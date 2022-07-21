DAXOR CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH MEDAXIOM TO ADVANCE AWARENESS AND FURTHER ADOPTION OF DAXOR’S BLOOD VOLUME DIAGNOSTIC (BVA-100®)

Daxor Has Exclusive Access to the Cardiovascular Industry's Most Comprehensive and Powerful Network of Executives and Clinicians - Sharing Best Practices, Guidance and Resources to Dramatically Improve Their Business and Patient-Care Outcomes

Oak Ridge, TN, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, announces today it has entered into an industry partnership with MedAxiom, an American College of Cardiology company, to amplify awareness and adoption of Daxor’s blood volume analysis (BVA) technology to achieve healthcare’s Quadruple Aim of better outcomes, lower costs, improved patient experience and improved clinician experience.

“Daxor’s technology helps ensure providers are able to prescribe the right treatment at the right time. With heart failure diagnosis continuing to increase, access to accurate blood volume testing will transform the way care decisions are made,” said Joe Sasson, PhD, MedAxiom’s EVP of Ventures. “We are proud to welcome Daxor as a MedAxiom Industry Partner and bring their innovative solutions to our membership community.”

“We are delighted to partner with MedAxiom to bring Daxor’s unique BVA diagnostic to guide treatment for heart failure to the forefront as a solution to the needs of MedAxiom’s cardiovascular community. Hospitals and clinicians struggle with readmissions, mortality and wasted resources, and recognize MedAxiom as the leader in providing innovative solutions to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and better the lives of patients,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor.

Jonathan Feldschuh, Daxor’s Chief Scientific Officer added “BVA guided care has been shown to significantly improve multiple measures of patient outcomes including a reduction in 30-day mortality by 82%, 1-year mortality by 86%, 30-day readmissions by 56%, and results in a 2.1 day length of stay when done on admission. Our BVA technology provides clinicians with 98% accurate, actionable data to optimize treatment plans and individualize care, improving outcomes while reducing duration and cost of care. The opportunity for us to work with MedAxiom to accelerate the delivery of this technology and drive adoption is one that we are eager to embrace.”

View the Daxor Industry Partner Page .

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 60,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing multicenter trials in the areas of COVID-19 and heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor’s vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com .

About MedAxiom

MedAxiom, an ACC Company, is the cardiovascular community’s premier source for organizational performance solutions. MedAxiom is transforming cardiovascular care by combining the knowledge and power of 450+ cardiovascular organization members, thousands of administrators, clinicians and coders and 40+ industry partners. Through the delivery of proprietary tools, smart data and proven strategies, MedAxiom helps cardiovascular organizations achieve the Quadruple Aim of better outcomes, lower costs, improved patient experience and improved clinician experience. For additional information, visit MedAxiom.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.