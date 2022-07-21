Notice about the statement of claim

English Estonian

Harju County Court has accepted a claim against AS Tallinna Vesi for the compensation of an allegedly overpaid price for the consumed water services, which Tallinna Vesi does not consider justified.

The claimant has joined the claims from various persons from 2011 to 2019 in the amount of EUR 743,854.70 plus interests. The procedure is at a very early stage in the court of first instance and no hearing has taken place. In the Company’s opinion the current proceedings of action have no impact on the price of shares. The Company has made announcements about earlier significant statements of claim on 23 November 2021 ( link ) and 14 June 2022 ( link ).

Tallinna Vesi has always acted legitimately by applying fair tariffs imposed in accordance with the law in force. In Tallinna Vesi’s opinion, the claims are unfounded, and the Company disputes them in every way. In Tallinna Vesi’s opinion, the ongoing proceedings of action have no direct impact on the Company’s financial results or the price of shares.

Laura Korjus

Head of Communications

AS Tallinna Vesi

(+372) 626 2271

laura.korjus@tvesi.ee