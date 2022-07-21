Beer Institute Names Representative Al Lawson as 2022 Beer Champion

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Beer Institute announced U.S. Representative Al Lawson (D-FL) as one of its “2022 Beer Champions.” Rep. Lawson was recognized for his leadership in championing policies that bring clarity to the aluminum pricing process and helping secure permanent excise tax relief for brewers.

“A sincere thank you to Rep. Lawson and our Beer Champions whose ongoing leadership has provided critical support against the challenges our industry is facing,” said Gavin Hattersley, chairman of the Beer Institute and president and CEO of Molson Coors Beverage Company. “The U.S. beer industry contributes $350 billion to the economy and creates more than 2 million jobs. Rep. Lawson has worked hard to fight against the aluminum pricing process, unfair federal excise tax and other issues that are threatening our industry. We are grateful for his partnership and hope to continue working together in support of the beer industry.”

“I am honored to be recognized as one of this year’s Beer Champions,” Rep. Lawson said. “It is important for me to advocate for legislative measures that support the local businesses in my district, across the rest of Florida and the country that produce, manufacture and distribute beer that lead to a bolstered economy and good-paying jobs for Americans.”

In Florida, the beer industry supports more than 157,000 jobs and provides $21.5 billion annually in economic output. In Florida’s fifth congressional district, the beer industry supports more than 5,200 jobs and provides nearly $255 million in economic output.

Rep. Lawson joined Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) in introducing the Aluminum Pricing Examination (APEX) Act which would allow for more oversight into the aluminum market, providing transparency and stability brewers need to run their businesses. Rep. Lawson also cosponsored the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act (CBMTRA) to provide permanent excise tax relief to America’s brewers and beer importers, ensuring they have the resources to reinvest in their businesses, hire new employees and continue to innovate and create America’s favorite beers.

The beer industry supports millions of well-paying American jobs in a wide range of industries, including farming, manufacturing, construction, retail, the service industry and more. You can learn more about the beer industry’s impact in each state at beerservesamerica.com.

Other 2022 Beer Champions include:

Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR)

Senator John Hoeven (R-ND)

Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ)

Representative Sanford Bishop (D-GA)

Representative Ken Buck (R-CO)

Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL)

