Blink Charging Provides Greater EV Charging Access to the Township of Winslow, New Jersey

Level 2 fast chargers have been installed in five locations, providing greater access and reliability for EV drivers

Miami Beach, Fla., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Company (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) ("Blink"), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced it has entered into an agreement with the Township of Winslow, N.J. to deploy five Blink IQ 200 dual port fast Level 2 EV chargers to be installed, providing 10 charging ports. The Township of Winslow will own and operate all the new EV chargers.

The chargers have been deployed using Blink's local load management, which allows one IQ 200 dual port charger to be deployed on a single 100-amp circuit while providing up to 80 amp of output. Two chargers are for non-public use will three are installed for public EV drivers at the following locations:

Winslow Senior Center, 33 Coopers Folly Road, Atco, NJ 08004

Winslow Star Center, 100 Erial Road, Sicklerville, NJ 08081

Winslow Municipal Building, 125 South Route 73, Braddock, NJ 08037



"We are delighted to see how the Township of Winslow is being forward leaning when it comes to the future of transportation and addressing the infrastructure needs early,” said Brendan Jones, President of Blink Charging. “With the new Blink IQ 200s, Township of Winslow residents can have confidence that their township’s charging infrastructure is well positioned to meet their charging needs today and to serve the EVs of tomorrow."

Funding for the EV chargers was made possible through an incentive award by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) Clean Fleet Electric Vehicle (EV) Incentive Program. These awards are intended to support the purchase of eligible battery electric vehicles and EV charging equipment for local and State government fleets.

"An important aspect of this project was to expand electric vehicle infrastructure for our township while offering access to our residents,” said Winslow Township Mayor Marie Lawrence.

Blink's IQ 200 units are among the fastest Level 2 AC charging stations available on the market, with a maximum output of 80 amps. The Blink IQ 200 chargers have been well received by leading EV industry experts.

###

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Company (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has deployed over 48,000 charging ports across 19 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations worldwide. Blink’s principal line of products and services include the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner and BlueLA. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Investor Relations Contact

IR@BlinkCharging.com

855-313-8187

Blink Media Contact

PR@BlinkCharging.com