Wakunaga Introduces Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract Suitable for Vegans

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more people turn to a plant-based diet or vegan lifestyle, Wakunaga of America introduces its 27th product to its Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract line called, Kyolic Cardiovascular Health Vegan Formula 300 . This specific formulation of Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract is delivered in vegan capsules without the use of any non-vegan additives like whey or animal-sourced magnesium stearate, to meet the needs of plant-based and vegan lifestyles.

For 50 years, Wakunaga of America has provided consumers with an odorless, organically grown, and clinically researched garlic extract supplement that has been shown to support optimal cardiovascular health, immune function, and more. Each Kyolic condition-specific supplement is based on Wakunaga’s exclusive GMO-free garlic extract, which is aged for up to 20 months. This aging process converts garlic’s harsh and unstable organosulfur compounds into the beneficial properties that distinguish Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract from other garlic supplements. The health benefits of Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract have been documented in more than 900 published scientific papers from prestigious universities and research institutes around the world.

“Garlic in its pure form is a plant, but eating enough of it to get the cardiovascular benefits described in these studies would be difficult to do,” said Carolina Schneider , MS, RD, a registered dietitian ​​specializing in plant-based nutrition. “You would have to eat at least five and up to 28 cloves of garlic a day to get the protective health effects, which would not allow you to be very social with others due to the pungent odor. Plus, many people cannot tolerate digesting that much garlic daily.”

Schneider says supplementing garlic is ideal, but vegans often encounter another hurdle with dietary supplements.

“You have to read the ingredient labels closely because many dietary supplements contain animal-sourced ingredients in the capsules,” said Schneider. “I like Wakunaga’s Kyolic Vegan Formula 300 because it contains organic garlic, and all of the ingredients, including the ones in the capsule, are suitable for vegans or anyone moving towards a plant-based diet.”

Vegans, or those living on a primarily plant-based diet, should take extra care when selecting dietary supplements and look for ones that are 100% free of any animal products or animal-derived ingredients like whey (the liquid portion of milk obtained during cheese making after milk has been curdled and strained), beeswax and animal-sourced magnesium stearate.

All Kyolic garlic supplements undergo a proprietary aging process that results in an odorless, safe and effective garlic product. As a result of several chemical reactions that take place during this aging process, key compounds in the raw organic garlic increase significantly, thereby boosting the health benefits of natural garlic. Clinical studies have suggested that Aged Garlic Extract may help support a healthy cardiovascular system by reducing the risk factors that cause atherosclerosis, including: coronary artery calcification , high cholesterol , homocysteine , and elevated blood pressure . Aged Garlic Extract has also been shown to improve immune function and assist in recovery from physical fatigue . Kyolic Cardiovascular Health Vegan Formula 300 is a clean, simple vegan formulation of Aged Garlic Extract that comes in easy-to-swallow small size capsules (30 or 90-day supply) that is gentle on the stomach for everyday use. More about Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract health benefits at: https://kyolic.com/brands/kyolic .

About Wakunaga of America: Wakunaga of America, Co., Ltd., is a privately held, family-owned health and wellness company dedicated to offering high-quality dietary supplements since 1972. Wakunaga has played a unique role in promoting consumer health worldwide through the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of high quality medicinal herbs and dietary supplements. The corporate philosophy of Wakunaga centers on a commitment to research and a mission to serve public health. This mission is accomplished by providing products of the highest quality, which are supported by science. Brands include Kyolic Aged Garlic Extract (AGE), Kyo-Dophilus Probiotics and Kyo-Green Superfoods.

