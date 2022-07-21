Beer Institute Names Senator Tammy Baldwin as 2022 Beer Champion

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beer Institute announced U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) as one of its “2022 Beer Champions.” Sen. Baldwin was recognized for her leadership in championing policies that bring clarity to the aluminum pricing process, securing permanent excise tax relief for brewers and pushing for a deferment on federal excise taxes on brewers and importers during the pandemic.

“A sincere thank you to Sen. Baldwin and our Beer Champions whose ongoing leadership has provided critical support against the challenges our industry is facing,” said Gavin Hattersley, chairman of the Beer Institute and president and CEO of Molson Coors Beverage Company. “The U.S. beer industry contributes $350 billion to the economy and creates more than 2 million jobs. Sen. Baldwin has worked hard to fight against the aluminum pricing process, unfair federal excise tax and other issues that are threatening our industry. We are grateful for her partnership and hope to continue working together in support of the beer industry.”

"Wisconsin has a long and proud tradition of making beers that are envied and enjoyed around the world. Our brewers not only provide good paying jobs and are an important part of our Made in Wisconsin economy, but they also are ingrained in our heritage," said Sen. Baldwin. "I'm honored to be named a 2022 Beer Champion, and I am excited to continue my work with the Beer Institute to support our American brewers.”

In Wisconsin, the beer industry supports more than 64,000 jobs and provides $9.8 billion annually in economic output.

Sen. Baldwin introduced the Aluminum Pricing Examination (APEX) Act to allow for more oversight into the aluminum market, providing transparency and stability brewers need to run their businesses. Sen. Baldwin also cosponsored the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act (CBMTRA) to provide permanent excise tax relief to America’s brewers and beer importers, ensuring they have the resources to reinvest in their businesses, hire new employees and continue to innovate and create America’s favorite beers. In 2020, Sen. Baldwin joined Sens. John Hoeven (R-ND) and Bob Menendez (D-NJ) in a letter pushing the Treasury to institute a deferral of deadlines on federal excise taxes on domestic and imported beverage alcohol through December 31, 2022.

The beer industry supports millions of well-paying American jobs in a wide range of industries, including farming, manufacturing, construction, retail, the service industry and more. You can learn more about the beer industry’s impact in each state at beerservesamerica.com.

Other 2022 Beer Champions include:

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)

Senator John Hoeven (R-ND)

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ)

Representative Sanford Bishop (D-GA)

Representative Ken Buck (R-CO)

Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL)

Representative Al Lawson (D-FL)





