Savage Recognized as a CERTIFIED EVERGREEN® Company by Tugboat Institute

SALT LAKE CITY, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savage, a global provider of industry infrastructure and supply chain services, has been recognized as a CERTIFIED EVERGREEN® company by Tugboat Institute®. Evergreen® companies are private, profitable, enduring, and market-leading businesses that put their people and purpose first and avoid decisions that impose a “growth-at-all-costs” or “exit-oriented” mindset, which benefits both the communities they serve and our society.

“We’re grateful to be recognized for our team’s ongoing commitment to the values established by our founders, the Savage brothers. Living and leading according to the principles in our Vision and Legacy will guide the company through future generations,” said Savage President and CEO Kirk Aubry. “Our success over 76 years is a result of continually working to grow the business consistent with our purpose and strategy, for the benefit of our Team Members, Customers and Communities.”

Companies that are recognized as CERTIFIED EVERGREEN® complete an extensive, rigorous assessment to confirm their track record of continuous improvement and enduring excellence around values, practices and people. Once certified, these Evergreen companies join a select group of similarly purpose-driven organizations that attract top talent, valuable partners, and loyal customers.

The CERTIFIED EVERGREEN® Assessment measures a company’s performance according to the tenets of the Evergreen 7Ps® and its ability to endure over a long period of time by considering the company’s history and track record, culture and rewards, innovation and people metrics, financial performance, and future readiness.

The defining tenets of Evergreen businesses are the Evergreen 7Ps®: Purpose, Perseverance, People First, Private, Profit, Paced Growth and Pragmatic Innovation. Evergreen companies have demonstrated greater longevity than most companies and are proven to be more resilient through economic cycles than private equity or venture capital-backed firms.

About Savage

In business for 76 years, Savage is a privately held, global provider of industry infrastructure and supply chain services, with approximately 4,000 Team Members in over 200 locations. Our Customers and Partners count on us to safely and sustainably move and manage what is essential to their business. We enable our Customers and Partners to Feed the World, Power Our Lives and Sustain the Planet. www.savageservices.com/savage-companies

