Result of AGM 2022

20 July 2022
PayPoint Plc (the “Company”)
Result of AGM
The Poll Results of the Company’s Annual General Meeting held today, 20 July 2022, at 1 The Boulevard, Shire Park, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire
AL7 1EL were as follows:
|Resolutions
|Votes For 1
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total Votes
|% of Issued Share Capital Voted
|Votes Withheld 2
|1. To receive the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 2022
|55,913,784
|100.00%
|2,104
|0.00%
|55,915,888
|81.09
|1,415
|2. To approve the directors’ remuneration report for the financial year ended 31 March 2022
|51,711,637
|98.73%
|667,708
|1.27%
|52,379,345
|75.96
|3,537,958
|3. To declare a final dividend of 18.0 per ordinary share of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2022
|55,916,964
|100.00%
|0
|0.00%
|55,916,964
|81.09
|339
|4. To re-elect Alan Dale as a director of the Company
|55,891,551
|99.96%
|19,957
|0.04%
|55,911,508
|81.08
|5,795
|5. To re-elect Rosie Shapland as a director of the Company
|55,165,976
|98.67%
|745,143
|1.33%
|55,911,119
|81.08
|6,184
|6. To re-elect Gill Barr as a director of the Company
|55,308,264
|98.92%
|603,244
|1.08%
|55,911,508
|81.08
|5,795
|7. To re-elect Giles Kerr as a director of the Company
|55,161,835
|98.66%
|749,284
|1.34%
|55,911,119
|81.08
|6,184
|8. To re-elect Rakesh Sharma as a director of the Company
|53,257,446
|98.88%
|602,570
|1.12%
|53,860,016
|78.11
|2,057,287
|9. To re-elect Nick Wiles as a director of the Company
|55,892,325
|99.97%
|19,183
|0.03%
|55,911,508
|81.08
|5,795
|10. To re-elect Ben Wishart as a director of the Company
|55,164,115
|98.66%
|747,393
|1.34%
|55,911,508
|81.08
|5,795
|11. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the company
|55,891,324
|99.96%
|22,087
|0.04%
|55,913,411
|81.08
|3,892
|12. To authorise the directors to determine the auditor’s remuneration
|55,910,444
|99.99%
|4,202
|0.01%
|55,914,646
|81.09
|2,657
|13. To authorise the directors to allot shares
|55,890,440
|99.96%
|22,281
|0.04%
|55,912,721
|81.08
|4,582
|14. To dis-apply general statutory pre-emption rights3
|55,895,866
|99.97%
|15,641
|0.03%
|55,911,507
|81.08
|5,796
|15. To dis-apply additional statutory pre-emption rights3
|55,895,866
|99.97%
|15,641
|0.03%
|55,911,507
|81.08
|5,796
|16. To authorise the company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares up to 10% of the issued share capital3
|55,455,731
|99.51%
|273,889
|0.49%
|55,729,620
|80.82
|187,683
|17. To allow any general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) to be called on 14 days’ notice3
|52,095,062
|99.46%
|281,702
|0.54%
|52,376,764
|75.95
|3,540,539
1 Where shareholders appointed the Chairman as their proxy with discretion as to voting, their votes were cast in favour of the resolutions.
2 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.
3 Special Resolutions requiring a 75% majority
The total voting rights of the Company on the day on which shareholders had to be on the register in order to be eligible to vote was 68,957,901.
The results will also be made available on the Company's website: http://corporate.paypoint.com
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
