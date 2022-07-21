Mullen Automotive Reminds Shareholders of Upcoming Annual Meeting

BREA, Calif., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, reminds current Mullen Shareholders of the upcoming Annual Shareholder Meeting, which is scheduled for July 26, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

The Company will conduct a required formal shareholder meeting; to be followed by a company presentation by David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. The meeting will also be recorded and webcast for those not physically attending the meeting.

Details for the 2022 Mullen Automotive Annual Shareholder Meeting:

Meeting Date and Time: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern

In Person Location: NASDAQ Building, 151 West 42nd Street, 10th Floor (West Cafe – Market Site Event Space), New York, NY 10036

Online: This meeting will also be webcast. Weblink to be posted prior to the meeting via Mullen website and future press release.

NASDAQ REQUIREMENT FOR PHYSICAL ATTENDANCE

Please note that NASDAQ requires registration if you plan on attending the meeting in person, at NASDAQ offices. NASDAQ will not allow entry without prior accepted registration.

Please register no later than 3 p.m. Eastern today, July 21, to assure attendance.

To register, please visit Mullen’s website and submit the following information:

URL: 2022 Mullen Automotive’s Annual Shareholder Meeting

First and last name

Phone

Time of arrival on July 26, 2022

About Mullen

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

