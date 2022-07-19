Merged Healthcare Realty Trust and Healthcare Trust of America to Be Included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) (“Healthcare Realty” or the “Company”) announced the merged Healthcare Realty and Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE: HTA) (“HTA”) will be included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, July 21, 2022.



The combination of the Company and HTA is structured as a reverse merger with HTA being the legal successor. Following the expected closing of the merger transaction on Wednesday, July 20, and prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, July 21, HTA will change its name and ticker symbol to Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR). The resulting effect is that the post-merger company will be a constituent of the S&P MidCap 400 Index under the Healthcare Realty name and ticker symbol.

About Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2022, the Company was invested in 263 real estate properties in 23 states totaling 17.9 million square feet and had an enterprise value of approximately $6.1 billion, defined as equity market capitalization plus the principal amount of debt less cash. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 14.8 million square feet nationwide.



