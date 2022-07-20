First Orion Expands Branded Communication To Reach Nearly Two-Thirds of U.S. Mobile Consumers

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Orion , a leading provider of branded communication and communication protection solutions for carriers and businesses, is now able to deliver branded calls to 280 million mobile and landline devices nationally. The technology provider’s latest integration enables branded calling to reach two-thirds of U.S. mobile users.



With this integration, First Orion’s Digital Communication Exchange offers a single point of entry for enterprises, carriers, call centers, resellers, and other solution providers to deliver secure, transparent calling for the majority of the U.S. market. This inter-carrier solution facilitates in-depth business vetting and delivery of rich call data (RCD), in addition to advanced analytics, within a centralized platform.

“Having the ability to brand phone calls for two-thirds of the U.S. market is a significant milestone. This latest expansion extends branded communication to even more consumers and businesses than ever before. Our Exchange platform offers businesses an easy, seamless and consolidated experience to take advantage of branded calling solutions while offering consumers trust and transparency in each phone call,” said Joe Stinziano, president and COO at First Orion.

Through its Exchange, First Orion currently serves enterprises running over 5,000 unique calling programs. Organizations fully leveraging the Exchange include leading call and contact centers, insurance and financial services providers, retail stores, and food delivery services, among others.

“We’ve built the world’s most powerful and easy-to-use platform that can power enterprise CRM tools to create a seamless, efficient and trusted customer experience,” said Charles Morgan, CEO of First Orion. “Our Exchange ecosystem is the foundation to building integrated customer communication tools that honor consumer preferences. We’re excited about what’s to come.”

Branded calling solutions allow businesses to create custom displays for outbound calling that feature their name or personalized message on the recipient’s device at the time of the call and in the native call log afterward, delivering a positive communication experience.

For more information on branded communication and communication protection, visit firstorion.com .



About First Orion

First Orion Corp. is one of the fastest-growing telecommunications companies and provides industry-leading branded communication and communication protection solutions to mobile carriers and businesses. Branded Communication solutions, INFORM® and ENGAGE®, empower consumers to connect over a branded and verified call and are used by hundreds of companies worldwide. First Orion’s Communication Protection suite offers scam, fraud, and spoof protection solutions to hundreds of millions of consumers and processes more than 100 billion calls annually for T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Boost Mobile Networks. For more information, visit firstorion.com.

