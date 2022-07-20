Motorsport Games Brings Two Titles to NVIDIA GeForce NOW

MIAMI, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”) , a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announced today that two of its games have been released on GeForce NOW, NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) cloud-based game streaming service. NASCAR 21: Ignition and KartKraft joined GeForce NOW’s robust library of over 1,300 games and are now available to be played via the cloud. This marks the first set of Motorsport Games titles to come to GeForce NOW, kicking off with two of the publisher’s most popular games on the market.



"Our objective is to make the thrill of motorsports accessible to everyone and bring great player-first experiences to fans wherever they are,” said Dmitry Kozko, CEO of Motorsport Games. "Making our NASCAR and Karting games available on GeForce NOW allows fans to enjoy our games even on certain Samsung TVs without a console. We cannot wait for our players to try out this new experience and are excited to work with NVIDIA, an innovative company that continues to push gaming forward."

“GeForce NOW’s extensive library is growing rapidly and our players can now get their hands on two of Motorsport Games’ biggest titles to get behind the wheel in some of the most exciting racing games available,” said Phil Scott, Director of Developer Relations, Europe at NVIDIA. “Whether on the go or in the comfort of their own homes, players can experience the best cloud gaming experience on the market today through GeForce NOW – which redefines how gaming can work as it transforms nearly any device, including smartphones, laptops and tablets, into PC gaming rigs.”

As a part of GeForce NOW, NASCAR 21: Ignition and KartKraft are accessible to be streamed and played via PCs, Macs, mobile devices, newly added 2022 Samsung TVs and more . More gamers than ever can now experience the officially licensed stock car series game and the realistic karting title. The addition to GeForce NOW also marks the first time KartKraft will be available on a platform other than PC. Gamers on GeForce NOW are playing the full PC version of the game available on Steam, streaming it to nearly any of their devices. This addition also falls in line with Motorsport Games’ goal of providing each of its players with more choice while gaming, as its games will now be accessible on more devices than ever.

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, is a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make the joy of racing accessible to everyone. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and mobile, including NASCAR, INDYCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”), as well as the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulations. RFactor 2 also serves as the official sim racing platform of Formula E. Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure and every story inspires.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are provided pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release, the related conference call and webcast that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as “continue,” “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “expected,” “plans,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the expected future impact of new or planned products, features or offerings and the timing of launching such products, features and offerings. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Motorsport Games and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to difficulties, delays in or unanticipated events that may impact the timing and scope of new product launches. Factors other than those referred to above could also cause Motorsport Games’ results to differ materially from expected results. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in Motorsport Games’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC during 2022, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. Motorsport Games anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Motorsport Games assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Motorsport Games’ plans and expectations as of any subsequent date. Additionally, the business and financial materials and any other statement or disclosure on, or made available through, Motorsport Games’ website or other websites referenced or linked to this press release shall not be incorporated by reference into this press release.

Website and Social Media Disclosure:

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website ( ir.motorsportgames.com ), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels, as well as social media and blogs, to communicate with our investors and the public about our company and our products. It is possible that the information we post on our websites, social media and blogs could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the websites, social media channels and blogs, including the following (which list we will update from time to time on our investor relations website):

The contents of these websites and social media channels are not part of, nor will they be incorporated by reference into, this press release.

Press:

ASTRSK PR

motorsportgames@astrskpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49e60580-db46-4507-b27c-160ff59a4ec0



