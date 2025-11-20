ESCO Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2025 Results

- Q4 Sales increase 29% to $353 Million - Q4 Entered Orders increase 30% to $321 Million - Q4 GAAP EPS from Continuing Operations increases 14% to $1.73 - Q4 Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations increases 30% to $2.32 - FY 2025 Sales increase 19% to $1.1 Billion - FY 2025 Entered Orders increase 57% to $1.6 Billion - FY 2025 GAAP EPS from Continuing Operations increases 13% to $4.49 - FY 2025 Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations increases 26% to $6.03 -

 | Source: ESCO Technologies Inc. ESCO Technologies Inc.

St. Louis, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) (ESCO, or the Company) today reported its operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2025 (Q4 2025 and FY 2025, respectively). During Q4 2025, the Company completed the sale of VACCO Industries. The VACCO operating results are presented as Discontinued Operations in the attached tables and are excluded from the following discussion of the Company’s results from Continuing Operations for the comparable periods.

Operating Highlights

  • Q4 2025 Sales increased $79 million (28.9 percent) to $353 million compared to $274 million in Q4 2024. Q4 organic sales increased $21 million (7.7 percent) and the Maritime acquisition contributed $58 million (21.2 percent) of revenue growth in the quarter.   
  • FY 2025 Sales increased $176 million (19.2 percent) to $1.1 billion compared to $919 million in FY 2024. Organic sales increased $81 million (8.8 percent) and the Maritime acquisition added $95 million (10.4 percent) of revenue growth for the full year.   
  • Q4 2025 GAAP EPS from Continuing Operations increased 13.8 percent to $1.73 per share compared to $1.52 per share in Q4 2024. Q4 2025 Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations increased 29.6 percent to $2.32 per share compared to $1.79 per share in Q4 2024.
  • FY 2025 GAAP EPS from Continuing Operations increased 13.1 percent to $4.49 per share compared to $3.97 per share in FY 2024. FY 2025 Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations increased 26.4 percent to $6.03 per share compared to $4.77 per share in FY 2024.
  • Q4 2025 Entered Orders increased $73 million (29.7 percent) to $321 million (book-to-bill of 0.91x).
  • FY 2025 Entered Orders increased $565 million (56.5 percent) to $1.6 billion (book-to-bill of 1.43x), resulting in record year-end backlog of $1.1 billion. Excluding $364 million of acquired backlog at Maritime, FY 2025 orders increased $201 million (20.1 percent) over the prior year.     
  • Net Cash provided by Operating Activities from Continuing Operations was $112 million in Q4 2025 and $200 million for FY 2025 (an increase of $79 million compared to FY 2024).

Bryan Sayler, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented, “We finished the year strong with another great quarter highlighted by 29 percent sales growth, 100 basis points of Adjusted EBIT margin improvement, and a 30 percent increase in Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations.

“For the year, strong end-market demand, disciplined execution, and the acquisition of Maritime drove record sales, orders, backlog and Adjusted EPS. These results underscore the strength of our strategic positioning and our ability to create sustainable value in attractive markets.

“It was a truly historic year for ESCO as we continued to build on our solid foundation, delivering value across the enterprise while enhancing our portfolio by completing two consequential transactions. These accomplishments were the result of a lot of hard work and I would like to extend my appreciation to our entire team for their energy, focus, and dedication. Our collective efforts helped drive significant improvement in operating performance while taking a meaningful step forward in the evolution of the company.”

Segment Performance

Aerospace & Defense (A&D)

  • Q4 2025 sales increased $71 million (71.6 percent) to $170 million from $99 million in Q4 2024. Organic sales increased $13 million (13.1 percent) and Maritime added $58 million (58.5 percent) of revenue growth in the quarter. FY 2025 sales increased $137 million (40.4 percent) to $478 million from $341 million in FY 2024. Organic sales increased $42 million (12.5 percent) and Maritime added $95 million (27.9 percent) of revenue growth for the year.   Sales growth in both the quarter and the year was driven by strength in Navy and commercial aerospace.
  • Q4 2025 EBIT increased $17.0 million to $46.9 million from $29.9 million in Q4 2024. Adjusted EBIT increased $18.8 million in Q4 2025 to $48.7 million (28.6 percent margin) from $29.9 million (30.1 percent margin) in Q4 2024. The 63 percent increase in Adjusted EBIT was driven by the Maritime acquisition as well as leverage on higher volume, price increases, and mix. FY 2025 EBIT increased $39.3 million to $125.1 million from $85.8 million in FY 2024. FY 2025 Adjusted EBIT increased $43.7 million to $129.7 million (27.1 percent margin) from $86.0 million (25.2 percent margin) in FY 2024. Leverage on higher volume, price increases, mix, and the impact of Maritime more than offset inflationary pressures for the year.
  • Q4 2025 entered orders increased $53 million (60.1 percent) to $141.9 million (book-to-bill of 0.83). Q4 orders growth was driven by strong commercial and defense aerospace orders at PTI and $43 million of Maritime orders. FY 2025 entered orders increased $465 million (108 percent) to $896 million (book-to-bill of 1.87) resulting in record year-end backlog of $803 million. FY 2025 included $364 million of acquired backlog at Maritime. Without this impact, A&D orders increased $101 million (23 percent) primarily driven by higher Navy orders at Globe and the addition of Maritime.

Utility Solutions Group (USG)

  • Q4 2025 sales increased $2 million (1.6 percent) to $110 million from $108 million in Q4 2024. Doble sales increased by $6 million (6.8 percent) and NRG sales decreased by $4 million (19.7 percent). FY 2025 sales increased $11 million (3.0 percent) to $380 million from $369 million in FY 2024. Doble sales increased $18 million (6.0 percent) and NRG sales decreased $7 million (9.6 percent) for the year. Sales growth in both the quarter and the year was driven by higher offline test equipment, protection testing, and services, partially offset by lower condition monitoring sales at Doble and lower renewables revenue at NRG.
  • Q4 2025 EBIT increased $3.3 million to $31.9 million from $28.6 million in Q4 2024. Adjusted EBIT increased $3.4 million in Q4 2025 to $32.0 million (29.1 percent margin) from $28.6 million (26.4 percent margin) in Q4 2024. FY 2025 EBIT increased $8.8 million to $94.7 million from $85.9 million in FY 2024. FY 2025 Adjusted EBIT increased $9.1 million to $95.2 million (25.0 percent margin) from $86.1 million (23.3 percent margin) in FY 2024. Adjusted EBIT increases for the quarter and year were largely driven by price increases and mix, partially offset by inflationary pressures.
  • Q4 2025 entered orders increased $17 million (16.8 percent) to $116 million (book-to-bill of 1.05). Record quarterly orders at Doble increased $21 million (25.7 percent) to $101 million and NRG orders decreased $4 million (21.2 percent) to $15 million compared to Q4 2024. FY 2025 entered orders increased $48 million (13.5 percent) to $404 million (book-to-bill of 1.06) resulting in year-end backlog of $143 million. For the year, Doble orders increased $47 million (16.2 percent) related to increased electric utility spending to maintain and expand the grid. NRG orders increased $1 million (1.4 percent) as renewables project developers focused on completing current projects as tax credits sunset under new U.S. tax legislation approved during the year.

RF Test & Measurement (Test)

  • Q4 2025 sales increased $6 million (9.6 percent) to $72 million from $66 million in Q4 2024. FY 2025 sales increased $27 million (13.2 percent) to $237 million from $210 million in FY 2024.   Sales growth in both the quarter and the year was largely driven by higher Test & Measurement (EMC) and industrial shielding sales, partially offset by lower wireless sales.
  • Q4 2025 EBIT and Adjusted EBIT both increased $0.6 million to $12.6 million (17.5 percent margin) from $12.0 million (18.3 percent margin) in Q4 2024.   The Adjusted EBIT margin was lower than the record margin of 18.3 percent in Q4 2024 as leverage on higher volume and price increases were offset by inflationary pressures. FY 2025 EBIT increased $5.5 million to $34.1 million from $28.6 million in FY 2024. FY 2025 Adjusted EBIT also increased $5.5 million to $34.6 million (14.6 percent margin) from $29.1 million (13.9 percent margin) in FY 2024. Leverage on higher volume and price increases in FY 2025 were partially offset by inflationary pressures and unfavorable mix.
  • Q4 2025 entered orders increased $3.4 million (5.8 percent) to $63 million. Higher Test orders were highlighted by a $5.5 million defense project booked in the quarter. FY 2025 entered orders increased $53 million (24.6 percent) to a record $266 million (book-to-bill of 1.12) resulting in year-end backlog of $187 million. With the exception of the wireless market, Test experienced a broad rebound in orders across other served markets in FY 2025.

Discontinued Operations - VACCO Industries Divestiture
As previously announced, the Company closed the divestiture of VACCO Industries on July 18, 2025. During the fourth quarter, the Company recognized an after-tax gain of $173 million related to the sale and $1.1 million in earnings related to discontinued operations. An accrued tax expense of $59 million was recorded in the quarter, with the anticipation of making the tax payment related to the gain on the sale in the first half of FY 2026.

Business Outlook – FY 2026
Management expects double-digit sales, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS growth in FY 2026.

Expectations for growth in FY 2026 compared to FY 2025:

  • Net sales are expected to grow 16 to 20 percent to a range of $1.27 to $1.31 billion on a consolidated basis, with A&D growing 33 to 38 percent (6 to 8 percent organic growth plus Maritime revenue of $230 to $245 million), USG growing 4 to 6 percent, and Test growing 3 to 5 percent.
  • Adjusted EBIT is expected to increase approximately 21 to 25 percent with Adjusted EBIT margins increasing to 20.9 to 21.5 percent of sales.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase approximately 20 to 24 percent with Adjusted EBITDA margins increasing to 23.8 to 24.6 percent of sales.
  • The effective income tax rate is expected to be in the range of 23.7 to 24.1 percent in 2026.
  • FY 2026 Adjusted EPS is expected to increase 24 to 29 percent to a range of $7.50 to $7.80 per share.
  • Q1 2026 Adjusted EPS is expected to increase 32 to 42 percent compared to the prior year first quarter and be in the range of $1.25 - $1.35 per share.
  • Consistent with prior years, revenues and Adjusted EPS are expected to grow sequentially throughout the year.


Dividend Payment
The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share will be paid on January 16, 2026 to stockholders of record on January 2, 2026.  

2026 Annual Meeting
The 2026 Annual Meeting of the Company’s shareholders will be held on January 30, 2026.

Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call today, November 20, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time, to discuss the Company’s Q4 2025 results. A live audio webcast and an accompanying slide presentation will be available in the Investor Center of ESCO’s website. Participants may also access the webcast using this registration link. For those unable to participate, a webcast replay will be available after the call in the Investor Center of ESCO’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release regarding Management’s intentions, expectations and guidance for fiscal 2026, including restructuring and cost reduction actions, sales, orders, revenues, margin, earnings, Adjusted EPS, acquisition related amortization, and any other statements which are not strictly historical, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. securities laws.

Investors are cautioned that such statements are only predictions and speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update them except as may be required by applicable laws or regulations. The Company’s actual results in the future may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company’s operations and business environment including but not limited to those described in Item 1A, “Risk Factors”, of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 and the following: the impacts of climate change and related regulation of greenhouse gases; the impacts of labor disputes, civil disorder, wars, elections, political changes, tariffs and trade disputes, terrorist activities, cyberattacks or natural disasters on the Company’s operations and those of the Company’s customers and suppliers; disruptions in manufacturing or delivery arrangements due to shortages or unavailability of materials or components or supply chain disruptions; inability to access work sites; the timing and content of future contract awards or customer orders; the timely appropriation, allocation and availability of Government funds; the termination for convenience of Government and other customer contracts or orders; weakening of economic conditions in served markets; the success of the Company’s competitors; changes in customer demands or customer insolvencies; competition; intellectual property rights; technical difficulties or data breaches; the availability of acquisitions; delivery delays or defaults by customers; performance issues with key customers, suppliers and subcontractors; material changes in the costs and availability of certain raw materials; material changes in the cost of credit; changes in laws and regulations including but not limited to changes in accounting standards and taxation; changes in interest, inflation and employment rates; costs relating to environmental matters arising from current or former facilities; uncertainty regarding the ultimate resolution of current disputes, claims, litigation or arbitration; and the integration and performance of acquired businesses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The financial measures EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are presented in this press release. The Company defines “EBIT” as earnings before interest and taxes, “EBITDA” as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, “Adjusted EBIT” and “Adjusted EBITDA” as excluding the net impact of the items described in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, and “Adjusted EPS” as GAAP earnings per share excluding the net impact of the items described and reconciled in the attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, Management believes EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA are useful in assessing the operational profitability of the Company’s business segments because they exclude interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, which are generally accounted for across the entire Company on a consolidated basis. EBIT is also one of the measures used by Management in determining resource allocations within the Company as well as incentive compensation. The presentation of EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS provides important supplemental information to investors by facilitating comparisons with other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. The use of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to replace any measures of performance determined in accordance with GAAP.

About ESCO
ESCO Technologies is a global provider of highly engineered products and solutions serving diverse end-markets. It manufactures filtration and fluid control products, advanced composites, as well as signature and power management solutions for aviation, Navy, and industrial customers. ESCO is an industry leader in designing and manufacturing RF test and measurement products and systems; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services to industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, ESCO and its subsidiaries have offices and manufacturing facilities worldwide. For more information on ESCO and its subsidiaries, visit ESCO’s website at www.escotechnologies.com.
   
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
   
     Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2025		 Three Months
Ended
September 30,
2024		 
         
Net Sales $352,674 273,506  
Cost and Expenses:     
 Cost of sales 203,235 152,129  
 Selling, general and administrative expenses 63,333 55,596  
 Amortization of intangible assets 20,582 8,219  
 Interest expense 5,129 6,019  
 Other (income) expenses, net 828 960  
  Total costs and expenses 293,107 222,923  
         
Earnings before income taxes 59,567 50,583  
Income tax expense 14,713 11,285  
         
  Net earnings from continuing operations 44,854 39,298  
         
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax expense   
(benefit) of $458 and $(1,506) 1,156 (5,035) 
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax expense     
of $54,000 172,642 0  
  Net earnings from discontinued operations 173,798 (5,035) 
         
  Net earnings$218,652 34,263  
         
   Diluted - GAAP     
   Continuing operations$1.73 1.52  
   Discontinued operations 6.70 (0.19) 
   Net earnings$8.43 1.33  
         
   Diluted - As Adjusted Basis     
   Continuing Operations$2.32(1)1.79 (2)
         
   Diluted average common shares O/S: 25,928 25,854  
         
(1)Q4 2025 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations excludes $0.59 per share of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.05 of Maritime inventory step-up charges, $0.01 of restructuring charges (primarily severance) within the USG segment, and $0.53 of acquisition related amortization.
         
(2)Q4 2024 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations excludes $0.27 per share of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.09 of debt financing and $0.03 of acquisition costs at Corporate, and $0.15 of acquisition related amortization.

    
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
   
     Year Ended
September 30,
2025		 Year Ended
September 30,
2024		 
         
Net Sales $1,095,388 919,127  
Cost and Expenses:     
 Cost of sales 634,303 530,555  
 Selling, general and administrative expenses 234,638 208,203  
 Amortization of intangible assets 53,317 32,804  
 Interest expense 17,502 15,247  
 Other expenses (income), net 2,775 1,365  
  Total costs and expenses 942,535 788,174  
         
Earnings before income taxes 152,853 130,953  
Income tax expense 36,554 28,325  
         
  Net earnings from continuing operations 116,299 102,628  
         
Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax expense   
(benefit) of $3,464 and $(317) 10,282 (747) 
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax expense     
of $54,000 172,642 0  
  Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations 182,924 (747) 
         
  Net earnings$299,223 101,881  
         
   Diluted - GAAP     
   Continuing operations 4.49 3.97  
   Discontinued operations 7.06 (0.03) 
   Net earnings$11.55 3.94  
         
   Diluted - As Adjusted Basis     
   Continuing Operations$6.03(1)4.77 (2)
         
   Diluted average common shares O/S: 25,910 25,872  
         
(1)FY 2025 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations excludes $1.54 per share of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.15 of Corporate acquisition costs, $0.14 of Maritime inventory step-up charges and stamp duties, $0.02 of restructuring charges within the Test and USG segments, and $1.23 of acquisition related amortization.
         
(2)FY 2024 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations excludes $0.80 per share of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.09 of debt financing and $0.06 of acquisition costs at Corporate, $0.04 of MPE acquisition backlog and inventory step-up charges, $0.02 of restructuring charges (primarily severance) within the A&D, Test, and USG segments, and $0.59 of acquisition related amortization.

    

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited) - Continuing Operations basis 
(Dollars in thousands) 
    
    GAAP As Adjusted 
    Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Q4 2025 Q4 2024 
Net Sales          
 Aerospace & Defense$170,373  99,264  170,373  99,264  
 USG 110,211  108,491  110,211  108,491  
 Test 72,090  65,751  72,090  65,751  
  Totals$352,674  273,506  352,674  273,506  
            
EBIT           
 Aerospace & Defense$46,893  29,892  48,660  29,922  
 USG 31,933  28,563  32,019  28,593  
 Test 12,588  12,015  12,588  12,015  
 Corporate (26,718) (13,868) (8,852) (7,912) 
  Consolidated EBIT 64,696  56,602  84,415  62,618  
  Less: Interest expense (5,129) (6,019) (5,129) (2,969) 
  Less: Income tax expense (14,713) (11,285) (19,248) (13,370) 
  Net earnings$44,854  39,298  60,038  46,279  
               
Note 1: Adjusted net earnings of $60.0 million in Q4 2025 exclude $15.2 million (or $0.59 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.05 of Maritime inventory step-up charges, $0.01 of restructuring charges (primarily severance) within the USG segment, and $0.53 of acquisition related amortization.
            
Note 2: Adjusted net earnings of $46.3 million in Q4 2024 exclude $7.0 million (or $0.27 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.09 of debt financing and $0.03 of acquisition costs at Corporate, and $0.15 of acquisition related amortization.
            
EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings:    Q4 2025 - Q4 2024 - 
    Q4 2025 Q4 2024 As Adj As Adj 
Consolidated EBITDA$91,316  69,785  93,328  70,758  
Less: Depr & Amort (26,620) (13,183) (8,913) (8,140) 
Consolidated EBIT 64,696  56,602  84,415  62,618  
Less: Interest expense (5,129) (6,019) (5,129) (2,969) 
Less: Income tax expense (14,713) (11,285) (19,248) (13,370) 
Net earnings$44,854  39,298  60,038  46,279  
            

   
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
Condensed Business Segment Information (Unaudited) - Continuing Operations basis 
(Dollars in thousands) 
    
    GAAP As Adjusted 
    FY 25 FY 24 FY 25 FY 24 
Net Sales          
 Aerospace & Defense$478,192  340,543  478,192  340,543  
 USG 379,995  369,061  379,995  369,061  
 Test 237,201  209,523  237,201  209,523  
  Totals$1,095,388  919,127  1,095,388  919,127  
            
EBIT           
 Aerospace & Defense$125,139  85,811  129,676  85,983  
 USG 94,741  85,918  95,159  86,143  
 Test 34,111  28,628  34,576  29,109  
 Corporate (83,636) (54,157) (36,994) (31,338) 
  Consolidated EBIT 170,355  146,200  222,417  169,897  
  Less: Interest expense (17,502) (15,247) (17,502) (12,197) 
  Less: Income tax (36,554) (28,325) (48,527) (34,476) 
  Net earnings$116,299  102,628  156,388  123,224  
               
Note 1: Adjusted net earnings of $156.4 million in FY 2025 exclude $40.1 million (or $1.54 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.15 of Corporate acquisition costs, $0.14 of Maritime inventory step-up charges and stamp duties, $0.02 of restructuring charges within the Test and USG segments, and $1.23 of acquisition related amortization.
            
Note 2: Adjusted net earnings of $123.2 million in FY 2024 exclude $20.6 million (or $0.80 per share) of after-tax charges consisting of: $0.09 of debt financing and $0.06 of acquisition costs at Corporate, $0.04 of MPE acquisition backlog and inventory step-up charges, $0.02 of restructuring charges (primarily severance) in the A&D, Test, and USG segments, and $0.59 of acquisition related amortization.
            
EBITDA Reconciliation to Net earnings:     FY 2025 - FY 2024 - 
    FY 25 FY 24 As Adj As Adj 
Consolidated EBITDA$245,376  198,355  256,303  201,476  
Less: Depr & Amort (75,021) (52,155) (33,886) (31,579) 
Consolidated EBIT 170,355  146,200  222,417  169,897  
Less: Interest expense (17,502) (15,247) (17,502) (12,197) 
Less: Income tax expense (36,554) (28,325) (48,527) (34,476) 
Net earnings$116,299  102,628  156,388  123,224  
            

   
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
   
    September 30,
2025		 September 30,
2024
       
Assets     
 Cash and cash equivalents$101,350 65,963
 Accounts receivable, net 253,554 222,101
 Contract assets 90,730 66,712
 Inventories 217,807 195,465
 Other current assets 25,065 21,027
 Assets from discontinued operations - current 0 97,381
  Total current assets 688,506 668,649
 Property, plant and equipment, net 172,493 149,251
 Intangible assets, net 723,973 403,524
 Goodwill 761,931 529,935
 Operating lease assets 47,707 37,476
 Other assets 15,778 13,791
 Assets from discontinued operations - other 0 35,994
   $2,410,388 1,838,620
       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity    
 Current maturities of long-term debt$20,000 20,000
 Accounts payable 96,534 88,936
 Contract liabilities 216,590 80,844
 Current income tax payable 62,007 6,251
 Other current liabilities 113,017 91,324
 Liabilities from discontinued operations - current 0 62,499
  Total current liabilities 508,148 349,854
 Deferred tax liabilities 112,390 72,623
 Non-current operating lease liabilities 44,403 34,810
 Other liabilities 38,576 39,273
 Long-term debt 166,000 102,000
 Liabilities from discontinued operations - other 0 2,710
 Shareholders' equity 1,540,871 1,237,350
   $2,410,388 1,838,620

   
   

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
     
  Year Ended
September 30,
2025		 Year Ended
September 30,
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net earnings$299,223  101,881 
(Earnings) loss from discontinued operations (182,924) 747 
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash    
provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization 75,021  52,155 
Stock compensation expense 10,671  8,599 
Changes in assets and liabilities 9,381  (33,406)
Effect of deferred taxes (10,976) (8,394)
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 200,396  121,582 
Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations 41,543  5,960 
Net cash provided by operating activities 241,939  127,542 
     
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (472,006) (56,383)
Capital expenditures (36,322) (28,275)
Additions to capitalized software and other (15,844) (11,903)
Net cash used by investing activities - continuing operations (524,172) (96,561)
Net cash provided (used) by investing activities - discontinued operations 268,383  (8,078)
Net cash used by investing activities (255,789) (104,639)
     
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Proceeds from long-term debt 661,000  217,000 
Principal payments on long-term debt and short-term borrowings (597,000) (197,000)
Dividends paid (8,262) (8,246)
Purchases of common stock into treasury 0  (7,998)
Debt issuance costs 0  (2,988)
Other (6,197) (1,541)
Net cash provided by financing activities - continuing operations 49,541  (773)
Net cash used by financing activities - discontinued operations 0  0 
Net cash provided by financing activities 49,541  (773)
     
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (304) 1,967 
     
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 35,387  24,097 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 65,963  41,866 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period$101,350  65,963 

      

ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Other Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) - Continuing Operations Basis
(Dollars in thousands)
   
Backlog And Entered Orders - Q4 2025 A&D USG Test Total
 Beginning Backlog - 7/1/25$831,521  137,441  196,460  1,165,422 
 Entered Orders 141,854  116,230  62,805  320,889 
 Sales  (170,373) (110,211) (72,090) (352,674)
 Ending Backlog - 9/30/25$803,002  143,460  187,175  1,133,637 
           
Backlog And Entered Orders - FY 2025 A&D USG Test Total
 Beginning Backlog - 10/1/24$385,601  119,943  158,644  664,188 
 Entered Orders 895,593  403,512  265,732  1,564,837 
 Sales  (478,192) (379,995) (237,201) (1,095,388)
 Ending Backlog - 9/30/25$803,002  143,460  187,175  1,133,637 

      
   

   

    ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
    
EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q4 2025  
 EPS Continuing Operations– GAAP Basis – Q4 2025$1.73
 Adjustments (defined below) 0.59
 EPS Continuing Operations– As Adjusted Basis – Q4 2025$2.32
    
 Adjustments exclude $0.59 per share consisting primarily of: $0.05 of Maritime
 inventory step-up charges. $0.01 of restructuring charges within the USG segment
 and $0.53 of acquisition related amortization.  
    
EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – Q4 2024  
 EPS Continuing Operations– GAAP Basis – Q4 2024$1.52
 Adjustments (defined below) 0.27
 EPS Continuing Operations– As Adjusted Basis – Q4 2024$1.79
    
 Adjustments exclude $0.27 per share consisting primarily of: $0.09 of debt financing
 and $0.03 of acquisition costs at Corporate, and $0.15 of acquisition related amortization.
    
EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – FY 2025  
 EPS Continuing Operations– GAAP Basis – FY 2025$4.49
 Adjustments (defined below) 1.54
 EPS Continuing Operations – As Adjusted Basis – FY 2025$6.03
    
 Adjustments exclude $1.54 per share consisting primarily of: $0.15 of Corporate
 acquisition costs, $0.14 of Maritime inventory step-up charges and stamp duties,
 $0.02 of restructuring charges within the Test and USG segments, and $1.23 of
 acquisition related amortization.  
    
EPS – Adjusted Basis Reconciliation – FY 2024  
 EPS Continuing Operations – GAAP Basis – FY 2024$3.97
 Adjustments (defined below) 0.80
 EPS Continuing Operations – As Adjusted Basis – FY 2024$4.77
    
 Adjustments exclude $0.80 per share consisting primarily of: $0.09 of debt financing
 and $0.06 of acquisition costs at Corporate, $0.04 of MPE acquisition backlog and
 inventory step-up charges, $0.02 of restructuring charges within the Test, A&D and
 USG segments and $0.59 of acquisition related amortization.  

SOURCE ESCO Technologies Inc.        
Kate Lowrey, Vice President of Investor Relations, (314) 213-7277


Tags

defense engineering ESCO Technologies filtration industrials manufactured products technology utilities utility test equipment

Related Links

Recommended Reading