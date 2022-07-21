Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

WAUWATOSA, Wis., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $8.0 million, or $0.36 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to $17.9 million, or $0.74 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net income per diluted share was $0.58 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to net income per diluted share of $1.64 for the six months ended June 30, 2021.



“The community banking segment achieved strong loan growth, specifically in the commercial real estate market,” said Douglas Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “We were able to reduce our borrowings and fund our loan growth through the deposits that we have raised over the past few years. The mortgage banking segment continues to focus on efficiencies to remain profitable, as origination volumes decreased in response to higher interest rates. Additionally, we were able to continue returning strong shareholder value through our largest quarterly stock buyback since 2015.”

Highlights of the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $8.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $17.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Consolidated return on average assets was 1.61% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to 3.25% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Consolidated return on average equity was 7.93% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 16.49% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Dividends declared during the quarter ended June 30, 2022 totaled $0.20 per common share.

We repurchased approximately 1.4 million shares at a cost of $24.2 million, or $17.07 per share, during the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Nonperforming assets as percentage of total assets was 0.39% at June 30, 2022, 0.34% at March 31, 2022, and 0.20% at June 30, 2021.

Past due loans as percentage of total loans was 0.60% at June 30, 2022, 0.53% at March 31, 2022, and 0.53% at June 30, 2021.



Community Banking Segment

Pre-tax income totaled $8.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which represents a $1.7 million, or 17.7%, decrease compared to $9.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Net interest income totaled $13.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which represents an $807,000, or 5.6%, decrease compared to $14.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Average loans held for investment totaled $1.25 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which represents a decrease of $72.1 million, or 5.5%, compared to $1.32 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Average loans held for investment increased $42.5 million compared to $1.20 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Net interest margin increased 24 basis points to 3.02% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to 2.78% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which was a result of a decrease in the average balance of cash, as funds were utilized to purchase investment securities and pay down borrowings. In addition, yields increased on loans receivable, loans held for sale, mortgage related securities, debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments category. Net interest margin increased 64 basis points compared to 2.38% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, driven by an increase in average loan balance, weighted average yield on loans, and weighted average yield on average debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments. In addition, excess cash was utilized to pay down borrowings.

The segment had a negative provision for credit losses of $41,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to a negative provision for loan losses of $750,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Net recoveries totaled $107,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as one significant loan recovery payment was received during the quarter, compared to net recoveries of $378,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. With the adoption of CECL, estimated recoveries may be accounted for within the calculation and do not impact the provision for credit losses line item when cash is received.

The efficiency ratio was 48.43% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 44.79% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Average deposits (excluding escrow accounts) totaled $1.21 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $1.2 million, or 0.1%, compared to $1.21 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Average deposits decreased $22.9 million, or 7.5% annualized compared to the $1.23 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Mortgage Banking Segment

Pre-tax income totaled $2.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $14.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Loan originations decreased $286.4 million, or 26.9%, to $778.8 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.07 billion during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 90.4% of originations for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to 75.4% of total originations for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Mortgage banking non-interest income decreased $20.4 million, or 40.4%, to $30.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $50.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Gross margin on loans sold decreased to 3.76% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 4.81% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits decreased $7.9 million, or 26.9%, to $21.3 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to $29.2 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease primarily related to decreased commission expense and branch manager compensation driven by decreased loan origination volume and branch profitability as gross margins decreased.

Other noninterest expense increased $55,000 to $2.7 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to $2.7 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase related to an increase in provision of loan sale losses offset by a decrease in mortgage servicing rights amortization expense.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the segment opened five new branches. Direct start up expenses related to these branches totaled approximately $510,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa/State St, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield/Loomis Rd, Milwaukee/Oklahoma Ave, Oak Creek/27th St, Oak Creek/Howell Ave, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha, West Allis/Greenfield Ave, and West Allis/National Ave, Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 48 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.” Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies, including significant disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the outbreak of COVID-19; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) For The Three Months Ended June 30, For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

2021

2022

2021

(In Thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income: Loans $ 14,546 $ 16,480 $ 28,046 $ 33,083 Mortgage-related securities 821 486 1,423 977 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments 1,049 858 1,977 1,733 Total interest income 16,416 17,824 31,446 35,793 Interest expense: Deposits 751 1,078 1,530 2,595 Borrowings 1,584 2,469 3,971 4,969 Total interest expense 2,335 3,547 5,501 7,564 Net interest income 14,081 14,277 25,945 28,229 Provision (credit) for credit losses(1) 48 (750 ) (28 ) (1,820 ) Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses 14,033 15,027 25,973 30,049 Noninterest income: Service charges on loans and deposits 666 657 1,176 1,347 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 724 684 1,040 985 Mortgage banking income 29,410 49,649 57,685 104,040 Other 438 1,054 1,155 1,871 Total noninterest income 31,238 52,044 61,056 108,243 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 25,793 33,926 51,328 68,049 Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment 2,056 2,293 4,244 4,858 Advertising 962 911 1,867 1,735 Data processing 1,144 914 2,346 1,885 Communications 258 326 598 657 Professional fees 349 569 810 254 Real estate owned - - 5 (12 ) Loan processing expense 1,134 1,200 2,565 2,535 Other 3,354 3,158 6,221 6,336 Total noninterest expenses 35,050 43,297 69,984 86,297 Income before income taxes 10,221 23,774 17,045 51,995 Income tax expense 2,231 5,880 3,763 12,757 Net income $ 7,990 $ 17,894 $ 13,282 $ 39,238 Income per share: Basic $ 0.36 $ 0.75 $ 0.59 $ 1.65 Diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.74 $ 0.58 $ 1.64 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 22,126 23,848 22,626 23,792 Diluted 22,229 24,029 22,768 23,996 (1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022. The 2021 amount presented is calculated under the prior accounting standard.





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) Assets (In Thousands, except per share amounts) Cash $ 87,393 $ 343,016 Federal funds sold 15,093 13,981 Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short term investments 19,707 19,725 Cash and cash equivalents 122,193 376,722 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 200,545 179,016 Loans held for sale (at fair value) 206,702 312,738 Loans receivable 1,276,560 1,205,785 Less: Allowance for credit losses(1) 17,271 15,778 Loans receivable, net 1,259,289 1,190,007 Office properties and equipment, net 21,781 22,273 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 16,301 24,438 Cash surrender value of life insurance 65,745 65,368 Real estate owned, net 148 148 Prepaid expenses and other assets 48,393 45,148 Total assets $ 1,941,097 $ 2,215,858 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 230,003 $ 214,409 Money market and savings deposits 395,229 392,314 Time deposits 587,998 626,663 Total deposits 1,213,230 1,233,386 Borrowings 281,100 477,127 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 17,302 4,094 Other liabilities 43,085 68,478 Total liabilities 1,554,717 1,783,085 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock 227 248 Additional paid-in capital 137,547 174,505 Retained earnings 276,444 273,398 Unearned ESOP shares (13,650 ) (14,243 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (14,188 ) (1,135 ) Total shareholders' equity 386,380 432,773 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,941,097 $ 2,215,858 Share Information Shares outstanding 22,734 24,795 Book value per share $ 17.00 $ 17.45 (1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022. The 2021 amount presented is calculated under the prior accounting standard.





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 14,081 $ 11,864 $ 13,172 $ 14,114 $ 14,277 Provision (credit) for credit losses(1) 48 (76 ) (1,470 ) (700 ) (750 ) Total noninterest income 31,238 29,818 42,016 52,936 52,044 Total noninterest expense 35,050 34,935 40,974 43,323 43,297 Income before income taxes 10,221 6,823 15,684 24,427 23,774 Income tax expense 2,231 1,532 3,131 5,427 5,880 Net income $ 7,990 $ 5,291 $ 12,553 $ 19,000 $ 17,894 Income per share - basic $ 0.36 $ 0.23 $ 0.53 $ 0.80 $ 0.75 Income per share - diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.23 $ 0.53 $ 0.79 $ 0.74 Dividends declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.70 $ 0.20 $ 0.70 Performance Ratios (annualized): Return on average assets - QTD 1.61 % 1.00 % 2.22 % 3.38 % 3.25 % Return on average equity - QTD 7.93 % 5.00 % 11.14 % 17.25 % 16.49 % Net interest margin - QTD 3.02 % 2.38 % 2.47 % 2.68 % 2.78 % Return on average assets - YTD 1.30 % 1.00 % 3.20 % 3.54 % 3.62 % Return on average equity - YTD 6.42 % 5.00 % 16.38 % 18.08 % 18.49 % Net interest margin - YTD 2.69 % 2.38 % 2.68 % 2.75 % 2.79 % Asset Quality Ratios: Past due loans to total loans 0.60 % 0.53 % 0.59 % 0.92 % 0.53 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.59 % 0.55 % 0.46 % 0.32 % 0.34 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.39 % 0.34 % 0.26 % 0.18 % 0.20 % Allowance for loan losses to loans receivable 1.35 % 1.40 % 1.31 % 1.37 % 1.34 % (1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022. The 2021 amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard.





WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Average balances (Dollars in Thousands) Interest-earning assets Loans receivable and held for sale $ 1,433,452 $ 1,361,839 $ 1,517,984 $ 1,573,194 $ 1,655,078 Mortgage related securities 168,000 138,863 119,709 108,743 100,056 Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 269,823 519,116 475,574 409,559 308,105 Total interest-earning assets 1,871,275 2,019,818 2,113,267 2,091,496 2,063,239 Noninterest-earning assets 117,248 128,813 131,703 137,454 143,375 Total assets $ 1,988,523 $ 2,148,631 $ 2,244,970 $ 2,228,950 $ 2,206,614 Interest-bearing liabilities Demand accounts $ 70,674 $ 69,736 $ 70,762 $ 68,478 $ 63,610 Money market, savings, and escrow accounts 412,321 404,413 398,210 391,599 350,270 Certificates of deposit 584,244 610,681 643,546 663,343 690,196 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,067,239 1,084,830 1,112,518 1,123,420 1,104,076 Borrowings 326,068 440,252 481,971 475,000 480,054 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,393,307 1,525,082 1,594,489 1,598,420 1,584,130 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 154,070 152,900 153,303 153,436 141,648 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 36,962 41,232 49,982 40,148 45,658 Total liabilities 1,584,339 1,719,214 1,797,774 1,792,004 1,771,436 Equity 404,184 429,417 447,196 436,946 435,178 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,988,523 $ 2,148,631 $ 2,244,970 $ 2,228,950 $ 2,206,614 Average Yield/Costs (annualized) Loans receivable and held for sale 4.07 % 4.02 % 3.96 % 4.07 % 3.99 % Mortgage related securities 1.96 % 1.76 % 1.68 % 1.72 % 1.95 % Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 1.56 % 0.72 % 0.77 % 0.88 % 1.12 % Total interest-earning assets 3.52 % 3.02 % 3.11 % 3.32 % 3.47 % Demand accounts 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.08 % Money market and savings accounts 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.22 % 0.24 % 0.23 % Certificates of deposit 0.37 % 0.37 % 0.40 % 0.42 % 0.50 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.28 % 0.29 % 0.31 % 0.33 % 0.39 % Borrowings 1.95 % 2.20 % 2.09 % 2.04 % 2.06 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.67 % 0.84 % 0.85 % 0.84 % 0.90 %





COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) At or For the Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in Thousands) Condensed Results of Operations: Net interest income $ 13,710 $ 11,652 $ 13,197 $ 14,090 $ 14,517 Provision (credit) for credit losses(1) (41 ) (140 ) (1,500 ) (750 ) (750 ) Total noninterest income 1,640 1,432 1,459 1,726 1,630 Noninterest expenses: Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 4,596 5,212 5,085 5,360 4,874 Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 876 937 960 909 887 Advertising 244 227 278 233 260 Data processing 531 608 531 531 466 Communications 63 94 100 122 86 Professional fees 118 114 151 130 198 Real estate owned - 5 14 1 - Loan processing expense - - - - - Other 1,006 600 651 422 461 Total noninterest expense 7,434 7,797 7,770 7,708 7,232 Income before income taxes 7,957 5,427 8,386 8,858 9,665 Income tax expense 1,658 1,167 1,690 2,092 2,128 Net income $ 6,299 $ 4,260 $ 6,696 $ 6,766 $ 7,537 Efficiency ratio - QTD 48.43 % 59.59 % 53.02 % 48.74 % 44.79 % Efficiency ratio - YTD 53.57 % 59.59 % 48.58 % 47.21 % 46.44 % (1) The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2022. The 2021 amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard.



