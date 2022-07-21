UNCLE Credit Union Adds Seasoned Real Estate Veteran to Executive Team

LIVERMORE, Calif., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCLE Credit Union, which is halfway through its year-long 65th anniversary celebration, is welcoming a seasoned real estate veteran to its executive team. Michele Murphy has been brought onboard as UNCLE’s new Vice President of Mortgage Lending.



Murphy has rich experience in real estate and mortgage lending and began her career in the industry in 1989. Murphy is also no stranger to credit unions, as she’s previously worked with OE Federal, KeyPoint, Chevron Federal and SF Fire Credit Unions.

“Michele’s extensive knowledge and experience in real estate and mortgage lending within credit unions will be a great asset to our executive team,” says Harold Roundtree, President and CEO of UNCLE Credit Union. “Her expertise is exactly what we at UNCLE have been looking for to oversee our entire Mortgage Lending Division.”

A former member of CUNA Lending Council, Murphy is also a certified Credit Union Business Lending Professional (CUBLP) through CUNA. An active volunteer in the community, Murphy currently serves on the Board of Directors for the East Bay Chapter of the California Association of Mortgage Professionals. She is also a founder and former board member of the National Charity League - Livermore Chapter, and a regular volunteer at Open Heart Kitchen, which serves the Tri-Valley area of the San Francisco Bay Area.

About UNCLE Credit Union

Established in 1957, UNCLE Credit Union is a $650+ million, full-service financial institution serving approximately 33,000 members. The organization offers the benefits of credit union membership to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties. UNCLE has five financial centers and one sales office located in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley, as well as 5,600 branches and more than 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs available through participation in the CO-OP Shared Branching Network. In addition, members have access to a wide spectrum of online and mobile banking services. UNCLE Credit Union is renowned for its community involvement, professional and personalized service, and unwavering commitment to helping members achieve their financial goals. To learn more, visit www.unclecu.org.

