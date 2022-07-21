OTC Markets Group Welcomes 92 Energy Ltd to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced 92 Energy Ltd (ASX: 92E; OTCQX: NTELF, the Company), a uranium exploration company targeting highgrade unconformity associated uranium in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

92 Energy Ltd begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “NTELF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

92 Energy’s Managing Director, Siobhan Lancaster said:

“92E is pleased to commence trading on the OTCQX under the code NTELF.

“We are delighted to finally offer North American investors with the opportunity to invest in 92 Energy and its new Athabasca Basin uranium discovery, the Gemini Mineralised Zone “GMZ”, in Saskatchewan, Canada.

“The Company has just released its winter assay results with 9 out of 12 GMZ drillholes intersecting uranium mineralisation. The current summer drill program has also returned some excellent uranium results including 41.6m of 0.5% eU3O8 (incl. 6.4m of 2.0% eU3O8).

“We look forward to updating the market as the drill program progresses.”

MCAP LLC acted as the Company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About 92 Energy Ltd

92 Energy Limited is an Australian, ASX listed, uranium exploration company targeting highgrade unconformity associated uranium in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. On the fourth hole of its inaugural exploration drilling program, 92 Energy made a uranium discovery at its Gemini Project, known as the Gemini Mineralisation Zone or ‘GMZ’.

The Company owns a 100% interest in its 30 mineral claims in the world-class Athabasca Basin. These 30 claims make up the Company’s five projects, being Gemini, Tower, Clover, Powerline Creek and Cypress River.

