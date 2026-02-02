NewtekOne, Inc. Retires $95 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEWT) retired $95 million of fixed rate senior notes that matured on February 1, 2026. The 5-year notes, which were publicly traded under the ticker symbol “NEWTZ”, were issued in 2021. The Company funded the $95.0 million repayment with $87.1 million of working capital and a recently completed exchange offer pursuant to which the Company exchanged $7.9 million of NEWTZ notes for a like amount of newly issued NEWTO notes. The NEWTZs were the last remnant of debt that the Company had issued as a BDC and were owned by many investors that were buyers of BDC debt. Inclusive of the just retired $95 million of senior notes, since 2018 the Company has redeemed $294 million of senior notes:

$40.3 million of fixed rate, publicly traded senior notes due 2021 were retired in March 2018

$8.3 million of fixed rate, publicly traded senior notes due 2022 were retired in August 2019

$57.5 million of fixed rate, publicly traded senior notes due 2023 were retired in February 2021

$78.3 million of fixed rate, publicly traded senior notes due 2024 were retired in December 2021

$15.0 million of fixed rate, privately issued senior notes due 2025 were retired in May 2022.



Barry Sloane, Founder, CEO, President, and Chairman of NewtekOne, commented, “We are proud of NewtekOne’s 25-year history as a public company, having managed through tumultuous periods such as 9/11, the Great Financial Crisis, COVID-19, higher interest rates, lower interest rates, and our 2023 transition from a BDC to a technology-enabled financial holding company. In addition to the Company having never missed a principal or an interest payment, the 17 securitizations we’ve issued have maintained their initial investment-grade ratings or been upgraded and have never been on credit watch.”

About NewtekOne, Inc.

NewtekOne®, Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which, along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, “NewtekOne”), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to independent business owners. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to independent business owners across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses, and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne’s and its subsidiaries’ business and financial solutions include: Banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions and Payroll and Benefits Solutions. In addition, NewtekOne offers its clients the Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting and Web Services) provided by Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (IPM.com)

Newtek®, NewtekOne®, Newtek Bank®, National Association, Your Business Solutions Company®, One Solution for All Your Business Needs® and Newtek Advantage® are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995 are based on the current beliefs and expectations of NewtekOne's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. See “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on NewtekOne's website (https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/sec-filings) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

