $ 0.350 $ 0.340 2.9 % Dividend payout ratio 21 % 22 % 21 % 22 % (unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Average Balances Total loans and loans held for sale $ 3,836,562 $ 3,436,151 $ 3,753,149 $ 3,411,299 Investment securities 839,169 642,394 822,230 628,489 Total earning assets 4,967,597 4,734,660 4,974,964 4,622,299 Total assets 5,291,987 5,017,734 5,291,851 4,900,128 Noninterest-bearing deposits 839,009 712,725 822,007 682,649 Interest-bearing deposits 3,856,539 3,824,216 3,865,177 3,652,697 Shareholders' equity 425,450 424,534 433,753 422,472 Tangible common shareholders' equity(1) 323,490 322,471 331,780 320,395 Average Yields Total loans and loans held for sale 4.75 % 4.76 % 4.74 % 4.86 % Investment securities 1.80 % 1.84 % 1.83 % 1.97 % Total earning assets 4.01 % 3.72 % 3.90 % 3.87 % Interest-bearing deposits 0.26 % 0.44 % 0.27 % 0.46 % Interest-bearing liabilities 0.35 % 0.55 % 0.36 % 0.56 % Performance Ratios (annualized) Return on average assets 1.17 % 1.12 % 1.17 % 1.16 % Return on average equity 14.55 % 13.22 % 14.26 % 13.45 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 17.81 % 16.06 % 17.34 % 16.38 % Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis(1) 3.73 % 3.28 % 3.61 % 3.42 % Efficiency Ratio(1) 59.47 % 57.91 % 59.99 % 58.04 % Net Loan Charge-Offs CNB Bank net loan charge-offs $ 161 $ 430 $ 319 $ 1,082 Holiday Financial net loan charge-offs 318 184 688 439 Total Corporation net loan charge-offs $ 479 $ 614 $ 1,007 $ 1,521 Annualized net loan charge-offs / average total loans and loans held for sale 0.05 % 0.07 % 0.05 % 0.09 %





(unaudited) (unaudited) % change % change June 30, December 31, June 30, versus versus 2022 2021 2021 12/31/21 06/30/21 Ending Balance Sheet PPP loans, net of deferred processing fees $ 2,287 $ 45,203 $ 139,653 (94.9)% (98.4)% Syndicated loans 153,154 125,761 68,926 21.8% 122.2% Loans 3,754,312 3,463,828 3,261,266 8.4% 15.1% Total Loans 3,909,753 3,634,792 3,469,845 7.6% 12.7% Loans held for sale 843 849 10,528 (0.7)% (92.0)% Investment securities - available for sale & equities 413,946 707,557 685,060 (41.5)% (39.6)% Investment securities - held to maturity 413,310 0 0 NA NA FHLB and other restricted stock holdings 3,134 2,966 3,230 5.7% (3.0)% Other earning assets 222,569 689,758 687,910 (67.7)% (67.6)% Total earning assets 4,963,555 5,035,922 4,856,573 (1.4)% 2.2% Allowance for credit losses (40,543 ) (37,588 ) (36,908 ) 7.9% 9.8% Goodwill 43,749 43,749 43,749 0.0% 0.0% Core deposit intangible 410 460 511 (10.9)% (19.8)% Other assets 332,144 286,396 285,979 16.0% 16.1% Total assets $ 5,299,315 $ 5,328,939 $ 5,149,904 (0.6)% 2.9% Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 851,172 $ 792,086 $ 727,177 7.5% 17.1% Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,147,376 1,079,336 1,003,228 6.3% 14.4% Savings 2,398,995 2,457,745 2,330,102 (2.4)% 3.0% Certificates of deposit 304,277 386,452 444,258 (21.3)% (31.5)% Total deposits 4,701,820 4,715,619 4,504,765 (0.3)% 4.4% Subordinated debentures 20,620 20,620 20,620 0.0% 0.0% Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs 83,812 83,661 135,000 0.2% (37.9)% Other liabilities 69,475 66,192 59,570 5.0% 16.6% Total liabilities 4,875,727 4,886,092 4,719,955 (0.2)% 3.3% Common stock 0 0 0 NA NA Preferred stock 57,785 57,785 57,785 NA NA Additional paid in capital 126,986 127,351 126,875 (0.3)% 0.1% Retained earnings 283,204 260,582 239,017 8.7% 18.5% Treasury stock (3,026 ) (2,477 ) (1,672 ) 22.2% 81.0% Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (41,361 ) (394 ) 7,944 10,397.7% (620.7)% Total shareholders' equity 423,588 442,847 429,949 (4.3)% (1.5)% Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,299,315 $ 5,328,939 $ 5,149,904 (0.6)% 2.9% Ending shares outstanding 16,859,586 16,855,062 16,884,519 Book value per common share $ 21.70 $ 22.85 $ 22.04 (5.0)% (1.5)% Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 19.08 $ 20.22 $ 19.42 (5.6)% (1.8)% Capital Ratios Tangible common equity / tangible assets(1) 6.12 % 6.45 % 6.42 % Tier 1 leverage ratio(3) 8.53 % 8.22 % 8.16 % Common equity tier 1 ratio(3) 9.30 % 9.65 % 9.71 % Tier 1 risk-based ratio(3) 11.25 % 11.79 % 12.00 % Total risk-based ratio(3) 14.23 % 14.92 % 16.83 % (unaudited) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, June 30, 2022 2021 2021 Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans(2) $ 18,954 $ 19,420 $ 32,299 Loans 90+ days past due and accruing 1,060 168 611 Total nonperforming loans 20,014 19,588 32,910 Other real estate owned 686 707 294 Total nonperforming assets $ 20,700 $ 20,295 $ 33,204 Loans modified in a troubled debt restructuring ("TDR"): Performing TDR loans $ 10,596 $ 9,006 $ 9,115 Nonperforming TDR loans(2) 7,236 7,600 7,854 Total TDR loans $ 17,832 $ 16,606 $ 16,969 Nonperforming assets / Total loans + OREO 0.53 % 0.56 % 0.96 % Nonperforming assets / Total assets 0.39 % 0.38 % 0.64 % Ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans 213.90 % 193.55 % 114.27 % Allowance for credit losses / Total loans 1.04 % 1.03 % 1.06 % Allowance for credit losses / Total loans, net of PPP-related loans(1) 1.04 % 1.05 % 1.11 % (1)Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Corporation’s performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. The Corporation’s management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP measures to analyze the Corporation’s financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Corporation’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data). (2) Nonperforming TDR loans are also included in the balance of nonaccrual loans in the previous table. (3) Capital ratios as of June 30, 2022 are estimated pending final regulatory filings.





Non-GAAP Reconciliations(1): (unaudited) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, June 30, 2022 2021 2021 Calculation of tangible book value per share and tangible common equity/tangible assets: Shareholders' equity $ 423,588 $ 442,847 $ 429,949 Less: preferred equity 57,785 57,785 57,785 Less: goodwill 43,749 43,749 43,749 Less: core deposit intangible 410 460 511 Tangible common equity $ 321,644 $ 340,853 $ 327,904 Total assets $ 5,299,315 $ 5,328,939 $ 5,149,904 Less: goodwill 43,749 43,749 43,749 Less: core deposit intangible 410 460 511 Tangible assets $ 5,255,156 $ 5,284,730 $ 5,105,644 Ending shares outstanding 16,859,586 16,855,062 16,884,519 Tangible book value per common share $ 19.08 $ 20.22 $ 19.42 Tangible common equity/Tangible assets 6.12 % 6.45 % 6.42 %





Non-GAAP Reconciliations(1): (unaudited) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, June 30, 2022 2021 2021 Calculation of allowance / total loans, net of PPP-related loans: Total allowance for credit losses $ 40,543 $ 37,588 $ 36,908 Total loans $ 3,909,753 $ 3,634,792 $ 3,469,845 Less: PPP-related loans 2,287 45,203 139,653 Adjusted total loans, net of PPP-related loans (non-GAAP) $ 3,907,466 $ 3,589,589 $ 3,330,192 Adjusted allowance / total loans, net of PPP-related loans (non-GAAP) 1.04 % 1.05 % 1.11 %





Non-GAAP Reconciliations(1): (unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Calculation of net interest margin: Interest income $ 49,741 $ 43,528 $ 95,995 $ 87,823 Interest expense 3,440 5,223 7,077 10,397 Net interest income $ 46,301 $ 38,305 $ 88,918 $ 77,426 Average total earning assets $ 4,967,597 $ 4,734,660 $ 4,974,964 $ 4,622,299 Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP) (annualized) 3.74 % 3.25 % 3.60 % 3.38 % Calculation of net interest margin (fully tax equivalent basis): Interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) $ 49,741 $ 43,528 $ 95,995 $ 87,823 Tax equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP) 306 308 650 631 Adjusted interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) 50,047 43,836 96,645 88,454 Interest expense 3,440 5,223 7,077 10,397 Net interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) $ 46,607 $ 38,613 $ 89,568 $ 78,057 Average total earning assets $ 4,967,597 $ 4,734,660 $ 4,974,964 $ 4,622,299 Less: average mark to market adjustment on investments (37,519 ) 9,238 (24,101 ) 13,246 Adjusted average total earning assets, net of mark to market (non-GAAP) $ 5,005,116 $ 4,725,422 $ 4,999,065 $ 4,609,053 Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP) (annualized) 3.73 % 3.28 % 3.61 % 3.42 %





Non-GAAP Reconciliations(1): (unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Calculation of efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense $ 32,609 $ 26,965 $ 64,501 $ 54,769 Less: core deposit intangible amortization 25 28 50 56 Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 32,584 $ 26,937 $ 64,451 $ 54,713 Non-interest income $ 8,146 $ 7,857 $ 17,800 $ 16,096 Net interest income $ 46,301 $ 38,305 $ 88,918 $ 77,426 Less: tax exempt investment and loan income, net of TEFRA (non-GAAP) 1,208 1,221 2,535 2,525 Add: tax exempt investment and loan income (non-GAAP) (tax-equivalent) 1,549 1,576 3,252 3,265 Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) 46,642 38,660 89,635 78,166 Adjusted net revenue (non-GAAP) (tax-equivalent) $ 54,788 $ 46,517 $ 107,435 $ 94,262 Efficiency ratio 59.47 % 57.91 % 59.99 % 58.04 %





Non-GAAP Reconciliations(1): (unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Calculation of PPNR:(2) Net interest income $ 46,301 $ 38,305 $ 88,918 $ 77,426 Add: Non-interest income 8,146 7,857 17,800 16,096 Less: Non-interest expense 32,609 26,965 64,501 54,769 PPNR (non-GAAP) $ 21,838 $ 19,197 $ 42,217 $ 38,753 (2)Management believes that this is an important metric as it illustrates the underlying performance of the Corporation, it enables investors and others to assess the Corporation's ability to generate capital to cover credit losses through the credit cycle and provides consistent reporting with a key metric used by bank regulatory agencies.





Non-GAAP Reconciliations(1): (unaudited) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Calculation of return on average tangible common equity: Net income available to common stockholders $ 14,363 $ 12,915 $ 28,533 $ 26,021 Average tangible common shareholders' equity 323,490 322,471 331,780 320,395 Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (annualized) 17.81 % 16.06 % 17.34 % 16.38 %



