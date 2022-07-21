Newtek Business Services Corp. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newtek Business Services Corp., (NASDAQ: NEWT) (the “Company”), an internally managed business development company (“BDC”), announced today that on July 20, 2022, the Company filed a preliminary proxy statement (“Proxy Statement”) seeking among other things, shareholder authorization for the Company to sell shares of its common stock at a price below the then current net asset value per share, subject to certain limitations described in the Proxy Statement. The Company has sought such shareholder approval each year the company has been a BDC. The filing of the Proxy Statement does not change the Company’s intent to acquire the National Bank of New York City (“NBNYC”), subject to pending regulatory approvals.

Barry Sloane, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “At Newtek’s June 1, 2022 shareholder meeting, the Company received overwhelming shareholder approval of 89% to withdraw its election as a BDC in connection with the Company’s pending agreement to acquire NBNYC, and convert to a bank holding company, subject to regulatory approvals. The regulatory review process is ongoing and while that process is moving forward, the Company will continue to operate as a BDC with the final decision on the timing of our discontinuance from regulation as a BDC to be made by our Board of Directors. In that regard, the Company has filed a Proxy Statement, as it has done in each of the 8 years since its conversion to a BDC in 2014, regarding share issuances. It remains management’s intention to move forward and acquire NBNYC and operate as a bank holding company, subject to regulatory approval.”

Newtek Business Services Corp., Your Business Solutions Company®, is an internally managed BDC, which along with its controlled portfolio companies, provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to the small- and medium-sized business (“SMB”) market. Since 1999, Newtek has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to SMB relationships across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk.

Newtek’s and its portfolio companies’ products and services include: Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting), eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions.

