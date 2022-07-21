Winnebago Industries Foundation Funds Summer Internships with Camber Outdoors

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, the Winnebago Industries Foundation is funding a new internship program in partnership with Camber Outdoors, a nonprofit leader driving workplace inclusion, diversity and equity in the outdoor industry. In total, five outdoor recreation companies are hosting fifteen interns with the goal of building career pathways for diverse talent.



“The outdoors are for all. At Winnebago Industries, we are committed to building an inclusive and diverse workplace, where our employees know and feel that they belong,” said Michael Happe, Winnebago Industries CEO. “We are pleased to partner with Camber Outdoors and other outdoor companies, to engage the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts.”

The Camber’s Future of Work internship program connects companies with students through a summer experience that provides resources and training to both students and employers. Winnebago Industries and the Winnebago Industries Foundation provided initial, multi-year support for the initiative.

“Outdoor recreation career opportunities are vast and growing. Camber’s Future of Work internship program is designed to attract and develop students from traditionally excluded communities,” said Tiffany Smith, Camber Outdoors Chief Executive Officer. “We anticipate this early, positive employment experience will strengthen talent pathways, leading to more inclusive and diverse workplaces.”

Camber Outdoors partners with 300+ companies and organizations throughout the $887 billion outdoor recreation economy that share a commitment to inclusion, diversity and equity. In collaboration with its Partners, Camber identified a talent pathway gap—directly connecting traditionally marginalized students with outdoor recreation employers through internships.

In addition to placements with teams within their field of study, interns participate in cohort-based learning experiences.

“I was drawn to the opportunity based on the DEI initiative that Camber was taking action on, making it possible for more diverse talent to get positions in this industry,” says Myles Bradley, intern at Grand Design RV purchasing and supply chain operations. “Being someone who loves spending time outdoors and a firm supporter of DEI, I felt this would be a great opportunity for me. I have been able to learn a lot from my intern manager and intern buddy. This organization has an incredible culture and being around it has allowed me to pick up on some of the characteristics it takes to be a successful organization.”

Within the next three years, Camber plans to expand the program to include additional schools and employers, with the goal of placing 125 interns. Interested partners should contact Camber Outdoors at camberoutdoors.org.

About the Winnebago Industries Foundation

The Winnebago Industries Foundation seeks to inspire new generations of outdoor enthusiasts, mobilize resources to reach people in times of need, and support employee volunteers to build strong, inclusive communities where we work, live, and play. We focus our community investment in three impact areas: outdoors, access, and community. Learn more at www.winnebagoind.com/responsibility/community .

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, pontoons, inboard/outboard and sterndrive powerboats and commercial community outreach vehicles. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net .

About Camber Outdoors

Camber Outdoors is dedicated to advancing inclusion, equity and diversity throughout the workplaces that comprise the Outdoor Recreation Economy. To learn more about Camber Outdoors, visit camberoutdoors.org .

