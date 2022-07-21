Bank OZK Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income available to common stockholders for the second quarter of 2022 was $132.4 million, a 12.1% decrease from $150.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per common share for the second quarter of 2022 were $1.10, a 5.2% decrease from $1.16 for the second quarter of 2021.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income available to common stockholders was $260.4 million, a 12.9% decrease from $299.0 million for the first six months of 2021. Diluted earnings per common share for the first six months of 2022 were $2.12, a 7.8% decrease from $2.30 for the first six months of 2021.

The Bank’s provision for credit losses was $7.0 million for the second quarter and $11.2 million for the first six months of 2022 compared to negative provision for credit losses of $30.9 million for the second quarter and $62.5 million for the first six months of 2021. The Bank’s total allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $299.9 million at June 30, 2022. The calculations of the Bank’s provision expense for the second quarter and first six months of 2022 and its total ACL at June 30, 2022 were based on a number of key estimates, assumptions and economic forecasts. The Bank’s provision expense for the second quarter and first six months of 2022 and its ACL at June 30, 2022 included certain qualitative adjustments to capture items that management believed were not fully reflected in its modeled results.

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) was $182.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, a 10.9% increase from $164.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, PPNR was $355.9 million, a 9.4% increase from $325.5 million for the first six months of 2021. The calculation of PPNR and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the second quarter of 2022 were 2.02%, 12.40% and 14.69%, respectively, compared to 2.24%, 13.65% and 16.10%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021. The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholder’s equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the first six months of 2022 were 2.00%, 12.03%, and 14.20%, respectively, compared to 2.23%, 13.81%, and 16.33%, respectively, for the first six months of 2021. The calculation of the Bank’s returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to report our excellent results for the second quarter of 2022. Our results were highlighted by our third consecutive quarter of record RESG loan originations and solid contributions from Community Banking and other lending teams, reflecting the importance of organic growth and increased portfolio diversification in our long-term strategy. Our strong capital and liquidity, disciplined credit culture and outstanding team have us well positioned for the future.”

KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Total loans were $18.74 billion at June 30, 2022, a 2.6% increase from $18.27 billion at June 30, 2021. Non-purchased loans were $18.30 billion at June 30, 2022, a 3.9% increase from $17.61 billion at June 30, 2021. Purchased loans, which consist of loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $0.45 billion at June 30, 2022, a 32.5% decrease from $0.66 billion at June 30, 2021.

Deposits were $19.98 billion at June 30, 2022, a 3.5% decrease from $20.71 billion at June 30, 2021. Total assets were $25.92 billion at June 30, 2022, a 2.6% decrease from $26.61 billion at June 30, 2021.

Common stockholders’ equity was $4.27 billion at June 30, 2022, a 5.2% decrease from $4.50 billion at June 30, 2021. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $3.60 billion at June 30, 2022, a 5.9% decrease from $3.83 billion at June 30, 2021. Book value per common share was $35.87 at June 30, 2022, a 3.4% increase from $34.70 at June 30, 2021. Tangible book value per common share was $30.27 at June 30, 2022, a 2.5% increase from $29.52 at June 30, 2021. The calculations of the Bank’s common stockholders’ equity, tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per common share and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 16.47% at June 30, 2022, compared to 16.92% at June 30, 2021. Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 14.26% at June 30, 2022, compared to 14.77% at June 30, 2021. The calculation of the Bank’s ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

STOCK REPURCHASES

During the quarter just ended, the Bank repurchased approximately 3.7 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $39.93, for a total of $147.4 million. During the first six months of 2022, the Bank repurchased approximately 6.6 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $42.42, for a total of $279.0 million. In evaluating its plans for future stock repurchases, the Bank considers a variety of factors including its capital position, alternative uses of capital, liquidity, financial performance, stock price, regulatory requirements and other factors. The Bank may suspend its stock repurchase program at any time.

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations with over 240 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $25.92 billion in total assets as of June 30, 2022. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on FacebookTwitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.

 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
 
  June 30,  December 31, 
  2022  2021 
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents $1,140,448  $2,053,829 
Investment securities ― available for sale (“AFS”)  3,705,807   3,916,733 
Investment securities ― trading  4,080   14,957 
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and other bankers’ bank stocks  36,654   40,788 
Non-purchased loans  18,297,638   17,791,610 
Purchased loans  445,080   516,215 
Allowance for loan losses  (190,795)  (217,380)
Net loans  18,551,923   18,090,445 
Premises and equipment, net  687,093   695,857 
Foreclosed assets  2,593   5,744 
Accrued interest receivable  82,756   83,025 
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)  784,117   774,822 
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net  666,029   669,063 
Other, net  258,465   185,167 
Total assets $25,919,965  $26,530,430 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Deposits:        
Demand non-interest bearing $5,117,961  $4,983,788 
Savings and interest bearing transaction  9,655,436   9,245,727 
Time  5,210,790   5,979,619 
Total deposits  19,984,187   20,209,134 
Other borrowings  505,221   756,321 
Subordinated notes  346,536   346,133 
Subordinated debentures  121,310   121,033 
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments  109,143   71,609 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  243,666   186,840 
Total liabilities  21,310,063   21,691,070 
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized;
14,000,000 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022
and December 31, 2021		  338,980   338,980 
Common stock; $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized;
118,996,021 and 125,443,748 shares issued and outstanding at
June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively		  1,190   1,254 
Additional paid-in capital  1,817,650   2,093,702 
Retained earnings  2,563,130   2,378,466 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income  (114,168)  23,841 
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest  4,606,782   4,836,243 
Noncontrolling interest  3,120   3,117 
Total stockholders’ equity  4,609,902   4,839,360 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $25,919,965  $26,530,430 


 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited
 
 Three Months Ended
June 30,		  Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
 2022  2021  2022  2021 
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
Interest income:               
Non-purchased loans$256,264  $238,554  $496,259  $478,381 
Purchased loans 8,982   11,699   17,152   23,635 
Investment securities:               
Taxable 10,367   9,467   20,978   17,550 
Tax-exempt 4,020   3,883   7,006   7,563 
Deposits with banks and federal funds sold 1,855   496   2,464   1,033 
Total interest income 281,488   264,099   543,859   528,162 
                
Interest expense:               
Deposits 10,855   18,231   19,347   42,582 
Other borrowings 1,042   1,002   2,039   1,982 
Subordinated notes 2,603   3,181   5,177   6,326 
Subordinated debentures 1,195   939   2,159   1,881 
Total interest expense 15,695   23,353   28,722   52,771 
                
Net interest income 265,793   240,746   515,137   475,381 
Provision for credit losses 7,025   (30,932)  11,215   (62,491)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 258,768   271,678   503,922   537,872 
                
Non-interest income:               
Service charges on deposit accounts:               
NSF/Overdraft fees 4,247   3,244   8,449   6,567 
All other service charges 7,184   7,067   13,874   13,409 
Trust income 1,911   1,911   4,005   4,118 
BOLI income:               
Increase in cash surrender value 4,846   4,919   9,639   9,799 
Death benefits       297   1,409 
Loan service, maintenance and other fees 3,603   3,953   6,621   7,504 
Gains on sales of other assets 784   2,341   7,776   8,169 
Net (losses) gains on investment securities 531      441    
Other 3,214   4,307   6,694   8,884 
Total non-interest income 26,320   27,742   57,796   59,859 
                
Non-interest expense:               
Salaries and employee benefits 54,412   52,119   109,060   105,764 
Net occupancy and equipment 17,014   16,168   34,230   32,636 
Other operating expenses 37,874   35,424   73,726   71,371 
Total non-interest expense 109,300   103,711   217,016   209,771 
                
Income before taxes 175,788   195,709   344,702   387,960 
Provision for income taxes 39,375   45,161   75,786   88,978 
Net income 136,413   150,548   268,916   298,982 
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest (8)  (13)  (3)  (32)
Preferred stock dividends 4,047      8,527    
Net income available to common stockholders$132,358  $150,535  $260,386  $298,950 
                
Basic earnings per common share$1.10  $1.16  $2.13  $2.31 
                
Diluted earnings per common share$1.10  $1.16  $2.12  $2.30 


 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
 
  Preferred
Stock		  Common
Stock		  Additional
Paid-In
Capital		  Retained
Earnings		  Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
(Loss) Income		  Non-
Controlling
Interest		  Total 
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
Three months ended June 30, 2022:                     
Balances – March 31, 2022 $338,980  $1,227  $1,962,126  $2,468,652  $(80,928) $3,112  $4,693,169 
Net income           136,413         136,413 
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest           (8)     8    
Total other comprehensive loss              (33,240)     (33,240)
Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per share           (4,047)        (4,047)
Common stock dividends, $0.31 per share           (37,880)        (37,880)
Issuance of 20,087 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options        594            594 
Issuance of 21,416 shares of unvested restricted common stock                     
Repurchase and cancellation of 3,689,819 shares of common stock under share repurchase program     (37)  (147,396)           (147,433)
Stock-based compensation expense        2,326            2,326 
Forfeitures of 32,858 shares of unvested restricted common stock                     
Balances – June 30, 2022 $338,980  $1,190  $1,817,650  $2,563,130  $(114,168) $3,120  $4,609,902 
                             
Six months ended June 30, 2022:                            
Balances – December 31, 2021 $338,980  $1,254  $2,093,702  $2,378,466  $23,841  $3,117  $4,839,360 
Net income           268,916         268,916 
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest           (3)     3    
Total other comprehensive loss              (138,009)     (138,009)
Preferred stock dividends, $0.60906 per share           (8,527)        (8,527)
Common stock dividends, $0.61 per share           (75,722)        (75,722)
Issuance of 69,107 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options     1   2,079            2,080 
Issuance of 220,822 shares of unvested restricted common stock     2   (2)            
Repurchase and cancellation of 6,572,832 shares of common stock under share repurchase program     (65)  (278,932)           (278,997)
Repurchase and cancellation of 112,974 of shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to restricted stock vesting     (1)  (5,398)           (5,399)
Stock-based compensation expense        6,200            6,200 
Forfeitures of 51,850 shares of unvested restricted common stock     (1)  1             
Balances – June 30, 2022 $338,980  $1,190  $1,817,650  $2,563,130  $(114,168) $3,120  $4,609,902 


 
Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
 
  Common
Stock		  Additional
Paid-In
Capital		  Retained
Earnings		  Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income		  Non-
Controlling
Interest		  Total 
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
Three months ended June 30, 2021:                        
Balances – March 31, 2021 $1,297  $2,272,046  $2,059,398  $50,464  $3,104  $4,386,309 
Net income        150,548         150,548 
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest        (13)     13    
Total other comprehensive loss           (337)     (337)
Common stock dividends, $0.28 per share        (36,819)        (36,819)
Issuance of 14,300 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options     515            515 
Issuance of 20,328 shares of unvested restricted common stock                  
Repurchase and cancellation of 153 shares of common stock     (6)           (6)
Stock-based compensation expense     4,583            4,583 
Forfeitures of 33,241 shares of unvested restricted common stock                  
Balances – June 30, 2021 $1,297  $2,277,138  $2,173,114  $50,127  $3,117  $4,504,793 
                         
Six months ended June 30, 2021:                        
Balances – December 31, 2020 $1,294  $2,265,850  $1,946,875  $58,252  $3,085  $4,275,356 
Net income        298,982         298,982 
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest        (32)     32    
Total other comprehensive income           (8,125)     (8,125)
Common stock dividends, $0.5575 per share        (72,711)        (72,711)
Issuance of 142,400 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options  1   5,007            5,008 
Issuance of 332,831 shares of unvested restricted common stock  3   (3)            
Repurchase and cancellation of 55,893 shares of common stock  (1)  (1,976)           (1,977)
Stock-based compensation expense     8,260            8,260 
Forfeitures of 49,646 shares of unvested restricted common stock                  
Balances – June 30, 2021 $1,297  $2,277,138  $2,173,114  $50,127  $3,117  $4,504,793 


 
Bank OZK
Summary of Non-Interest Expense
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		  Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Salaries and employee benefits $54,412  $52,119  $109,060  $105,764 
Net occupancy and equipment  17,014   16,168   34,230   32,636 
Other operating expenses:                
Professional and outside services  8,461   7,724   15,543   14,050 
Software and data processing  6,223   6,006   12,144   11,798 
Travel and meals  2,186   1,419   3,944   2,194 
Deposit insurance and assessments  2,100   2,885   4,250   6,405 
Telecommunication services  1,921   2,165   3,931   4,397 
Postage and supplies  1,507   1,544   3,205   3,188 
ATM expense  1,488   1,486   2,997   2,769 
Advertising and public relations  1,103   593   2,362   902 
Loan collection and repossession expense  353   540   678   1,050 
Writedowns of foreclosed and other assets     123   258   1,486 
Amortization of intangibles  1,516   1,602   3,033   3,332 
Amortization of CRA and tax credit investments  4,628   3,227   9,730   7,352 
Other  6,388   6,110   11,651   12,448 
Total non-interest expense $109,300  $103,711  $217,016  $209,771 


 
Bank OZK
Summary of Total Loans Outstanding
Unaudited
 
  June 30, 2022  December 31, 2021 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
                 
Real estate:                
Residential 1-4 family $975,794   5.2% $887,024   4.8%
Non-farm/non-residential  4,201,587   22.4   3,782,892   20.7 
Construction/land development  7,810,223   41.7   8,246,674   45.0 
Agricultural  238,610   1.3   247,727   1.4 
Multifamily residential  1,123,955   6.0   934,845   5.1 
                 
                 
                 
Total real estate  14,350,169   76.6   14,099,162   77.0 
Commercial and industrial  696,105   3.7   510,784   2.8 
Consumer  2,332,202   12.4   2,185,429   11.9 
Other  1,364,242   7.3   1,512,450   8.3 
                 
                 
                 
Total loans  18,742,718   100.0%  18,307,825   100.0%
Allowance for loan losses  (190,795)      (217,380)    
                 
                 
                 
Net loans $18,551,923      $18,090,445     


             
Bank OZK
Allowance for Credit Losses
Unaudited
             
  Allowance for
Loan Losses		  Reserve for
Losses on
Unfunded
Loan
Commitments		  Total Allowance
for Credit
Losses		 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Three months ended June 30, 2022:            
Balances – March 31, 2022 $204,213  $89,327  $293,540 
Net charge-offs  (627)     (627)
Provision for credit losses  (12,791)  19,816   7,025 
Balances – June 30, 2022 $190,795  $109,143  $299,938 
             
Six months ended June 30, 2022:            
Balances – December 31, 2021 $217,380  $71,609  $288,989 
Net charge-offs  (266)     (266)
Provision for credit losses  (26,319)  37,534   11,215 
Balances – June 30, 2022 $190,795  $109,143  $299,938 
             
Three months ended June 30, 2021:            
Balances – March 31, 2021 $268,077  $74,230  $342,307 
Net charge-offs  (3,811)     (3,811)
Provision for credit losses  (15,513)  (15,419)  (30,932)
Balances – June 30, 2021 $248,753  $58,811  $307,564 
             
Six months ended June 30, 2021:            
Balances – December 31, 2020 $295,824  $81,481  $377,305 
Net charge-offs  (7,250)     (7,250)
Provision for credit losses  (39,821)  (22,670)  (62,491)
Balances – June 30, 2021 $248,753  $58,811  $307,564 


 
Bank OZK
Summary of Deposits – By Account Type
Unaudited
                 
  June 30, 2022  December 31, 2021 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Non-interest bearing $5,117,961   25.6% $4,983,788   24.7%
Interest bearing:                
Transaction (NOW)  3,393,659   17.0   3,412,369   16.9 
Savings and money market  6,261,777   31.3   5,833,358   28.9 
Time deposits  5,210,790   26.1   5,979,619   29.5 
Total deposits $19,984,187   100.0% $20,209,134   100.0%


    
Summary of Deposits – By Customer Type
Unaudited
    
  June 30, 2022  December 31, 2021 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Non-Interest Bearing $5,117,961   25.6% $4,983,788   24.7%
Interest Bearing:                
Consumer and Commercial:                
Consumer – Non-Time  4,462,108   22.3   4,334,378   21.4 
Consumer – Time  3,939,342   19.7   4,318,742   21.4 
Commercial – Non-Time  2,788,061   14.0   2,634,817   13.0 
Commercial – Time  641,777   3.2   905,347   4.5 
Public Funds  1,828,026   9.1   2,094,800   10.4 
Brokered  814,633   4.1   452,137   2.2 
Reciprocal  392,279   2.0   485,125   2.4 
Total deposits $19,984,187   100.0% $20,209,134   100.0%


 
Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		  Six Months Ended
June 30,		 
  2022  2021  %
Change		  2022  2021  %
Change		 
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
Income statement data:                        
Net interest income $265,793  $240,746   10.4% $515,137  $475,381   8.4%
Provision for credit losses  7,025   (30,932) NM   11,215   (62,491) NM 
Non-interest income  26,320   27,742   (5.1)  57,796   59,859   (3.4)
Non-interest expense  109,300   103,711   5.4   217,016   209,771   3.5 
Net income  136,413   150,548   (9.4)  268,916   298,982   (10.1)
Preferred stock dividends  4,047     NM   8,527     NM 
Net income available to common stockholders  132,358   150,535   (12.1)  260,386   298,950   (12.9)
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1)  182,813   164,777   10.9   355,917   325,469   9.4 
Common share and per common share data:                        
Diluted earnings per common share $1.10  $1.16   (5.2)% $2.12  $2.30   (7.8)%
Basic earnings per common share  1.10   1.16   (5.2)  2.13   2.31   (7.8)
Common stock dividends per share  0.31   0.28   10.7   0.61   0.5575   9.4 
Book value per share  35.87   34.70   3.4   35.87   34.70   3.4 
Tangible book value per common share (1)  30.27   29.52   2.5   30.27   29.52   2.5 
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)  120,827   130,255   (7.2)  122,905   130,109   (5.5)
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)  118,996   129,720   (8.3)  118,996   129,720   (8.3)
Balance sheet data at period end:                        
Total assets $25,919,965  $26,605,938   (2.6)% $25,919,965  $26,605,938   (2.6)%
Total loans  18,742,718   18,271,670   2.6   18,742,718   18,271,670   2.6 
Non-purchased loans  18,297,638   17,611,848   3.9   18,297,638   17,611,848   3.9 
Purchased loans  445,080   659,822   (32.5)  445,080   659,822   (32.5)
Allowance for loan losses  190,795   248,753   (23.3)  190,795   248,753   (23.3)
Foreclosed assets  2,593   7,542   (65.6)  2,593   7,542   (65.6)
Investment securities − AFS  3,705,807   4,693,396   (21.0)  3,705,807   4,693,396   (21.0)
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net  666,029   672,125   (0.9)  666,029   672,125   (0.9)
Deposits  19,984,187   20,706,777   (3.5)  19,984,187   20,706,777   (3.5)
Other borrowings  505,221   758,677   (33.4)  505,221   758,677   (33.4)
Subordinated notes  346,536   224,236   54.5   346,536   224,236   54.5 
Subordinated debentures  121,310   120,752   0.5   121,310   120,752   0.5 
Unfunded balance of closed loans  17,369,767   11,709,818   48.3   17,369,767   11,709,818   48.3 
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments  109,143   58,811   85.6   109,143   58,811   85.6 
Preferred stock  338,980     NM   338,980     NM 
Total common stockholders’ equity (1)  4,267,802   4,501,676   (5.2)  4,267,802   4,501,676   (5.2)
Net unrealized (losses) gains on investment securities AFS included in stockholders’ equity  (114,168)  50,127  NM   (114,168)  50,127  NM 
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio  93.79%  88.24%  5.6   93.79%  88.24%  5.6 
Selected ratios:                        
Return on average assets (2)  2.02%  2.24%      2.00%  2.23%    
Return on average common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)  12.40   13.65       12.03   13.81     
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)  14.69   16.10       14.20   16.33     
Average common equity to total average assets  16.32   16.42       16.60   16.17     
Net interest margin – FTE (2)  4.52   3.95       4.38   3.91     
Efficiency ratio  37.25   38.43       37.73   39.00     
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3)  0.03   0.09       0.05   0.08     
Net charge-offs to average total loans (2)  0.01   0.08       0.00   0.08     
Nonperforming loans to total loans (4)  0.16   0.22       0.16   0.22     
Nonperforming assets to total assets (4)  0.12   0.18       0.12   0.18     
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5)  1.02   1.36       1.02   1.36     
Other information:                        
Non-accrual loans (4) $28,171  $38,195      $28,171  $38,195     
Accruing loans − 90 days past due (4)                    
Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans − accruing (4)  1,033   1,365       1,033   1,365     


 (1) Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share and returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
 (2) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
 (3) Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
 (4) Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
 (5) Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.
 NM – Not meaningful


 
Selected Consolidated Financial Data (continued)
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended 
  June 30, 2022  March 31, 2022  % Change 
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
Income statement data:            
Net interest income $265,793  $249,343   6.6%
Provision for credit losses  7,025   4,190   67.7 
Non-interest income  26,320   31,475   (16.4)
Non-interest expense  109,300   107,715   1.5 
Net income  136,413   132,503   3.0 
Preferred stock dividends  4,047   4,480   (9.7)
Net income available to common stockholders  132,358   128,028   3.4 
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (1)  182,813   173,103   5.6 
Common share and per common share data:            
Diluted earnings per common share $1.10  $1.02   7.8%
Basic earnings per common share  1.10   1.03   6.8 
Common stock dividends per share  0.31   0.300   3.3 
Book value per share  35.87   35.47   1.1 
Tangible book value per common share (1)  30.27   30.03   0.8 
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)  120,827   125,004   (3.3)
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)  118,996   122,677   (3.0)
Balance sheet data at period end:            
Total assets $25,919,965  $26,562,353   (2.4)%
Total loans  18,742,718   18,931,022   (1.0)
Non-purchased loans  18,297,638   18,449,723   (0.8)
Purchased loans  445,080   481,299   (7.5)
Allowance for loan losses  190,795   204,213   (6.6)
Foreclosed assets  2,593   3,417   (24.1)
Investment securities − AFS  3,705,807   3,728,284   (0.6)
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net  666,029   667,546   (0.2)
Deposits  19,984,187   20,329,662   (1.7)
Other borrowings  505,221   756,347   (33.2)
Subordinated notes  346,536   346,333   0.1 
Subordinated debentures  121,310   121,171   0.1 
Unfunded balance of closed loans  17,369,767   14,954,367   16.2 
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments  109,143   89,327   22.2 
Preferred stock  338,980   338,980    
Total common stockholders’ equity (1)  4,267,802   4,351,077   (1.9)
Net unrealized gains on investment securities AFS included in stockholders’ equity  (114,168)  (80,928)  (41.1)
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio  93.79%  93.12%  0.7 
Selected ratios:            
Return on average assets (2)  2.02%  1.97%    
Return on average common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)  12.40   11.67     
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity (1) (2)  14.69   13.73     
Average common equity to average assets  16.32   16.86     
Net interest margin – FTE (2)  4.52   4.24     
Efficiency ratio  37.25   38.22     
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (2) (3)  0.03   0.08     
Net charge-offs to average total loans (2)  0.01   (0.01)    
Nonperforming loans to total loans (4)  0.16   0.21     
Nonperforming assets to total assets (4)  0.12   0.16     
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5)  1.02   1.08     
Other information:            
Non-accrual loans (4) $28,171  $37,363     
Accruing loans − 90 days past due (4)          
Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans − accruing (4)  1,033   1,263     


 (1) Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share and returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
 (2) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
 (3) Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
 (4) Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
 (5) Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

 

 
Bank OZK
Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data
Unaudited
 
  9/30/20  12/31/20  3/31/21  6/30/21  9/30/21  12/31/21  03/31/22  06/30/22 
 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 
Earnings Summary:                                
Net interest income $224,657  $237,600  $234,636  $240,746  $247,957  $266,381  $249,343  $265,793 
Federal tax (FTE) adjustment  1,605   1,533   1,275   1,355   1,106   1,009   1,017   1,300 
Net interest income (FTE)  226,262   239,133   235,911   242,101   249,063   267,390   250,360   267,093 
Provision for credit losses  (7,200)  (6,750)  31,559   30,932   7,454   7,992   (4,190)  (7,025)
Non-interest income  26,676   28,661   32,117   27,742   25,984   29,695   31,475   26,320 
Non-interest expense  (105,641)  (103,394)  (106,059)  (103,711)  (110,397)  (110,106)  (107,715)  (109,300)
Pretax income (FTE)  140,097   157,650   193,528   197,064   172,104   194,971   169,930   177,088 
FTE adjustment  (1,605)  (1,533)  (1,275)  (1,355)  (1,106)  (1,009)  (1,017)  (1,300)
Provision for income taxes  (29,251)  (35,607)  (43,818)  (45,161)  (40,713)  (44,197)  (36,410)  (39,375)
Noncontrolling interest  12   3   (19)  (13)  5   (5)  5   (8)
Preferred stock dividend                    (4,480)  (4,047)
Net income available to common stockholders $109,253  $120,513  $148,416  $150,535  $130,290  $149,760  $128,028  $132,358 
Earnings per common share – diluted $0.84  $0.93  $1.14  $1.16  $1.00  $1.17  $1.02  $1.10 
PPNR $145,692  $162,867  $160,694  $164,777  $163,544  $185,970  $173,103  $182,813 
Non-interest Income:                                
Service charges on deposit accounts:                                
NSF/Overdraft fees $3,494  $4,024  $3,323  $3,244  $4,080  $4,315  $4,201  $4,247 
All other service charges  5,933   5,959   6,342   7,067   7,097   7,149   6,690   7,184 
Trust income  1,936   1,909   2,206   1,911   2,247   2,141   2,094   1,911 
BOLI income:                                
Increase in cash surrender value  5,081   5,034   4,881   4,919   4,940   4,901   4,793   4,846 
Death benefits        1,409         618   297    
Loan service, maintenance and other fees  3,351   3,797   3,551   3,953   3,307   3,148   3,018   3,603 
Gains on sales of other assets  891   5,189   5,828   2,341   463   1,330   6,992   784 
Net gains (losses) on investment securities  2,244               504   (90)  531 
Other  3,746   2,749   4,577   4,307   3,850   5,589   3,480   3,214 
Total non-interest income $26,676  $28,661  $32,117  $27,742  $25,984  $29,695  $31,475  $26,320 
Non-interest Expense:                                
Salaries and employee benefits $53,119  $53,832  $53,645  $52,119  $53,769  $55,034  $54,648  $54,412 
Net occupancy and equipment  16,676   15,617   16,468   16,168   17,161   17,004   17,215   17,014 
Other operating expenses  35,846   33,945   35,946   35,424   39,467   38,068   35,852   37,874 
Total non-interest expense $105,641  $103,394  $106,059  $103,711  $110,397  $110,106  $107,715  $109,300 
Balance Sheet Data:                                
Total assets $26,888,308  $27,162,596  $27,276,892  $26,605,938  $26,143,367  $26,530,430  $26,562,353  $25,919,965 
Non-purchased loans  18,419,958   18,401,495   17,979,435   17,611,848   17,707,452   17,791,610   18,449,723   18,297,638 
Purchased loans  938,485   807,673   735,630   659,822   597,851   516,215   481,299   445,080 
Investment securities – AFS  3,468,243   3,405,351   4,162,479   4,693,396   3,846,496   3,916,733   3,728,284   3,705,807 
Deposits  21,287,405   21,450,356   21,296,442   20,706,777   20,102,440   20,209,134   20,329,662   19,984,187 
Unfunded balance of closed loans  11,604,614   11,847,117   11,780,099   11,709,818   12,385,369   13,619,578   14,954,367   17,369,767 
Preferred stock                 338,980   338,980   338,980 
Total stockholders' equity before noncontrolling interest  4,186,285   4,272,271   4,383,205   4,501,676   4,553,240   4,836,243   4,690,057   4,606,782 


 
Bank OZK
Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data (Continued)
Unaudited
 
  9/30/20  12/31/20  3/31/21  6/30/21  9/30/21  12/31/21  03/31/22  06/30/22 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Allowance for Credit Losses:                                
Balance at beginning of period $374,494  $377,273  $377,305  $342,307  $307,564  $298,798  $288,989  $293,540 
Net charge-offs  (4,421)  (6,718)  (3,439)  (3,811)  (1,312)  (1,817)  361   (627)
Provision for credit losses  7,200   6,750   (31,559)  (30,932)  (7,454)  (7,992)  4,190   7,025 
Balance at end of period $377,273  $377,305  $342,307  $307,564  $298,798  $288,989  $293,540  $299,938 
Allowance for loan losses $308,847  $295,824  $268,077  $248,753  $237,722  $217,380  $204,213  $190,795 
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments  68,426   81,481   74,230   58,811   61,076   71,609   89,327   109,143 
Total allowance for credit losses $377,273  $377,305  $342,307  $307,564  $298,798  $288,989  $293,540  $299,938 
Selected Ratios:                                
Net interest margin – FTE (1)  3.69%  3.88%  3.86%  3.95%  4.16%  4.41%  4.24%  4.52%
Efficiency ratio  41.77   38.61   39.57   38.43   40.14   37.06   38.22   37.25 
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans (1) (2)  0.09   0.14   0.08   0.09   0.04   0.05   0.08   0.03 
Net charge-offs to average total loans (1)  0.09   0.14   0.07   0.08   0.03   0.04   (0.01)  0.01 
Nonperforming loans to total loans (3)  0.15   0.25   0.25   0.22   0.20   0.19   0.21   0.16 
Nonperforming assets to total assets (3)  0.17   0.21   0.19   0.18   0.17   0.15   0.16   0.12 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (4)  1.60   1.54   1.43   1.36   1.30   1.19   1.08   1.02 
Loans past due 30 days or more, including past due non-accrual loans, to total loans (3)  0.13   0.16   0.13   0.10   0.13   0.15   0.14   0.11 


 (1) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
 (2) Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
 (3) Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
 (4) Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

 

 
Bank OZK
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis – FTE
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2022  2021  2022  2021 
  Average
Balance		  Income/
Expense		  Yield/
Rate		  Average
Balance		  Income/
Expense		  Yield/
Rate		  Average
Balance		  Income/
Expense		  Yield/
Rate		  Average
Balance		  Income/
Expense		  Yield/
Rate		 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
                                                 
ASSETS                                                
Interest earning assets:                                                
Interest earning deposits and federal funds sold $1,019,374  $1,856   0.73% $1,886,166  $496   0.11% $1,188,502  $2,465   0.42% $2,048,521  $1,033   0.10%
Investment securities:                                                
Taxable  3,060,097   10,367   1.36   3,508,655   9,467   1.08   3,218,475   20,978   1.31   2,968,393   17,550   1.19 
Tax-exempt – FTE  637,235   5,088   3.20   963,522   4,915   2.05   604,295   8,868   2.96   1,065,110   9,574   1.81 
Non-purchased loans – FTE  18,535,726   256,495   5.55   17,544,405   238,877   5.46   18,346,228   496,714   5.46   17,864,558   479,001   5.41 
Purchased loans  464,655   8,982   7.75   697,136   11,699   6.73   481,941   17,152   7.18   736,399   23,635   6.47 
Total earning assets – FTE  23,717,087   282,788   4.78   24,599,884   265,454   4.33   23,839,441   546,177   4.62   24,682,981   530,793   4.34 
Non-interest earning assets  2,507,837           2,345,169           2,453,085           2,312,504         
Total assets $26,224,924          $26,945,053          $26,292,526          $26,995,485         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                                
Interest bearing liabilities:                                                
Deposits:                                                
Savings and interest bearing transaction $9,697,128  $5,379   0.22% $8,735,178  $3,338   0.15% $9,610,145  $8,162   0.17% $8,537,681  $6,954   0.16%
Time deposits  5,404,880   5,476   0.41   8,000,214   14,893   0.75   5,581,955   11,185   0.40   8,495,453   35,628   0.85 
Total interest bearing deposits  15,102,008   10,855   0.29   16,735,392   18,231   0.44   15,192,100   19,347   0.26   17,033,134   42,582   0.50 
Other borrowings  670,599   1,042   0.62   757,435   1,002   0.53   713,121   2,040   0.58   756,813   1,992   0.53 
Subordinated notes  346,426   2,603   3.01   224,188   3,181   5.69   346,327   5,177   3.01   224,140   6,326   5.69 
Subordinated debentures  121,234   1,195   3.95   120,680   939   3.12   121,166   2,159   3.59   120,610   1,881   3.14 
Total interest bearing liabilities  16,240,267   15,695   0.39   17,837,695   23,353  0.53   16,372,714   28,723   0.35   18,134,697   52,781  0.59 
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                                                
Non-interest bearing deposits  4,970,380           4,366,380           4,872,646           4,170,685         
Other non-interest bearing liabilities  392,126           314,768           340,854           321,546         
Total liabilities  21,602,773           22,518,843           21,586,214           22,626,928         
                                                 
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest  4,619,033           4,423,093           4,703,196           4,365,454         
Noncontrolling interest  3,118           3,117           3,116           3,103         
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $26,224,924          $26,945,053          $26,292,526          $26,995,485         
Net interest income – FTE     $267,093          $242,101          $517,454          $478,012     
Net interest margin – FTE          4.52%          3.95%          4.38%          3.91%
Core spread (1)          5.26%          5.02%          5.20%          4.91%

(1)   Core spread is the difference between the yield on the Bank’s non-purchased loans-FTE and the rate on its interest bearing deposits.

 
Bank OZK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Calculation of Average Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and the Annualized Returns on Average Common Stockholders’ Equity and
Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
 
 Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
 June 30,
2022		  June 30,
2021		  March 31,
2022		  June 30,
2022		  June 30,
2021		 
 (Dollars in thousands) 
Net income available to common stockholders$132,358  $150,535  $128,028  $260,386  $298,950 
Average stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest$4,619,033  $4,423,093  $4,788,294  $4,703,196  $4,365,454 
Less average preferred stock (338,980)     (338,980)  (338,980)   
Total average common stockholders’ equity 4,280,053   4,423,093   4,449,314   4,364,216   4,365,454 
Less average intangible assets:                   
Goodwill (660,789)  (660,789)  (660,789)  (660,789)  (660,789)
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization (6,084)  (12,175)  (7,572)  (6,824)  (12,997)
Total average intangibles (666,873)  (672,964)  (668,361)  (667,613)  (673,786)
Average tangible common stockholders’ equity$3,613,180  $3,750,129  $3,780,953  $3,696,603  $3,691,668 
Return on average common stockholders’ equity (1) 12.40%  13.65%  11.67%  12.03%  13.81%
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity (1) 14.69%  16.10%  13.73%  14.20%  16.33%

(1) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.


 
Calculation of Total Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and Tangible Book Value per Common Share
Unaudited
 
  June 30,  March 31, 
  2022  2021  2022 
  (In thousands, except per share amounts) 
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $4,606,782  $4,501,676  $4,690,057 
Less preferred stock  (338,980)     (338,980)
Total common stockholders' equity  4,267,802   4,501,676   4,351,077 
Less intangible assets:            
Goodwill  (660,789)  (660,789)  (660,789)
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization  (5,240)  (11,336)  (6,757)
Total intangibles  (666,029)  (672,125)  (667,546)
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity $3,601,773  $3,829,551  $3,683,531 
Shares of common stock outstanding  118,996   129,720   122,677 
Book value per common share $35.87  $34.70  $35.47 
Tangible book value per common share $30.27  $29.52  $30.03 


 
Calculation of Total Common Stockholders’ Equity,
Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
and the Ratio of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
to Total Tangible Assets
Unaudited
 
  June 30, 
  2022  2021 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $4,606,782  $4,501,676 
Less preferred stock  (338,980)   
Total common stockholders’ equity  4,267,802   4,501,676 
Less intangible assets:        
Goodwill  (660,789)  (660,789)
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization  (5,240)  (11,336)
Total intangibles  (666,029)  (672,125)
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity $3,601,773  $3,829,551 
Total assets $25,919,965  $26,605,938 
Less intangible assets:        
Goodwill  (660,789)  (660,789)
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization  (5,240)  (11,336)
Total intangibles  (666,029)  (672,125)
Total tangible assets $25,253,936  $25,933,813 
Ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets  16.47%  16.92%
Ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets  14.26%  14.77%


 
Calculation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
  June 30, 2022  June 30, 2021  March 31, 2022  June 30, 2022  June 30, 2021 
  (Dollars in thousands) 
Income before taxes $175,788  $195,709  $168,913  $344,702  $387,960 
Provision for credit losses  7,025   (30,932)  4,190   11,215   (62,491)
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $182,813  $164,777  $173,103  $355,917  $325,469 


