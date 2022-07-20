Freshworks Summer ‘22 Product Launch Helps Companies Power Smarter Conversations

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc., (NASDAQ: FRSH), a software company empowering the people who power business, today announced its Summer ‘22 Product Launch – a collection of customer and employee engagement innovations to power smarter conversations everywhere.

Now available in Freshworks Summer '22 Product Launch – Freshchat™AI bot-assisted conversational messaging joins Freshmarketer™ and Freshsales™ on the Freshworks’ unified customer record architecture. This collection improves customer engagement by unifying messaging channels on a single platform for more intelligent and more productive interactions between customers and employees.

“The better you know your customers, the more you will delight them, and the faster they will come back for more,” said Prakash Ramamurthy, Chief Product Officer at Freshworks. “Conversational engagement is at the heart of customer interactions and Freshworks delivers a powerful data platform across sales, marketing and support so customers and employees can have smarter, faster conversations.”

The Freshworks Summer ‘22 Product Launch is designed to make work easier, more productive and more delightful, with automation that is easy to use and fast to implement through AI that is natively built-in, not bolted on. Major product updates over the last six months include:

Modern Messaging and Customer Engagement: powered by Freshchat

Enhanced Unified Customer Record (UCR) brings together Freshmarketer, Freshsales and Freshchat to equip agents with complete customer context across support, sales, and marketing teams. What was first announced in April as an e-commerce solution for Shopify merchants is available now for all companies and segments. Pre-built Freshchat playbooks help agents get chatbots up and running faster on their messaging channels of choice, including Instagram, WhatsApp, Apple Business Chat, and SMS.



Customer Relationship Management for e-commerce: powered by Freshmarketer

Freshmarketer for Shopify packages marketing automation, multichannel campaigns, and conversational marketing (via live chat and bots). Equipped with Shopify-specific playbooks, companies can get up and running fast with advanced segmentation, targeting, marketing campaigns, and reporting for all stages in the customer journey.



Omnichannel Customer Support: powered by Freshdesk

Extended customer support to telephony providers helps companies streamline conversations from voice to messaging. Freshdesk Omnichannel integrations are now available for most widely-used platforms so customers can bring in their own provider and optimize investments in their existing voice communications software.

New workforce management capabilities through an integration with Injixo allows businesses to better manage their customer support team with Freshdesk. This update allows businesses to forecast workload across channels, make well-informed staffing and scheduling decisions, and automate workforce planning.

through an integration with Injixo allows businesses to better manage their customer support team with Freshdesk. This update allows businesses to forecast workload across channels, make well-informed staffing and scheduling decisions, and automate workforce planning. New messaging integrations for Instagram DMs and Twilio SMS are made possible by the Freshworks Neo Platform. No-Code Custom Objects allows businesses to bring their own unique business data to Freshdesk.



IT Service Management: powered by Freshservice

Enhanced On-Call Management capabilities help businesses provide 24/7 agent availability across IT service desk and operations teams by increasing or decreasing the scale and intensity of escalation based on incident priority.

capabilities help businesses provide 24/7 agent availability across IT service desk and operations teams by increasing or decreasing the scale and intensity of escalation based on incident priority. Improved Alert Management 2.0 increases efficiency with an expanded set of out-of-the-box application monitoring integrations, ML automated alert grouping and email alerts.

Based upon an internal review of aggregated data of customers using Freshdesk and Freshchat in 2021, customer service agents that used Freshchat AI-powered bots saved over 37 hours per interaction or had an improvement of 94% in Average Resolution Time compared to businesses that use only Freshdesk support desk.

Freshworks customer and multi-product user Ron Davis, IT manager at Mimeo, said, “Freshworks has provided us with a modern, user-friendly and flexible solution that has revolutionized the service that we’re able to provide to our customers. These new custom solutions are easy to fold into our integrated systems, allowing us to continue improving our capabilities and better serve the thousands of businesses, schools, and individuals around the world that we work with so they can print better.”

To learn more about the Freshworks Summer ‘22 Product Launch, visit the Freshworks website here .

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) makes business software people love to use. Purpose-built for IT, customer support, sales and marketing teams, our products empower the people who power business. Freshworks is fast to onboard, priced affordably, built to delight, yet powerful enough to deliver critical business outcomes. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks operates around the world to serve more than 58,000 customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media. For the freshest company news visit www.freshworks.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter.