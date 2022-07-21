Result of AGM 2022

20 July 2022

PayPoint Plc (the “Company”)

Result of AGM

The Poll Results of the Company’s Annual General Meeting held today, 20 July 2022, at 1 The Boulevard, Shire Park, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire

AL7 1EL were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For 1



% Votes Against % Total Votes % of Issued Share Capital Voted Votes Withheld 2



1. To receive the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2022 55,913,784 100.00% 2,104 0.00% 55,915,888 81.09 1,415 2. To approve the directors’ remuneration report for the financial year ended 31 March 2022 51,711,637 98.73% 667,708 1.27% 52,379,345 75.96 3,537,958 3. To declare a final dividend of 18.0 per ordinary share of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2022 55,916,964 100.00% 0 0.00% 55,916,964 81.09 339 4. To re-elect Alan Dale as a director of the Company 55,891,551 99.96% 19,957 0.04% 55,911,508 81.08 5,795 5. To re-elect Rosie Shapland as a director of the Company 55,165,976 98.67% 745,143 1.33% 55,911,119 81.08 6,184 6. To re-elect Gill Barr as a director of the Company 55,308,264 98.92% 603,244 1.08% 55,911,508 81.08 5,795 7. To re-elect Giles Kerr as a director of the Company 55,161,835 98.66% 749,284 1.34% 55,911,119 81.08 6,184 8. To re-elect Rakesh Sharma as a director of the Company 53,257,446 98.88% 602,570 1.12% 53,860,016 78.11 2,057,287 9. To re-elect Nick Wiles as a director of the Company 55,892,325 99.97% 19,183 0.03% 55,911,508 81.08 5,795 10. To re-elect Ben Wishart as a director of the Company 55,164,115 98.66% 747,393 1.34% 55,911,508 81.08 5,795 11. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the company 55,891,324 99.96% 22,087 0.04% 55,913,411 81.08 3,892 12. To authorise the directors to determine the auditor’s remuneration 55,910,444 99.99% 4,202 0.01% 55,914,646 81.09 2,657 13. To authorise the directors to allot shares 55,890,440 99.96% 22,281 0.04% 55,912,721 81.08 4,582 14. To dis-apply general statutory pre-emption rights3 55,895,866 99.97% 15,641 0.03% 55,911,507 81.08 5,796 15. To dis-apply additional statutory pre-emption rights3



55,895,866 99.97% 15,641 0.03% 55,911,507 81.08 5,796 16. To authorise the company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares up to 10% of the issued share capital3



55,455,731 99.51% 273,889 0.49% 55,729,620 80.82 187,683 17. To allow any general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) to be called on 14 days’ notice3



52,095,062 99.46% 281,702 0.54% 52,376,764 75.95 3,540,539

1 Where shareholders appointed the Chairman as their proxy with discretion as to voting, their votes were cast in favour of the resolutions.

2 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

3 Special Resolutions requiring a 75% majority

The total voting rights of the Company on the day on which shareholders had to be on the register in order to be eligible to vote was 68,957,901.

The results will also be made available on the Company's website: http://corporate.paypoint.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:



Brian McLelland

Company Secretary, PayPoint Plc

Tel: 07721211100