SemaConnect Wins Comparably’s Best Companies for Career Growth 2022

Leading electric vehicle charging company receives top employee ratings for professional development opportunities

BOWIE, Md., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SemaConnect, a Blink Charging Company (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) and leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to the North American commercial, residential, and fleet market, has received its second Comparably Award: Best Companies for Career Growth (Small/Medium Companies). Using Comparably’s anonymous ratings platform, employees rated their professional development opportunities at SemaConnect. Based on the results, SemaConnect ranks among the top 100 North American companies for employee sentiment about career growth.

Every year, Comparably highlights the top companies in North America with employee ratings based on anonymous feedback about aspects such as company culture, leadership, compensation, and more. The 2022 Best Companies for Career Growth award reflects employee feedback about career advancement, mentorship, challenging work, and input from their managers. This award follows the Best Places to Work in Washington, D.C. award SemaConnect received from Comparably earlier this year.

One anonymous employee wrote, “I have been with SemaConnect for 4+ years now and I am very pleased with my growth in this company as a professional. I am very much satisfied with the opportunities being provided to grow technically and grateful to my mentor for the support.”

Another employee described their experience at SemaConnect as “A positive environment with great learning opportunities in Internet of Things (IoT), Electric Vehicle (EV), and Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) industries.”

“At SemaConnect, our people are our greatest resource,” said Jeannie Plew, vice president of human resources at SemaConnect. “So many of our employees have been here since the beginning, and a decade later they remain part of a growing team committed to building and delivering great products. As a market leader in EV charging technology, we believe it is vital to continue to invest in the education, professional development, and career advancement of our employees.”

For more information on careers at SemaConnect, visit https://semaconnect.com/company/careers/.

About SemaConnect

SemaConnect is a leading provider and pioneer of electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to the North American commercial, residential, and fleet market. A complete EV solutions partner, SemaConnect is making transportation electrification possible in this decade through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations, a robust and open network platform, and an unparalleled charging experience for drivers and station owners. Since our founding in 2008, SemaConnect has installed thousands of smart charging stations at top companies like CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Electrify America, and SP Plus. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner to municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office, retail and commercial fleet customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.semaconnect.com.

SemaConnect is a Blink Charging Company (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a global leader in EV charging equipment that designs, manufactures, owns, and operates charging stations. Blink’s principal line of products and services include the Blink EV charging network, EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. For more information visit www.blinkcharging.com.

SemaConnect Contact

Bethany Villarreal

bethany.villarreal@semaconnect.com

301-352-3730, ext. 209

Blink Investor Relations Contact

IR@BlinkCharging.com

(855) 313-8187