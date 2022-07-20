Global Transport Global Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Volkswagen, Daimler and Ford Among Others

Dublin, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transport Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global transport market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis

Identify growth segments for investment

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings

Benchmark performance against key competitors

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major companies in the transport market include Toyota Motor Corp, Volkswagen AG, Daimler AG, EXOR Group, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Ford Motor Co, SAIC Motor Co Ltd, Honda Motor Co Ltd, General Motors Co, and Peugeot.



The global transport market is expected to grow from $5,345.15 billion in 2021 to $5,910.51 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The market is expected to grow to $8,511.38 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.



The transport market consists of sales of transportation equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce equipment for transporting people and goods. Transportation equipment is a type of machinery.



The main types in the transport market are motor vehicle parts, motor vehicles, train and components, trailer, motor home, travel trailer and camper, ship and boat building and repairing, all other transportation equipment. The motor vehicle parts refer to the parts of the vehicles such as bicycles, cycles, and other types. The various applications include general services, dockage, hull part, engine parts, electric works, auxiliary services. These are used in transport companies, the military, other end users.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the transport market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest market in transport market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa.



Economic Growth In Emerging Markets-The transport manufacturing market is aided by the rapid economic growth of developing countries during the historic period. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments at the end-user markets, thereby driving the market during the forecast period.



Coronavirus Pandemic - The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the transportation manufacturing market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID-19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.

The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China, and spread globally including Western Europe, North America, and Asia. Transportation manufacturers depend heavily on the supply of parts and components from different countries across the globe.

As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries, manufacturers had to halt production due to a lack of parts and components. Also, sales of new automobiles decreased significantly due to a decline in consumer demand as many countries impose lockdowns. The outbreak continued to hurt businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the transportation manufacturing market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Virtual reality and augmented reality technologies are being widely used by transportation manufacturing companies for the faster creation of physical prototypes and to reduce manufacturing defects. While AR is a real-time integration of digital information with the user's environment, VR is a three-dimensional, computer-generated environment that can be explored and interacted with.

These technologies benefit the manufacturing process by reducing rework, increasing quality, lowering labor costs, meeting timelines, improving safety, streamlining collaboration, design analysis approach, improving accuracy, aid in project management, and presentation of product plans. Major transportation manufacturing companies utilizing AR and VR technologies include Toyota, Volkswagen Group, General Motors, and Daimler AG.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Transport Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Transport Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Transport Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Transport Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Transport Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Transport



9. Transport Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Transport Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Transport Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Transport Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Transport Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Transport Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Transport Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Motor Vehicle Parts

Motor Vehicles

Train And Components

Trailer

Motor Home

Travel Trailer And Camper

Ship And Boat Building And Repairing

All Other Transportation Equipment

11.2. Global Transport Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

General Services

Dockage

Hull Part

Engine Parts

Electric Works

Auxiliary Services

11.3. Global Transport Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Transport Companies

Military

Other End Users

12. Transport Market Segments

12.1. Global Motor Vehicle Parts Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Motor Vehicle Body, Stamped Metal & Other Parts; Motor Vehicle Engine, Power Train & Parts; Motor Vehicle Electrical & Electronic Equipment, Steering Suspension, & Interiors

12.2. Global Motor Vehicles Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Motorcycle And Bicycle; Passenger Car; Commercial Vehicle

12.3. Global Train And Components Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Locomotives, Wagons, & Other Rolling Stock; Parts & Accessories For Railway Vehicles

12.4. Global Trailer Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Dry Vans; Refrigirated Trailers; Tank Trailers; Flatbed Trailers; Lowboy Trailers; Other Trailers

12.5. Global Motor Home Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Self-Contained Motor Homes Assembling; Van And Minivan Conversions

12.6. Global Travel Trailer And Camper Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Travel Trailer; Camper

12.7. Global Ship And Boat Building And Repairing Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Ship Building And Repairing; Boat Building And Repairing

12.8. Global All Other Transportation Equipment Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion)



13. Transport Market Metrics

13.1. Transport Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Transport Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sam0aj