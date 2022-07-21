IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Edward Sylvan, CEO of Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc.

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Edward Sylvan, Co-Founder and CEO of Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc. (OTC: SEGI), a diversified entertainment company.

Throughout the interview, Sylvan provided an introduction to Sycamore Entertainment Group and discussed its business model.

“Sycamore Entertainment Group is a full-service marketing and distribution company that operates in film and television within the entertainment industry,” Sylvan said. “What that means is that we’re the people who take finished films and television shows and get them to the mainstream audience either through making films available in local theaters or having them available on streaming platforms.”

“Over the last three years, Sycamore launched its own streaming platform, SEGI.TV, for the purposes of making our content available on all connected devices, such as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android and iOS,” he continued. “We do that through our business model called AVOD – Ad-Supported Video on Demand. All of our content is free to watch, and we serve commercials as our revenue model, which is the new and most in-demand way to offer programming to our customers.”

Building on the success of its AVOD model, Sycamore has also recently placed emphasis on adding FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) channels to SEGI.TV. These efforts continue to position Sycamore as one of only a handful of publicly traded, pure play companies operating in the space.

Sylvan then discussed his professional background.

“I spent more than 25 years in investment banking and finance. Part of my work in that industry was in the media divisions of some of the companies I worked for, so I had direct contact with some of the biggest studios and distribution departments of those studios. I also spoke a lot with filmmakers, producers and directors,” Sylvan added. “I developed a very keen interest in the [entertainment] industry, so, when I left [investment banking] and was looking for other opportunities, I had relationships already built in, as well as knowledge of how these systems worked. I developed Sycamore Entertainment around that knowledge to help others get their films and television shows made.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Edward Sylvan, Co-Founder and CEO of Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc. (OTC: SEGI), to learn more about the company’s seasoned management team, as well as its recent milestones and goals for the balance of 2022 and beyond.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

About Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Inc. is a diversified entertainment company specializing in the acquisition, marketing and worldwide distribution of quality finished feature-length motion pictures. Sycamore’s management team utilizes its long-standing relationships to provide market specific publicity, promotion, media buying, theatrical placement and print & advertising financing for domestic theatrical release. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.SycamoreEntertainment.com

About IBN

