Pittsburgh Selected as Host Site for Artificial Intelligence Bootcamps – APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN!

PITTSBURGH, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argo AI, a global autonomy products and services company and The Readiness Institute at Penn State will each host a Mark Cuban Foundation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp for high school students in the fall. The no cost AI Bootcamps in Pittsburgh for high school students will introduce underserved students in grades 9 through 12 to beginner AI concepts and skills.



Argo AI and The Readiness Institute at Penn State are two of 20+ host companies selected to host 30 camps across the US in Fall 2022. The Argo AI and The Readiness Institute at Penn State Bootcamps will be held over four consecutive Saturdays starting on October 22nd and ending on November 12th.

Student and parent applications are now open at markcubanai.org/application. Students do not need any prior experience with computer science, programming, or robotics to apply and attend.

Throughout the AI Bootcamp, students will learn what artificial intelligence is, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, and the ethical implications of AI systems including but not limited to TikTok recommendations, smart home assistants and facial recognition.

Students will benefit from volunteer mentors and instructors who are knowledgeable about data science and able to help students quickly understand material normally taught at a collegiate level. As part of the 5-hour curriculum, students also get to work in Microsoft Azure, Microsoft's cloud computing platform, each day to build their own AI applications related to chatbots, computer vision, machine learning, and natural language processing.

The Mark Cuban Foundation provides the bootcamp’s curriculum materials, trains volunteer mentors, and recruits and selects local students to attend camp. In addition, the Mark Cuban Foundation and both host companies work together to provide food, transportation, and access to laptops for students at no cost throughout the duration of Bootcamp.

"The MCF AI boot camp was a great experience. Not only will it help me now but also in my future career. Thanks for the opportunity!" - Ethan H., The Readiness Institute 2021

Founded by Mark Cuban in 2019, the AI Bootcamp initiative has hosted free AI bootcamps for students across several US cities, including Dallas, Pasadena, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Detroit, and Atlantic City, among others. The Mark Cuban Foundation has impacted 450+ students to date and has a goal to have 1,000 students graduate from AI Bootcamps Program in 2023.

Students interested in applying to the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp should do so before Thursday, September 1st, 2022 at markcubanai.org/application. To see our 2022 camp locations and to learn more about the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamps, please visit markcubanai.org/faq.

About Argo AI

Argo AI is a global autonomy products and services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, with additional engineering centers located in Detroit; Cranbury, NJ; Los Angeles; Palo Alto; and Munich, Germany. Since 2016, the company has been on a mission to make the world’s streets and roadways safe, accessible, and useful for all. With a team of more than 1,900 people across the U.S. and Europe, Argo designs its Argo Autonomy Platform and Solutions to support autonomous ridesharing and goods delivery to benefit communities around the world. For more information regarding Argo, please visit www.argo.ai.

About The Readiness Institute at Penn State

The Readiness Institute at Penn State, a Penn State Outreach initiative, enables education, industry, and community partners to coordinate, collaborate, and create experiences for learners to achieve community and future readiness — regardless of their zip code, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual identity, and ability level.

Contact: Carli Lidiak, Mark Cuban Foundation

Phone: 309-840-0348

Email: carli.lidiak@markcubanai.org