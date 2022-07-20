XPO Logistics Recognized by Disability Equality Index for Workplace Inclusion

GREENWICH, Conn. , July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of freight transportation services, has received a top score of 90 out of 100 on the 2022 Disability Equality Index (DEI). This is the second consecutive year that the company has been recognized for disability inclusion as a best place to work.

The DEI is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies continuously improve inclusivity in the workplace. The index is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and the global Disability:IN network.

LaQuenta Jacobs, chief diversity officer for XPO Logistics, said, “Our culture at XPO is based on giving all employees opportunities to thrive to the best of their abilities. By participating in the Disability Equality Index, we can measure the impact of our initiatives in this important area.”

Jill Houghton, president and CEO of Disability:IN, said, “The top-scoring companies on the DEI not only excel at disability inclusion, many are also adopting emerging trends and pioneering measures that can move the disability agenda from accommodation to inclusion and, ultimately, genuine belonging.”

XPO supports the hiring of employees regardless of age, race, ethnic origin, sexual orientation, region, veteran status or disability. The company’s commitment to disability inclusion includes partnerships for the recruitment of individuals with disabilities, mentoring, on-the-job support and equal benefits.