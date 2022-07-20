ESCO Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

St. Louis, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) will report its third quarter financial results after the market close on Monday, August 8, 2022, followed by a conference call where the financial results and related commentary will be discussed.



Event: Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Date: Monday, August 8

Time: 4:00 p.m. Central Time

The conference call webcast and an accompanying slide presentation will be available on ESCO’s investor website at https://investor.escotechnologies.com. The slide presentation will be utilized during the call and will be posted on the website prior to the call. Participants may also access the webcast using this registration link.

For those unable to participate, a webcast replay will be available after the call on the Company’s investor website.

ESCO, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri: Manufactures highly-engineered filtration and fluid control products for the aviation, navy, space and process markets worldwide, as well as composite-based products and solutions for navy, defense and industrial customers; is the industry leader in RF shielding and EMC test products; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services for the benefit of industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Further information regarding ESCO and its subsidiaries is available on the Company’s website at www.escotechnologies.com.

