Beer Institute Names Senator John Hoeven as 2022 Beer Champion

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beer Institute announced U.S. Senator John Hoeven (R-ND) as one of its “2022 Beer Champions.” Sen. Hoeven was recognized for his leadership in securing permanent excise tax relief for brewers, pushing for a deferment on federal excise taxes on brewers and beer importers during the pandemic and helping provide clarity to the aluminum pricing process.

“A sincere thank you to Sen. Hoeven and our Beer Champions whose ongoing leadership has provided critical support against the challenges our industry is facing,” said Gavin Hattersley, chairman of the Beer Institute and president and CEO of Molson Coors Beverage Company. “The U.S. beer industry contributes $350 billion to the economy and creates more than 2 million jobs. Sen. Hoeven has worked hard to fight against the aluminum pricing process, unfair federal excise tax and other issues that are threatening our industry. We are grateful for his partnership and hope to continue working together in support of the beer industry.”

“North Dakota’s barley farmers are a critical part of our state’s agriculture industry. Their good work helps ensure a high-quality, affordable food supply for our nation and supports a stronger economy for our state, as well as local communities,” said Sen. Hoeven. “By supporting value-added industries, including the beer industry, we are giving our producers more options to market their crops, while also supporting small businesses and creating good-paying jobs.”

In North Dakota, the beer industry supports more than 7,000 jobs and provides $993 million annually in economic output.

Sen. Hoeven cosponsored the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act (CBMTRA) to provide permanent excise tax relief to America’s brewers and beer importers, ensuring they have the resources to reinvest in their businesses, hire new employees and continue to innovate and create America’s favorite beers. In 2020, Sen. Hoeven signed a letter urging the Treasury to defer deadlines on federal excise taxes on domestic and imported beverage alcohol through December 31, 2022.

The beer industry supports millions of well-paying American jobs in a wide range of industries, including farming, manufacturing, construction, retail, the service industry and more. You can learn more about the beer industry’s impact in each state at beerservesamerica.com.

Other 2022 Beer Champions include:

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ)

Representative Sanford Bishop (D-GA)

Representative Ken Buck (R-CO)

Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL)

Representative Al Lawson (D-FL)

