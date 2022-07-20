WSO2 Extends Commitment to Global Partnerships with Addition of New Vice President of GSI Alliances and Strategic Partnerships

Santa Clara, CA, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2, the leader in digital transformation technology, today announced that Moses Mathuram has joined the company as vice president of global system integrator (GSI) alliances and strategic partnerships. Moses brings more than 27 years of experience in leading and executing partner-driven sales at organizations, such as IBM, Infosys, CA Technologies, Bharti BT, SunTec, and TmaxSoft.

“Our partners deliver validated services, solutions, and technologies to customers worldwide,” said Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana, WSO2 founder and CEO. “With his extensive experience in partner-driven sales, Moses will play a key role in assisting us in leveraging our alliances with current partners while advancing towards a new partner strategy.”

Moses Mathuram: Ensuring Continuous Growth

In his role at WSO2, Moses will spearhead the strategy, development, and execution of a partner ecosystem that includes global system integrators and other strategic partnerships. Additionally, he will lead WSO2’s channel partnership strategy. Before joining WSO2, Moses created a partner ecosystem, including GSIs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and cloud providers at Experience.com, where he served as senior vice president of global alliances, helping the company reach the enterprise market. In earlier roles, Moses built and led the ecosystem team for Infosys’ cloud unit. He also led the team that managed some of IBM’s largest strategic GSI partnerships globally.

“I am honored and thrilled to be joining the team at WSO2. Partners are critical to our growth, and there is a great opportunity for us to jointly help our customers minimize complexity and rapidly digitize their business,” Moses said. “In this role, I look forward to leveraging my skills and experience to build and execute a strategy that allows our partners to thrive and our customers to access superior solutions from WSO2.”

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables thousands of enterprises, including hundreds of the world’s largest corporations, top universities, and governments, to drive their digital transformation journeys—executing more than 60 trillion transactions and managing over 1 billion identities annually. Using WSO2 for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM), these organizations are harnessing the full power of their APIs to securely deliver their digital services and applications. Our open-source, API-first approach to software that runs on-premises and in the cloud helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly compose digital products to meet demand while remaining free from vendor lock-in. WSO2 has over 900 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US. Visit Https://WSO2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter.

