Weebit Nano Announces Participation in Flash Memory Summit 2022

HOD HASHARON, Israel, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT; Weebit or the Company), a leading developer of next-generation memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, announces its participation in the Flash Memory Summit being held August 2-4, 2022 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, Calif.



During the conference, Weebit’s VP of Technology Development, Amir Regev, will present “ReRAM’s Development Path Towards Commercialization.” He will share recent strides that have been made in the productization of Weebit’s ReRAM, including recent technical progress and the applications where ReRAM will first see mass adoption. The presentation is part of the ‘OMEM-202-1: RRAM’ session on Wednesday August 3, from 3:30pm - 4:35pm.

In booth #639 at the event exhibition, Weebit will feature two demonstrations of its ReRAM:

An interactive demo showing the real-world capability of Weebit ReRAM as a non-volatile memory (NVM) integrated into an actual subsystem. The demo will highlight the faster write speed of the Weebit ReRAM module compared to typical flash memory technology, and other advantages related to it bit addressability.

A bio-inspired neuromorphic computing demo in which Weebit ReRAM runs inference tasks using CEA-Leti’s Spiking Neural Network (SNN) algorithms. The demo will show how using neuromorphic techniques based on ReRAM technology greatly increases parallel connectivity and significantly improves energy efficiency compared to traditional computing approaches.

About Weebit Nano Limited

Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer of next-generation semiconductor memory technology. The company’s ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of new electronic products such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, 5G communications and artificial intelligence.

Weebit’s ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing Flash memory solutions. As it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments.

See www.weebit-nano.com and follow us on https://twitter.com/WeebitNano.

Weebit Nano and the Weebit Nano logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Weebit Nano Ltd. in the United States and other countries. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.

