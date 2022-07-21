Berlin Packaging Acquires Jansy

CHICAGO, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world's largest hybrid packaging supplier®, announced today the acquisition of Jansy, a leading provider of turnkey packaging solutions to the health and beauty industry.



Founded in 2007 by Brad Zaikov, Jansy combines in-house design and engineering expertise with a deep network of manufacturing and logistics partners to provide customers with award-winning packaging solutions. Jansy also boasts a full suite of value-added services, including product formulation, lab services and testing, blending and filling services, sustainable packaging solutions, and sourcing and logistics across all packaging substrates.

With a one-stop-shop approach to its customers, Jansy serves as a single-source partner, delivering premium, tailored solutions spanning materials, products, and applications to address any customer need. Jansy also has expansive quality assurance teams in the United States and abroad to ensure consistent, timely, and high-quality finished goods.

"We are delighted to welcome Jansy to Berlin Packaging. Combining our capabilities in the beauty sector will further enhance our strong offering and enable us to provide turnkey solutions to our customers – a market need that has been increasing in demand," said Rick Brandt, CEO of Berlin Packaging Americas. "We are eager to join forces and bring the benefits of Jansy's diverse product line, industry expertise, and value-added services to our customers."

"Berlin Packaging has a reputation for excellence, from product design and innovation to their dedication to customer thrill. We are excited to become part of this passionate team and bring even more value to our customers and more opportunities for our people," said Brad Zaikov, Chief Executive Officer of Jansy.

"This acquisition is an important next step in our company's global beauty strategy – a sector which is poised for accelerated growth as we experience increased mobility post-pandemic," said Bill Hayes, Global CEO and President of Berlin Packaging. "We're honored that Jansy has chosen to partner with Berlin, and we're looking forward to outsized growth in this important sector as Rick and Brad's talented teams work together and execute."

Jansy is the 3rd acquisition Berlin Packaging has completed in North America in 2022 and 6th acquisition completed globally in 2022.

All employees and locations for this acquisition will be retained.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing, and logistics services for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best of manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services.



See BerlinPackaging.com for more information.

Press contacts: