Result of AGM 2022

| Source: PayPoint plc PayPoint plc

WELWYN GARDEN CITY, UNITED KINGDOM

20 July 2022

PayPoint Plc (the “Company)
Result of AGM

The Poll Results of the Company’s Annual General Meeting held today, 20 July 2022, at 1 The Boulevard, Shire Park, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire
AL7 1EL were as follows:

ResolutionsVotes For 1

%Votes Against%Total Votes% of Issued Share Capital VotedVotes Withheld 2

1. To receive the annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 March 202255,913,784100.00%2,1040.00%55,915,88881.091,415
2. To approve the directors’ remuneration report for the financial year ended 31 March 202251,711,63798.73%667,7081.27%52,379,34575.963,537,958
3. To declare a final dividend of 18.0 per ordinary share of the Company for the year ended 31 March 202255,916,964100.00%00.00%55,916,96481.09339
4. To re-elect Alan Dale as a director of the Company55,891,55199.96%19,9570.04%55,911,50881.085,795
5. To re-elect Rosie Shapland as a director of the Company55,165,97698.67%745,1431.33%55,911,11981.086,184
6. To re-elect Gill Barr as a director of the Company55,308,26498.92%603,2441.08%55,911,50881.085,795
7. To re-elect Giles Kerr as a director of the Company55,161,83598.66%749,2841.34%55,911,11981.086,184
8. To re-elect Rakesh Sharma as a director of the Company53,257,44698.88%602,5701.12%53,860,01678.112,057,287
9. To re-elect Nick Wiles as a director of the Company55,892,32599.97%19,1830.03%55,911,50881.085,795
10. To re-elect Ben Wishart as a director of the Company55,164,11598.66%747,3931.34%55,911,50881.085,795
11. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor of the company55,891,32499.96%22,0870.04%55,913,41181.083,892
12. To authorise the directors to determine the auditor’s remuneration55,910,44499.99%4,2020.01%55,914,64681.092,657
13. To authorise the directors to allot shares55,890,44099.96%22,2810.04%55,912,72181.084,582
14. To dis-apply general statutory pre-emption rights355,895,86699.97%15,6410.03%55,911,50781.085,796
15. To dis-apply additional statutory pre-emption rights3

55,895,86699.97%15,6410.03%55,911,50781.085,796
16. To authorise the company to make market purchases of its ordinary shares up to 10% of the issued share capital3

55,455,73199.51%273,8890.49%55,729,62080.82187,683
17. To allow any general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) to be called on 14 days’ notice3

52,095,06299.46%281,7020.54%52,376,76475.953,540,539

1 Where shareholders appointed the Chairman as their proxy with discretion as to voting, their votes were cast in favour of the resolutions.
2 A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.
3 Special Resolutions requiring a 75% majority

The total voting rights of the Company on the day on which shareholders had to be on the register in order to be eligible to vote was 68,957,901.

The results will also be made available on the Company's website: http://corporate.paypoint.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions that do not constitute ordinary business at an annual general meeting will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries:

Brian McLelland
Company Secretary, PayPoint Plc
Tel: 07721211100