Aqua Security Introduces $1 Million Cloud Native Protection Warranty

BOSTON, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security, the leading pure-play cloud native security provider, today introduced the industry’s only $1 Million Cloud Native Protection Warranty. The warranty reflects Aqua’s ability to stop cloud native attacks through its Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), the Aqua Platform. The warranty, which is available at no cost to all customers who have fully deployed the Aqua Platform, will pay up to $1 million in the event of a proven successful attack.

With cloud native attacks on the rise, Aqua is the first company to make a real difference in protection of cloud native workloads in production. As cloud native applications are being used for more and more business-critical applications, securing these applications is paramount. Traditional security tools have proven ineffective at protecting cloud native environments, and recent research from Aqua Nautilus has shown that it takes less than 20 minutes to compromise a vulnerable cloud native workload.

“Production workloads are the crown jewels in cloud native environments, and that’s what the attackers are after,” said Dror Davidoff, CEO and co-founder, Aqua Security. “Aqua is the only vendor that can thwart attacks across the entire development lifecycle and stop attacks when they matter most: in production. The best way to demonstrate confidence in our platform is to put our reputation on the line with a warranty. No one else in our space can make this claim.”

The Aqua Platform secures customers’ cloud native assets from day one and protects them in real time. The platform prevents vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, secrets and malware from getting into production, and thwarts attacks automatically when they do. From the software supply chain to running workloads, Aqua protects the entire application lifecycle, ensuring that prevention is automated and response is immediate.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security stops cloud native attacks and is the only company with a $1 Million Cloud Native Protection Warranty to guarantee it. As the pioneer and largest pure-play cloud native security company, Aqua helps customers unlock innovation and build the future of their business. The Aqua Platform is the industry’s most integrated Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), prioritizing risk and automating prevention, detection and response across the lifecycle. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston and Ramat Gan, Israel, with Fortune 1000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit https://www.aquasec.com/ .

