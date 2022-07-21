Notice of Changes in the Thresholds of Votes Represented by Shares

English Estonian

AS LHV Group (hereinafter LHV Group) announces that as a result of the share transfer agreement concluded on 20.07.2022 between Viisemann Investments AG, a person related to the Supervisory Board Member Andres Viisemann, and Ambient Sound Investments OÜ, the number of votes assigned to Andres Viisemann in LHV Group will reach and exceed the threshold of 10% and the number of votes assigned to Ambient Sound Investments OÜ in LHV Group will decrease below the threshold of 5%.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, and LHV Kindlustus. The Group employs more than 800 people. As of June, LHV’s banking services are being used by 350,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 131,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 149,000 clients. LHV’s UK branch offers banking infrastructure to 200 international financial services companies, via which LHV’s payment services reach clients around the world.

