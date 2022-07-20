Interactions Poised for Record Growth with New CMO Hire and Fresh Investment from Runway Growth Capital

FRANKLIN, Mass., July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interactions, LLC , one of the largest standalone artificial intelligence (AI) companies in the world, today announced the addition of Peter Mullen to its executive leadership team, joining as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). This hire comes on the heels of a $50M senior secured term loan from Runway Growth Capital .



Mullen joins at a pivotal moment for Interactions, as the company continues advancing its best-in-class customer experience technology. Mullen’s addition brings a fresh approach to brand strategy, product marketing, thought leadership and more. Simultaneously, Runway’s new investment in Interactions’ future will provide a rich opportunity for research and development efforts, bolstered operational infrastructure and growth with a primary focus on extending the company’s product roadmap.

“Quality customer experiences are more important today than ever before. No matter the external circumstances—whether it be a pandemic or economic uncertainty—our technology adapts across industries to meet consumers where they are,” said Mike Iacobucci, CEO of Interactions. “We have found the right partners both in Peter and in Runway; as we continue to scale to our next level, they will help us realize our vision for deeply human relationships between brands and customers.”

Mullen brings more than two decades of marketing leadership to his new role as Interactions’ CMO. Previously, he was Senior Vice President of Marketing at Payactiv, where he led customer success marketing, lead-gen programming, customer acquisition, product marketing and more. Prior, he held prominent marketing and communications roles at VXI Global Solutions, Comcast and Netflix.

“I joined Interactions because of its customer-obsessed approach—and because the company has developed incredibly powerful technology to back up that passion,” said Mullen. “We are changing how the world experiences customer service and delivering real solutions for companies looking for thoughtful ways to retain their customers during these turbulent times.”

Interactions has continued actively growing its leadership team, most recently announcing the addition of Daren Gonzalez as Chief Sales Officer. To learn more about Interactions, visit interactions.com ; for a full list of open positions, visit the Interactions careers page .

About Interactions

Interactions provides Intelligent Virtual Assistants that seamlessly assimilate conversational AI and human understanding to enable businesses to engage with their customers in highly productive and satisfying conversations. With flexible products and solutions designed to meet the growing demand for unified, optichannel customer care, Interactions is delivering unprecedented improvements in the customer experience and significant cost savings for some of the largest brands in the world. Founded in 2004, Interactions is headquartered in Franklin, Massachusetts with additional offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.interactions.com .

