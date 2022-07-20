SL Green Realty Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2022 EPS of $(0.70) Per Share; and FFO of $1.87 Per Share

Financial and Operating Highlights



Net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.70 per share for the second quarter of 2022 as compared to net income of $1.56 per share for the same period in 2021.

Funds from operations, or FFO, of $1.87 per share for the second quarter of 2022, net of a $6.2 million, or $0.09 per share, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, as compared to $1.60 per share for the same period in 2021. FFO for the second quarter of 2022 included $4.7 million, or $0.07 per share, of fee income related to the acquisition of 450 Park Avenue and $5.0 million, or $0.07 per share, of income related to the resolution of the Company's investment in 1591-1597 Broadway.

Signed 39 Manhattan office leases covering 188,822 square feet in the second quarter of 2022 and 76 Manhattan office leases covering 1,009,811 square feet for the first six months of 2022. The mark-to-market on signed Manhattan office leases was 3.2% lower for the second quarter and 12.1% lower for the first six months of 2022 than the previous fully escalated rents on the same spaces.

Same-store cash net operating income, or NOI, including the Company's share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, increased by 6.7% for the second quarter of 2022 and increased by 7.8% for the first six months of 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021, excluding lease termination income.

Manhattan same-store office occupancy was 92.0% as of June 30, 2022, inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced.



Investing Highlights

Closed on the previously announced acquisition of 450 Park Avenue for $445.0 million in a newly formed joint venture with institutional investors from South Korea and Israel. SL Green retained a 25.1% interest in the property. The partnership financed the acquisition with a $267.0 million senior mortgage financing, which has a term of up to 5 years and bears interest at a floating rate of 2.10% over Term SOFR.

Closed on the sale of the vacant office condominium at 609 Fifth Avenue to a domestic investor for a gross sales price of $100.5 million. The transaction generated net cash proceeds to the Company of $97.2 million.

Conveyed 1591-1597 Broadway for a gross sales price of $121.0 million. The transaction generated net cash proceeds to the Company of $120.9 million.



Financing Highlights

Closed on the refinancing of 100 Church Street. The new $370.0 million mortgage loan, which replaces the previous $197.8 million mortgage, has a term of up to 5 years and bears interest at a floating rate of 2.00% over Term SOFR.



ESG Highlights

Received a 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award, the highest level of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognition, for the fifth consecutive year. Less than one percent of 18,000 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) partners achieve the Sustained Excellence distinction.



NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (the "Company") (NYSE: SLG) today reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $43.9 million, or $0.70 per share, as compared to net income of $105.3 million, or $1.56 per share, for the same quarter in 2021. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2022 included $70.7 million, or $1.02 per share, of net losses from the sale of real estate interests and non-cash fair value adjustments, as compared to $108.0 million, or $1.51 per share, of net gains from the sale of real estate interests and non-cash fair value adjustments for the same period in 2021.

The Company also reported net loss attributable to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2022 of $36.1 million, or $0.58 per share, as compared to net income of $97.9 million, or $1.44 per share, for the same period in 2021. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2022 included $71.7 million, or $1.03 per share, of net losses recognized from the sale of real estate interests and non-cash fair value adjustments. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 included $88.4 million, or $1.23 per share, of net gains recognized from the sale of real estate interests and non-cash fair value adjustments.

The Company reported FFO for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 of $128.8 million, or $1.87 per share, net of a $6.2 million, or $0.09 per share, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, as compared to FFO for the same period in 2021 of $117.7 million, or $1.60 per share. FFO for the second quarter of 2022 included $4.7 million, or $0.07 per share, of fee income related to the acquisition of 450 Park Avenue and $5.0 million, or $0.07 per share, of income related to the resolution of the Company's investment in 1591-1597 Broadway.

The Company also reported FFO for the six months ended June 30, 2022 of $244.5 million, or $3.52 per share, net of a $6.2 million, or $0.09 per share, fair value adjustment for marketable securities, as compared to FFO for the same period in 2021 of $246.0 million, or $3.33 per share. FFO for the six months ended June 30, 2022 included $4.7 million, or $0.07 per share, of fee income related to the acquisition of 450 Park Avenue and $5.0 million, or $0.07 per share, of income related to the resolution of the Company's investment in 1591-1597 Broadway.

All per share amounts are presented on a diluted basis.

Operating and Leasing Activity

Same-store cash NOI, including our share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, increased by 9.2% for the second quarter of 2022, or 6.7% excluding lease termination income, as compared to the same period in 2021.

Same-store cash NOI, including our share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, increased by 10.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, or 7.8% excluding lease termination income, as compared to the same period in 2021.

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company signed 39 office leases in its Manhattan office portfolio totaling 188,822 square feet. The average lease term on the Manhattan office leases signed in the second quarter of 2022 was 6.0 years and average tenant concessions were 4.6 months of free rent with a tenant improvement allowance of $43.16 per rentable square foot, excluding leases signed at One Vanderbilt Avenue. Twenty-three leases comprising 125,240 square feet, representing office leases on space that had been occupied within the prior twelve months, are considered replacement leases on which mark-to-market is calculated. Those replacement leases had average starting rents of $82.22 per rentable square foot, representing a 3.2% decrease over the previous fully escalated rents on the same office spaces.

During the first six months of 2022, the Company signed 76 office leases in its Manhattan office portfolio totaling 1,009,811 square feet. The average lease term on the Manhattan office leases signed in the first six months of 2022 was 8.8 years and average tenant concessions were 10.0 months of free rent with a tenant improvement allowance of $90.25 per rentable square foot, excluding leases signed at One Vanderbilt Avenue and One Madison Avenue. Forty-six leases comprising 525,850 square feet, representing office leases on space that had been occupied within the prior twelve months, are considered replacement leases on which mark-to-market is calculated. Those replacement leases had average starting rents of $69.94 per rentable square foot, representing a 12.1% decrease over the previous fully escalated rents on the same office spaces. Excluding one lease covering 236,026 square feet at 100 Park Avenue, the replacement leases had average starting rents representing a 0.2% decrease over the previous fully escalated rents.

Occupancy in the Company's Manhattan same-store office portfolio was 92.0% as of June 30, 2022, inclusive of 163,001 square feet of leases signed but not yet commenced, as compared to 92.7% at the end of the previous quarter.

Significant leases signed in the second quarter include:

Early renewal with Berkeley Research Group for 34,640 square feet at 810 Seventh Avenue;

Early renewal with Permanent Mission to the Republic of Poland to the United Nations for 17,890 square feet at 750 Third Avenue;

New lease with Grassi & Co., Certified Public Accountants P.C. for 11,779 square feet at 750 Third Avenue;

Two new leases totaling 16,793 square feet at 10 East 53rd Street; and

Two new leases totaling 8,471 square feet at One Vanderbilt Avenue.



Investment Activity

To date in 2022, the Company has repurchased 2.0 million shares of its common stock and redeemed 0.2 million units of its Operating Partnership, or OP units, bringing total repurchases and redemptions to 38.1 million shares of common stock and 2.0 million OP units under the previously announced $3.5 billion share repurchase program. The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock during the second quarter of 2022.

In June, the Company closed on the previously announced acquisition of 450 Park Avenue for $445.0 million in a newly formed joint venture with institutional investors from South Korea and Israel. SL Green retained a 25.1% interest in the property. The partnership financed the acquisition with a $267.0 million senior mortgage financing, which has a term of up to 5 years, and bears interest at a floating rate of 2.10% over Term SOFR. The 337,000 SF 33-story building is located at the corner of 57th Street and Park Avenue and is currently leased to several high-end boutique financial services and luxury tenants, including Banco Bradesco, BDT Capital Partners and Oxford Properties. In addition, the coveted corner retail location will soon be home to Aston Martin's first ever Manhattan showroom.

In June, the Company closed on the sale of the vacant office condominium at 609 Fifth Avenue to a domestic investor for a gross sales price of $100.5 million. The transaction generated net cash proceeds to the Company of $97.2 million.

In May, the Company conveyed the fee position in 1591-1597 Broadway for $121.0 million, equating to the value at which SL Green acquired the property in September 2021. The transaction generated net cash proceeds to the Company of $120.9 million.

Debt and Preferred Equity Investment Activity

The carrying value of the Company’s debt and preferred equity ("DPE") portfolio was $1.13 billion at June 30, 2022. The portfolio had a weighted average current yield of 7.2%, or 9.2% excluding the effect of $238.7 million of investments that are on non-accrual. During the second quarter, no investments were sold or repaid and the Company did not originate or acquire any new investments.

Financing Activity

In June, the Company closed on the refinancing of 100 Church Street. The new $370.0 million mortgage loan, which replaces the previous $197.8 million mortgage, has a term of up to 5 years, and bears interest at a floating rate of 2.00% over Term SOFR.

ESG

In May, the Company announced that it has received a 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award for the fifth consecutive year. This award honors organizations across the United States that have implemented distinguished corporate energy management programs. Less than one percent of 18,000 U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) partners achieve the Sustained Excellence distinction.

The U.S. Department of Energy and EPA awarded SL Green this award, the highest level of EPA recognition, for its extensive tenant outreach on energy efficiency, educational programs and widespread promotion of ENERGY STAR tools and best practices. As a continued leader in this space, SL Green achieved ENERGY STAR labels for 11 buildings across its industry-leading portfolio in 2021, representing an impressive 12% of all ENERGY STAR labels in Manhattan.

Dividends

In the second quarter of 2022, the Company declared:

Three monthly ordinary dividends on its outstanding common stock of $0.3108 per share, which were paid on May 16, June 15, and July 15, 2022, equating to an annualized dividend of $3.73 per share of common stock; and

Quarterly dividend on its outstanding 6.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $0.40625 per share for the period April 15, 2022 through and including July 14, 2022, which was paid on July 15, 2022 and is the equivalent of an annualized dividend of $1.625 per share.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

During the quarterly conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in this release and in the Company's Supplemental Package.

SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Revenues:



2022 2021 2022 2021 Rental revenue, net $ 136,494 $ 163,916 $ 272,970 $ 326,726 Escalation and reimbursement 18,738 20,695 38,293 45,974 Investment income 20,407 20,107 40,295 39,380 Other income 25,806 13,389 37,851 32,129 Total revenues 201,445 218,107 389,409 444,209 Expenses: Operating expenses, including related party expenses of $3,172 and

$5,695 in 2022, and $3,039 and $5,264 in 2021 39,557 43,883 82,140 86,167 Real estate taxes 30,819 43,768 61,566 89,179 Operating lease rent 6,477 6,707 13,041 13,446 Interest expense, net of interest income 14,960 18,960 30,030 42,348 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,917 3,386 3,865 7,160 Depreciation and amortization 46,914 57,261 93,897 120,257 Transaction related costs 1 3 29 25 Marketing, general and administrative 23,522 22,064 48,298 44,949 Total expenses 164,167 196,032 332,866 403,531 Equity in net loss from unconsolidated joint ventures (4,550 ) (12,970 ) (9,265 ) (15,834 ) Equity in net (loss) gain on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate (131 ) 8,471 (131 ) (4,158 ) Purchase price and other fair value adjustment (6,168 ) (1,947 ) (6,231 ) 717 (Loss) gain on sale of real estate, net (64,378 ) 98,960 (65,380 ) 97,572 Depreciable real estate reserves — 2,545 — (5,696 ) Net (loss) income (37,949 ) 117,134 (24,464 ) 113,279 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership 2,813 (6,282 ) 2,321 (5,806 ) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests in other partnerships (3,404 ) 40 (3,261 ) 1,539 Preferred unit distributions (1,599 ) (1,823 ) (3,246 ) (3,669 ) Net (loss) income attributable to SL Green (40,139 ) 109,069 (28,650 ) 105,343 Perpetual preferred stock dividends (3,737 ) (3,737 ) (7,475 ) (7,475 ) Net (loss) income attributable to SL Green common stockholders $ (43,876 ) $ 105,332 $ (36,125 ) $ 97,868 Earnings Per Share (EPS) Net (loss) income per share (Basic)(1) $ (0.70 ) $ 1.56 $ (0.58 ) $ 1.45 Net (loss) income per share (Diluted)(1) $ (0.70 ) $ 1.56 $ (0.58 ) $ 1.44 Funds From Operations (FFO) FFO per share (Basic)(1) $ 1.89 $ 1.65 $ 3.57 $ 3.45 FFO per share (Diluted)(1) $ 1.87 $ 1.64 $ 3.52 $ 3.42 FFO per share (Pro forma)(2) $ 1.87 $ 1.60 $ 3.52 $ 3.33 Basic ownership interest Weighted average REIT common shares for net income per share 63,798 66,931 63,987 66,948 Weighted average partnership units held by noncontrolling interests 4,102 4,093 4,112 4,121 Basic weighted average shares and units outstanding(1) 67,900 71,024 68,099 71,069 Diluted ownership interest Weighted average REIT common share and common share equivalents 64,918 67,579 65,310 67,717 Weighted average partnership units held by noncontrolling interests 4,102 4,093 4,112 4,121 Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding(1) 69,020 71,672 69,422 71,838 Pro forma adjustment(2) — 2,055 — 2,061 Pro forma diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding(2) 69,020 73,727 69,422 73,899

(1) During the first quarter of 2022, the Company completed a reverse stock split to mitigate the dilutive impact of stock issued for a special dividend paid primarily in stock. The share-related data has been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split.

(2) During the first quarter of 2022, the Company completed a reverse stock split and a special dividend paid primarily in stock. GAAP requires the weighted average common shares outstanding to be retroactively adjusted for all periods presented to reflect the reverse stock split. However, GAAP requires shares issued pursuant to the special dividend be included in diluted weighted average common shares outstanding only from the date on which the special dividend was declared. To facilitate comparison between the periods presented, the Company calculated Pro forma diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding, which includes the shares issued pursuant to the special dividend from the beginning of the 2021 reporting periods.

SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets (Unaudited) Commercial real estate properties, at cost: Land and land interests $ 1,209,913 $ 1,350,701 Building and improvements 3,579,961 3,671,402 Building leasehold and improvements 1,666,935 1,645,081 Right of use asset - operating leases 983,723 983,723 7,440,532 7,650,907 Less: accumulated depreciation (1,961,766 ) (1,896,199 ) 5,478,766 5,754,708 Assets held for sale — 140,855 Cash and cash equivalents 189,360 251,417 Restricted cash 87,701 85,567 Investment in marketable securities 26,260 34,752 Tenant and other receivables 40,909 47,616 Related party receivables 27,293 29,408 Deferred rents receivable 249,998 248,313 Debt and preferred equity investments, net of discounts and deferred origination fees of $2,482 and $5,057 in 2022 and 2021, respectively, and allowances of $6,630 in both 2022 and 2021 1,134,080 1,088,723 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 3,074,200 2,997,934 Deferred costs, net 118,829 124,495 Other assets 277,487 262,841 Total assets $ 10,704,883 $ 11,066,629 Liabilities Mortgages and other loans payable $ 1,526,023 $ 1,399,923 Revolving credit facility 130,000 390,000 Unsecured term loan 1,250,000 1,250,000 Unsecured notes 900,422 900,915 Deferred financing costs, net (24,840 ) (23,808 ) Total debt, net of deferred financing costs 3,781,605 3,917,030 Accrued interest payable 11,862 12,698 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 145,237 157,571 Deferred revenue 104,295 107,275 Lease liability - financing leases 103,561 102,914 Lease liability - operating leases 852,614 851,370 Dividend and distributions payable 24,456 187,372 Security deposits 54,696 52,309 Liabilities related to assets held for sale — 64,120 Junior subordinate deferrable interest debentures held by trusts that issued trust preferred securities 100,000 100,000 Other liabilities 264,876 195,390 Total liabilities 5,443,202 5,748,049 Commitments and contingencies — — Noncontrolling interest in the Operating Partnership 334,974 344,252 Preferred units 177,943 196,075 Equity Stockholders’ equity: Series I Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, $25.00 liquidation preference, 9,200 issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 221,932 221,932 Common stock, $0.01 par value 160,000 shares authorized, 65,362 and 65,132 issued and outstanding (including 1,060 and 1,027 held in Treasury) at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 655 672 Additional paid-in capital 3,801,272 3,739,409 Treasury stock at cost (128,655 ) (126,160 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 8,595 (46,758 ) Retained earnings 779,999 975,781 Total SL Green Realty Corp. stockholders’ equity 4,683,798 4,764,876 Noncontrolling interests in other partnerships 64,966 13,377 Total equity 4,748,764 4,778,253 Total liabilities and equity $ 10,704,883 $ 11,066,629





SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation: 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income attributable to SL Green common stockholders $ (43,876 ) $ 105,332 $ (36,125 ) $ 97,868 Add: Depreciation and amortization 46,914 57,261 93,897 120,257 Joint venture depreciation and noncontrolling interest adjustments 61,030 59,485 121,462 115,187 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 591 6,242 940 4,267 Less: Loss (gain) on sale of real estate, net (64,378 ) 98,960 (65,380 ) 97,572 Equity in net (loss) gain on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate (131 ) 8,471 (131 ) (4,158 ) Purchase price and other fair value adjustments — — — 2,664 Depreciable real estate reserves — 2,545 — (5,696 ) Depreciation on non-rental real estate assets 415 672 1,136 1,199 FFO attributable to SL Green common stockholders and unit holders $ 128,753 $ 117,672 $ 244,549 $ 245,998





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Operating income and Same-store NOI Reconciliation: 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income $ (37,949 ) $ 117,134 $ (24,464 ) $ 113,279 Equity in net loss (gain) on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate 131 (8,471 ) 131 4,158 Purchase price and other fair value adjustments 6,168 1,947 6,231 (717 ) Loss (gain) on sale of real estate, net 64,378 (98,960 ) 65,380 (97,572 ) Depreciable real estate reserves — (2,545 ) — 5,696 Depreciation and amortization 46,914 57,261 93,897 120,257 Interest expense, net of interest income 14,960 18,960 30,030 42,348 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,917 3,386 3,865 7,160 Operating income 96,519 88,712 175,070 194,609 Equity in net loss from unconsolidated joint ventures 4,550 12,970 9,265 15,834 Marketing, general and administrative expense 23,522 22,064 48,298 44,949 Transaction related costs, net 1 3 29 25 Investment income (20,407 ) (20,107 ) (40,295 ) (39,380 ) Non-building revenue (20,428 ) (8,027 ) (21,877 ) (12,488 ) Net operating income (NOI) 83,757 95,615 170,490 203,549 Equity in net loss from unconsolidated joint ventures (4,550 ) (12,970 ) (9,265 ) (15,834 ) SLG share of unconsolidated JV depreciation and amortization 59,325 58,537 117,455 113,812 SLG share of unconsolidated JV interest expense, net of interest income 47,336 34,274 92,573 67,701 SLG share of unconsolidated JV amortization of deferred financing costs 2,894 3,545 5,784 6,430 SLG share of unconsolidated JV loss on early extinguishment of debt 318 941 318 941 SLG share of unconsolidated JV investment income (307 ) (314 ) (610 ) (610 ) SLG share of unconsolidated JV non-building revenue (2,418 ) (599 ) (2,858 ) (2,186 ) NOI including SLG share of unconsolidated JVs 186,355 179,029 373,887 373,803 NOI from other properties/affiliates (33,387 ) (29,700 ) (65,629 ) (77,093 ) Same-store NOI 152,968 149,329 308,258 296,710 Ground lease straight-line adjustment 204 204 408 408 SLG share of unconsolidated JV ground lease straight-line adjustment 192 232 385 465 Straight-line and free rent (1,099 ) (4,533 ) (3,042 ) (5,149 ) Amortization of acquired above and below-market leases, net 13 (100 ) (48 ) (195 ) SLG share of unconsolidated JV straight-line and free rent 2,718 (2,397 ) 4,999 (10,052 ) SLG share of unconsolidated JV amortization of acquired above and below-market leases, net (4,457 ) (4,816 ) (9,053 ) (9,103 ) Same-store cash NOI $ 150,539 $ 137,919 $ 301,907 $ 273,084 Lease termination income (495 ) (1,095 ) (663 ) (1,100 ) SLG share of unconsolidated JV lease termination income (4,328 ) (247 ) (8,380 ) (254 ) Same-store cash NOI excluding lease termination income $ 145,716 $ 136,577 $ 292,864 $ 271,730

SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - DISCLOSURES

Funds from Operations (FFO)

FFO is a widely recognized non-GAAP financial measure of REIT performance. The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not compute FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than the Company does. The revised White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT in April 2002, and subsequently amended, defines FFO as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of properties, and real estate related impairment charges, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

The Company presents FFO because it considers it an important supplemental measure of the Company’s operating performance and believes that it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, particularly those that own and operate commercial office properties. The Company also uses FFO as one of several criteria to determine performance-based bonuses for members of its senior management. FFO is intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate and related assets, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. Because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization unique to real estate, gains and losses from property dispositions, and real estate related impairment charges, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, and interest costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company’s financial performance or to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of the Company’s liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the Company’s cash needs, including the Company's ability to make cash distributions.

Funds Available for Distribution (FAD)

FAD is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as FFO plus non-real estate depreciation, allowance for straight line credit loss, adjustment for straight line operating lease rent, non-cash deferred compensation, and pro-rata adjustments for these items from the Company's unconsolidated JVs, less straight line rental income, free rent net of amortization, second cycle tenant improvement and leasing costs, and recurring capital expenditures.

FAD is not intended to represent cash flow for the period and is not indicative of cash flow provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. FAD is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure with respect to liquidity because the Company believes it provides useful information regarding the Company’s ability to fund its dividends. Because all companies do not calculate FAD the same way, the presentation of FAD may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. FAD does not represent cash flow from operating, investing and finance activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company’s financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company’s liquidity.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre)

EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not compute EBITDAre in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than the Company does. The White Paper on EBITDAre approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT in September 2017 defines EBITDAre as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus (minus) losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures.

The Company presents EBITDAre because the Company believes that EBITDAre, along with cash flow from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, provides investors with an additional indicator of the Company’s ability to incur and service debt. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company’s financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company’s liquidity.

Net Operating Income (NOI) and Cash NOI

NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as operating income before transaction related costs, gains/losses on early extinguishment of debt, marketing general and administrative expenses and non-real estate revenue. Cash NOI is also a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by subtracting free rent (net of amortization), straight-line rent, and the amortization of acquired above and below-market leases from NOI, while adding operating lease straight-line adjustment and the allowance for straight-line tenant credit loss.

The Company presents NOI and Cash NOI because the Company believes that these measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and reconciliations, provide investors with meaningful information regarding the operating performance of properties. When operating performance is compared across multiple periods, the investor is provided with information not immediately apparent from net income that is determined in accordance with GAAP. NOI and Cash NOI provide information on trends in the revenue generated and expenses incurred in operating the Company's properties, unaffected by the cost of leverage, straight-line adjustments, depreciation, amortization, and other net income components. The Company uses these metrics internally as performance measures. None of these measures is an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) and same-store performance should not be considered an alternative to GAAP net income performance.

Coverage Ratios

The Company presents fixed charge and debt service coverage ratios to provide a measure of the Company’s financial flexibility to service current debt amortization, interest expense and operating lease rent from current cash net operating income. These coverage ratios represent a common measure of the Company’s ability to service fixed cash payments; however, these ratios are not used as an alternative to cash flow from operating, financing and investing activities (determined in accordance with GAAP).

SLG-EARN

