Turntide Technologies Earns Top Product of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader for Third Year in a Row

Sunnyvale, CA, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turntide Technologies, Inc. (“Turntide”), developer of breakthrough sustainability technologies, today announced that its Technology for Sustainable Operations & Electrification received Top Product of the Year Award in the elite Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. The program’s expert judges consider Turntide’s solution a premier solution in the fields of energy and environmental management.

Turntide develops technology to accelerate the decarbonization and electrification of the world’s most energy-intensive industries. Built on Turntide’s Smart Motor System™ - winner of E+E’s 2021 and 2020 Top Product of the Year Awards – Turntide Technology for Sustainable Operations & Electrification incorporates insights and automation to help businesses achieve their net-zero goals faster. This full-stack, scalable, open system solution supports the sustainable operations of buildings and the electrification of commercial and industrial vehicles to optimize how the world uses energy.

One judge said, “Turntide’s promise of integrating software to measure, manage, and drive optimization towards greater energy productivity in buildings, transportation, and industrial segments is needed and impressive.”

Another added, "This technology will help building owners, managers and operators achieve their sustainability goal of decreasing energy consumption and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, thus taking care of the health of the communities served and the environment."

“We are honored to be recognized by the Environment+ Energy Leader judging panel for three years in a row,” said Mimi Spier, vice president of marketing and growth strategy. “We are helping our customers rethink the term 'sustainability.’ The new sustainability model goes beyond reducing one’s environmental impact and energy costs, and now also increases profitability, improves brand value, and maintains a competitive edge.”

The Environment + Energy Leader Awards is a program that recognizes excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, and in projects implemented by companies that improved environmental or energy management and increased the bottom line.

“With a very experienced and critical judging panel and a strict set of judging criteria, entrants faced an extremely high bar to qualify for an award in 2022” says Sarah Roberts, Environment + Energy Leader publisher.

About Turntide

Turntide Technologies Inc. invents and scales breakthrough technologies to accelerate electrification and sustainable operations for energy-intensive industries. Turntide’s full-stack, integrated, open systems support commercial and industrial vehicles, building operations, and agriculture to optimize how the world uses energy. Turntide enables companies to lead their industries by attacking energy waste at every level and operating smarter for accelerated growth. For more information, visit https://turntide.com/ or follow the company on YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards

For the past decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award winners are truly buzz-worthy, and companies that sport a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge are known to be the best of the best. When other companies are seeking a sustainability or energy management solution, they know that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a significant group of products, vetted by experts, to peruse for help in making their decisions. Project of the Year Award winners are known to illustrate how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully help other companies improve the bottom line.

