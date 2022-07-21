Long Island University Reinvests in BIO-key's PortalGuard Identity and Access Management Platform to Address Security Requirements at Multiple Campuses

BROOKVILLE, N.Y. and WALL, N.J., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM) solutions featuring Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB), today announced that Long Island University (LIU), a private university with approximately 15,000 students and two primary campuses, LIU Post and LIU Brooklyn in New York State, has re-selected its PortalGuard IAM platform to once again protect its enterprise applications and data. The new agreement extends a customer relationship that BIO-key has had with LIU since 2015.



Breaches and cyberattacks against higher education institutions have increased significantly in the last year and pose a severe financial and reputational risk to these institutions. To fend off these cyber threats, institutions require a robust, proven IAM solution that can adapt to various secure access requirements successfully and cost-effectively. LIU is continuing to leverage the BIO-key PortalGuard IAM platform to strengthen its overall security posture to effectively respond to these evolving cyber threats while reducing costs and associated burden on its Information Technology team. A key point for LIU was PortalGuard's capability to support an integrated security system and allow the institution to utilize previous investments in other security solutions and deliver best-in-class technical capabilities, such as multi-factor authentication (MFA), single sign-on (SSO), and self-service password reset (SSPR) to its user community.

"We are pleased to extend our relationship with LIU and offer an integrated security approach to protecting the institution," said Mark Cochran, President of BIO-key – PortalGuard. "Many higher educational institutions must expand their security footprint without increasing net security costs. Institutions are looking for solutions that keep faculty, staff, and students safer while reducing business disruptions while simultaneously reducing the number of outside providers they need to juggle. We excel at delivering security solutions with a tangible return on investment for our customers."

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and cloud-based Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions, as well as customized enterprise solutions.

